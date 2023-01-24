ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIVB

Maternal deaths and disparities increase in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Deaths from pregnancy complications have become more prevalent in Mississippi, and racial disparities in the health of those who give birth have widened in recent years, according to a report released Thursday by the state’s Department of Health. The Mississippi Maternal Mortality Report shows...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WIVB

AI wildfire detection bill gets initial approval in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A year after the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history scorched nearly 1,100 homes, Colorado lawmakers are considering joining other Western states by adopting artificial intelligence in the hopes of detecting blazes before they burn out of control. A Colorado Senate committee on Thursday...
COLORADO STATE
WIVB

Puerto Rico selects company to privatize power generation

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico privatized its electricity production on Wednesday, selecting Genera PR to take over the operation and maintenance of state power generation units in the U.S. territory as part of an initial $22.5 million annual contract. The announcement comes as the island struggles...
WIVB

New York passes bill to codify abortion rights in state constitution

The New York legislature on Tuesday passed an amendment to the state constitution that would enshrine abortion rights and other protections in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the federal right to abortion in Roe v. Wade. “As other states take extreme measures to stymie...
NEW YORK STATE
News 4 Buffalo

WNY girls wrestling keeps growing with trip to first state tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the fifth season since Section VI sanctioned its first high school girls wrestling tournament, 32 competitors from Western New York will grapple at the inaugural NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational on Friday in Syracuse. “It’s long overdue,” Section VI girls wrestling chair Alex Conti said. “This is now into the 51st […]
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Florida man wins $1M lottery prize after he says someone cut in front of him in line

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida man credited another person’s behavior for winning a $1 million prize playing a scratch-off lottery game. “It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” 43-year-old Delray Beach resident Stephen Munoz Espinoza told the Florida Lottery. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me.”
DELRAY BEACH, FL

