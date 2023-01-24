ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TAPinto.net

Bernards Girls Basketball Claims Divisional Championship Behind Reynolds (21 points), Dolan (18 points) In Victory Over Delaware Valley

FRENCHTOWN, NJ - A one-week layoff since its last game didn't have a negative effect on the Bernards High girls basketball team in the slightest. The Lady Mountaineers made the trek to Hunterdon County and, led by a game-high 21 points from Aletha Reynolds and 18 points from Maggie Dolan, earned a 50-35 victory over Delaware Valley Tuesday night in Frenchtown. Bernards' last game before Tuesday night was a 68-64 decision over South Hunterdon at home on Jan. 17. The win was the sixth straight for Bernards (12-3), which also clinched the outright Skyland Conference Mountain Divison championship with the decision. The Lady Mountaineers...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Pingry earns second straight win over Watchung Hills

Pingry earned a second straight win over Watchung Hills 3-1 in Martinsville after posting a 2-0 shutout against them on Saturday in Warren. On Tuesday, Tyler Kusznier gave Pingry (8-4-1) a 1-0 lead in the first period with assists from Evan Xie and Josh Angel before Brady Sifert equalized for Watchung Hills (3-13-1).
WARREN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Kowalski’s big 4th quarter lifts Montville over Chatham

Grace Kowalski scored 24 points- including 12 in the fourth quarter- to lift Montville to a 52-48 win over Chatham in Chatham. Montville (12-3) led, 28-21 at halftime, before Chatham went on a 14-8 run in the third to cut the deficit to one. But Montville was able to hang on in the fourth quarter, as Kowalski scored 12 of her team’s 16 points in the final frame.
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Allentown tops Bishop Eustace - Girls basketball recap

Caitlin Landgraf posted a double-double with 11 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals to lead Allentown as it defeated Bishop Eustace 42-22 in Allentown. Allentown (12-3) trailed 12-10 at the half, but went on a 15-1 run in the third quarter to take a 25-13 lead and outscored Bishop Eustace 17-9 in the fourth to seal the win.
ALLENTOWN, PA
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Bergen County Invitational recaps for Jan. 26

NOTE: story will be updated with recaps throughout the night. Katie Reiner starred with 21 points to lead Becton a 40-39 victory over Lyndhurst in East Rutherford. After both teams were tied at the end of the first quarter, Lyndhurst (10-8) used a 14-5 run to take a nine-point lead at halftime. Becton (12-4) flipped the script in the third quarter, using a 19-6 run to take a four-point lead at the end of the period.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Simmons powers Paterson Kennedy past Bergen Tech

Z’yaire Simmons finished with a double-double to help lead Paterson Kennedy to a 57-31 win over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Simmons tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds along with seven assists and three steals for Paterson Kennedy (6-7), which has won three of its last four games. Jaden Mason produced nine points, five rebounds and five assists while Jahquin Harrison contributed with nine points. Tyquan Dennis grabbed six rebounds and Miach Pierce had five.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Penns Grove defeats Gloucester Catholic - Boys basketball recap

Curtis Gould tallied 14 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists to lead Penns Grove past Gloucester Catholic 57-48 in Gloucester City. Despite trailing 31-27 at halftime, Penns Grove (7-10) came alive in the second half outscoring Gloucester Catholic 30-18. Giomar Conrad added 12 points and four steals. Gloucester Catholic fell...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Wilkins’ double-double lifts Moorestown Friends over Burlington Twp.

Macey Wilkins scored 15 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead Moorestown Friends to a 53-47 win over Burlington Township in Moorestown. Mikelle Smith scored a team-high of 17 points for Moorestown Friends (3-9), which trailed by six at halftime before outscoring Burlington Township 33-19 in the second half. Sophia Rutherford tallied 13 points, while Ava Blumberg contributed six points and seven rebounds in the win.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Warren Hills defeats Somerville - Girls basketball recap

Jaelyn Morris posted 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and four steals as Warren Hills defeated Somerville 56-30 in Washington. Warren Hills went on a 13-1 run in the first quarter and held a 26-12 lead at the half. It extended its lead to 48-20 after a 22-8 run in the third.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Passaic defeats Newark Vocational - Boys basketball recap

Marlon Torres and Zahkai Sylvester each tallied 16 points to help propel Passaic past Newark Vocational 58-53 in Newark. Passaic (7-11) jumped out to a 33-25 lead at halftime before pushing its lead to 17 in the third. Despite Newark Vocational’s late push outscoring Passaic 21-9 in the fourth, it was not enough as it held on for the five-point win.
PASSAIC, NJ
