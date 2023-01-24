ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

TV insiders buzz that Rachael Ray’s daytime talk show is ending

Rachael Ray’s eponymous daytime talk show may be on the chopping block after 17 seasons, according to TV insiders. “Her show is ending. This will be the last season,” one industry source speculated. Another TV source told us they wouldn’t be surprised if the show went away because “it hasn’t been doing well for a while. It’s easy to forget that it’s even on.” Ray’s show kicked off this year with the host making chicken with champagne and garlic with guest chef Emeril Lagasse — and dishing on topics like “new bras for the new year.” On Friday, she’ll have...
New York Post

John Leguizamo buys daughter a co-op on same NYC block as family house

“The Menu” star’s kid is flying the coop, but she’s not going far.  Actor and film producer John Leguizamo’s daughter Allegra Leguizamo is moving out of her parents’ place and down the block.   According to city property records, the 23-year-old actress bought a co-op apartment just a few houses down from her family’s West Ninth Street townhouse this month. Allegra’s father, 62, and mother, Justine Maurer, are both listed alongside her on the $1.66 million transaction’s documents.  The two-bedroom Village unit is inside a 36-unit prewar building, and features both modern amenities and original accents. The north-facing living room has a woodburning fireplace,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
