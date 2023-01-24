ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Guest opinion: Birmingham-Southern College alum asking hard questions about public bailout

As a 1982 graduate of Birmingham-Southern College, it pains me to see the financial condition it has fallen into that now threatens its viability as an institution. I count my four years on The Hilltop as some of the most formative and enjoyable years of my life. There, I learned much about myself and much about the world. One of the most significant things I learned there was that learning how to think for oneself is an essential component of being well-educated. So, despite my appreciation for my experience at BSC, it might surprise you to find I’m skeptical of the notion that public funds should be used to create some bridge to the future for my alma mater.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event

CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category.   According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college.  “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Guest opinion: Opioid crisis not a red or blue state issue – it’s an American issue

As the COVID pandemic recedes and disappears from the headlines, public officials are increasingly focused on another crisis – the opioid crisis. The opioid crisis is national and local tragedy. Over one million Americans have succumbed to drug overdoses since the turn of the century, with more than 107,000 dying in 2021 alone. Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18 to 45, more than violent crime, automobile accidents, and yes, COVID-19.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works appears to be victim of financial fraud

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board appears to have been the victim of financial fraud after someone was able to alter a check from the utility and divert almost $130,000. According to a police report and check copy provided by the BWWB, the $129,393.60 check was issued...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

New Book Explores Stories of Early African American Activists in Birmingham

Segregation in the New South: Birmingham, Alabama, 1871-1901 (Louisiana State University Press, 2023) by Carl V. Harris. Birmingham is known around the world as a place where African Americans fought and sometimes died to secure their rights as citizens and dismantle Jim Crown segregation. But Jim Crow did not spring up fully formed, nor was it a system that had always existed. It was the product of a long and tortuous push and pull between blacks seeking justice and whites seeking control.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
BET

Alabama Schools Cancel Black History Month Appearance Of Black Children’s Book Author Amid Wave Of Book Bans

A New York Times bestselling author suspects that he was targeted in the wave of Black writer book bans in red states. Derrick Barnes, a children’s book author, told Alabama station WIAT Thursday (Jan. 26) that he believes school officials in Hoover and Alabaster, Ala., canceled his book readings, scheduled for Black History Month, without explanation for political reasons–motivated by fear and ignorance.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Thousands of jobs available in Birmingham: how you can apply

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now is a great time to get a job in Birmingham and recruiters in the city said they have lots of jobs open, ranging in skill level and industry. Birmingham business leaders say they’re creating forward thinking positions and offering more of what people want in a job in 2023.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Dr. Imani Perry is coming to Alabama’s Miles College in February. Here’s how to attend

Scholar and award-winning author Dr. Imani Perry will return to Alabama in February for a reading and discussion. The night of conversation is the final event in the 2022 edition of the Birmingham Reads Project, a citywide literary event from the Birmingham chapter of PEN America led by poet and author Alina Stefanescu and Alabama poet laureate Ashley M. Jones. Birmingham Reads is dedicated to engaging and uniting Birmingham community members in reading one book of fiction or nonfiction a year.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

B’ham housing authority to open housing choice voucher waiting list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in years, the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District is opening a waiting list for affordable housing assistance for people with disabilities. The Mainstream Voucher Program is designed to assist people or families who qualify and or have a qualifying household member...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Gunfire in north Birmingham neighborhood leaves 1 dead

Gunfire erupted in a northern Birmingham neighborhood Saturday night, leaving one person dead. About 9:30 p.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North on a report of a person shot, said Officers Truman Fitzgerald. Officers arrived on the scene and found Robert Dewayne White,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

After 20 years of decline, BSC struggles to find a way forward

Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seaking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. Past...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police chief issues statement on Tyre Nichols of Memphis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As the Memphis Police Department prepares to release body cam video, the chief of police in Birmingham, Scott Thurmond, issued a statement:. The Birmingham Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols of Memphis, Tennessee. Anytime a tragic incident occurs...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

