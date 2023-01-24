Read full article on original website
Related
WHRHS Girls Basketball: Watchung Hills Defeats Montgomery, Makes History at 10-0
SKILLMAN, NJ —Senior Morgan Groff led the way with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 6 steals as Watchung Hills topped Montgomery on Thursday, 45-24. Carly Allgor pitched in 10 points and 8 rebounds while Ava Lobozzo and Sofia Squizziato each added 7 points for the Warriors. With the win, Watchung Hills improved to 14-4 on the season and capped off an undefeated 10-0 record in the Skyland Conference’s Raritan Division. Senior Taylor Acker paced the Cougars (2-15) with 8 points. “A historic win for the Lady Warriors who recorded a perfect 10-0 record in the Skyland Conference, Raritan Division,”said WHRHS head coach Reece Kirchofer. “They are not just Champions but undefeated Champions. This has never been done before, and requires talent, teamwork and hard work. Could not be prouder of this group of athletes! Everywhere we go the high standards they bring on and off the court represent the Watchung Hills Community at the highest level. So glad to take this ride with them, knowing what is required of this accomplishment. They deserve every accolade they receive! “ Watchung Hills next plays at Hunterdon Central on Saturday.
Boys basketball: 2023 BIT and BCCA JV and Frosh tournament brackets, schedule, scores
Paramus, Glen Rock, Lodi and Dwight Morrow are No. 1 seeds in their brackets for the 12th Bergen Invitational Tournament. The 16-team boys’ basketball event tips off with eight games Saturday at Garfield. The four-round tournament culminates with the final Feb. 18 at St. Joseph. The BIT is open...
Bernards Girls Basketball Claims Divisional Championship Behind Reynolds (21 points), Dolan (18 points) In Victory Over Delaware Valley
FRENCHTOWN, NJ - A one-week layoff since its last game didn't have a negative effect on the Bernards High girls basketball team in the slightest. The Lady Mountaineers made the trek to Hunterdon County and, led by a game-high 21 points from Aletha Reynolds and 18 points from Maggie Dolan, earned a 50-35 victory over Delaware Valley Tuesday night in Frenchtown. Bernards' last game before Tuesday night was a 68-64 decision over South Hunterdon at home on Jan. 17. The win was the sixth straight for Bernards (12-3), which also clinched the outright Skyland Conference Mountain Divison championship with the decision. The Lady Mountaineers...
NJWWA wrestling poll shows key Hunterdon/Warren rumbles coming up
Upcoming action in the Hunterdon/Warren region could have a major impact on the New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA) poll. Five Hunterdon/Warren teams are ranked in this week’s poll, and all five ranked teams will meet at least one of the others, and some more, this week. Phillipsburg remains...
Girls Varsity Basketball: Victory for Brearley on Senior Night
KENILWORTH, NJ - The Lady Bears won a thrilling game against Sayreville on Monday, Jan 23, and defeated the Bombers 37-34. That evening was also Senior Night and the Brearley Varsity Girls Basketball Team honored its senior captain Colleen Hannon. Highlights of the game from Head Coach Tim Ryan include: "Trailing by seven with just over one minute to play the Bears clawed their way to overtime, and made enough plays to win in the extra session. Bianca Sode led the Bears with 14 points and 15 rebounds, and Colleen Hannon had nine points, nine rebounds and two clutch steals in overtime to seal the win." The Bears are back in action today, Jan 26 at 4 p.m. to challenge Rahway in their final home game of the regular season. Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
Fourth-quarter surge helps Oratory defeats Rahway - Boys basketball recap
Asher Bradley and Michael Pirone posted 13 points apiece to lead Oratory to a 57-41 victory over Rahway in Rahway. John Pirone and Patrick Conniff each tallied 11 points apiece for Oratory (8-7), who held a five-point lead at the end of the third quarter. Oratory went on an 18-7 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Wall over Point Pleasant Boro - Girls basketball recap
Shayne Eldridge led the way for Wall, posting a big 28-point game as it defeated Point Pleasant Boro 64-56 in Wall Township. Wall (6-9) held a 39-21 lead at the half after a 21-6 run in the second quarter. It held on despite being outscored 35-25 by Point Pleasant Boro in the second half.
Girls Basketball: Verona Rallies to Beat Collegiate, 39-35, in Essex County Tournament
VERONA, NJ -- The Verona girls basketball team rallied from a 10-point deficit to defeat Newark Collegiate, 39-35, in a preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday. Emily Baumgard hit a 3-pointer with 1:36 left to give Verona a 37-35 lead after the Hillbillies had trailed, 25-15, in the third quarter. Sabine Matta sealed the victory by sinking a layup with two seconds left in the game. Verona (13-3) will play at Columbia in the round of 16 on Saturday.
Penns Grove defeats Gloucester Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Curtis Gould tallied 14 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists to lead Penns Grove past Gloucester Catholic 57-48 in Gloucester City. Despite trailing 31-27 at halftime, Penns Grove (7-10) came alive in the second half outscoring Gloucester Catholic 30-18. Giomar Conrad added 12 points and four steals. Gloucester Catholic fell...
Hopewell Valley defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys basketball recap
John Michael Vlasac scored 14 points to lead Hopewell Valley past West Windsor-Plainsboro North 54-27 in Plainsboro. Hopewell Valley (7-8) took control early as it led 29-6 at halftime before outscoring West Windsor-Plainsboro North 25-21 in the second half. Milan Desai and Kevin Ellis added 11 points. Jahan Kulkarni and...
Woodstown dominates Schalick - Girls basketball recap
Talia Battavio poured in 17 points to lead Woodstown to a dominant 54-20 victory over Schalick in Woodstown. Shannon Pierman scored 13 points for Woodstown (10-4), who jumped out to a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 29-15 advantage by halftime. Woodstown allowed just five points in the second half to cruise to victory.
Girls Basketball: DiMichele, Coltenback combine for 27 in win for Central Regional
Kelsey DiMichele and Riley Coltenback combined for more than half of Central Regional’s points as it defeated Brick Township 44-38, in Brick Township. DiMichele dropped 14 points while Coltenback finished with 13 in the win. Additionally, DiMichele leads Central Regional (11-6) in scoring this season with 179 points, and Coltenback is tied for second on the team with 126 points.
Atlantic city defeats Jackson Memorial - Girls basketball recap
Quanirah Cherry-Montague led Atlantic City with 25 points as it defeated Jackson Memorial 60-49 in Atlantic City. Atlantic City (10-4) trailed 30-27 at the half, but went on a 20-8 run in the third quarter to take a 47-38 lead, closing the game out with a 13-11 fourth quarter. Taison...
Passaic defeats Newark Vocational - Boys basketball recap
Marlon Torres and Zahkai Sylvester each tallied 16 points to help propel Passaic past Newark Vocational 58-53 in Newark. Passaic (7-11) jumped out to a 33-25 lead at halftime before pushing its lead to 17 in the third. Despite Newark Vocational’s late push outscoring Passaic 21-9 in the fourth, it was not enough as it held on for the five-point win.
Demetrius Chavis leads Bergenfield over Bergen Tech - Boys basketball recap
Demetrius Chavis put in a game-high 16 points as Bergenfield finished strong to win, 39-32, over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Bergenfield (5-11) played to a 13-13 tie at halftime but sealed the win with a 11-5 run in the fourth quarter. Bergen Tech is now 2-13. The N.J. High School...
Triton defeats LEAP Academy - Girls basketball recap
Debra Beecher scored 18 points to lead Triton past LEAP Academy 48-32 in Runnemede. Triton (7-9) took an 11-10 point lead at the end of the first quarter before pushing it to an 11-point lead at halftime. Triton continued to roll in the third as it outscored LEAP Academy 16-1.
Eastern rallies over Cherry Hill East - Boys basketball recap
Max Portnoy posted 16 points while Damien Edwards added 15 more, including three 3-pointers, as Eastern ended strong to win, 51-47, over Cherry Hill East in Voorhees. Kaedon Harper Myricks put in 12 points for Eastern (12-6), which played to a 22-22 tie at halftime and pulled away with a 19-15 run in the fourth quarter.
Balanced effort powers Westampton Tech past Trenton Catholic- Boys Basketball recap
Jayson Carr scored 23 points to lead Westampton Tech to a 72-62 win over Trenton Catholic in Westampton. In total, four players reached double-figures for Westampton Tech (12-4). Tahjj Hunter had 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Kyree Owes scored 10 points with 13 rebounds. Tony Kelly added 11 points in the win.
Montclair Kimberley swimming, big showing for a small team at Essex County tourney
When the dust settled, the Montclair Kimberley girls swimming team ended up beating teams that had several more swimmers at the recent Essex County Championships. The Cougars finished sixth in the county girls swimming team standings even though they only had six swimmers competing on Jan. 16 at New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark.
No. 1 Delbarton over Princeton Day - Boys Ice Hockey recap
Michael Padula and Timmy Galvin led the way for Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, with one goal and three assists each in its 7-0 win over Princeton Day. Nick Faccone was the only multi-goal scorer for Delbarton with two goals. Jack Olsen, Max Pendy and Trip Pendy also recorded goals. Jason Cai made 20 saves for the shutout.
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0