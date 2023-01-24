SKILLMAN, NJ —Senior Morgan Groff led the way with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 6 steals as Watchung Hills topped Montgomery on Thursday, 45-24. Carly Allgor pitched in 10 points and 8 rebounds while Ava Lobozzo and Sofia Squizziato each added 7 points for the Warriors. With the win, Watchung Hills improved to 14-4 on the season and capped off an undefeated 10-0 record in the Skyland Conference’s Raritan Division. Senior Taylor Acker paced the Cougars (2-15) with 8 points. “A historic win for the Lady Warriors who recorded a perfect 10-0 record in the Skyland Conference, Raritan Division,”said WHRHS head coach Reece Kirchofer. “They are not just Champions but undefeated Champions. This has never been done before, and requires talent, teamwork and hard work. Could not be prouder of this group of athletes! Everywhere we go the high standards they bring on and off the court represent the Watchung Hills Community at the highest level. So glad to take this ride with them, knowing what is required of this accomplishment. They deserve every accolade they receive! “ Watchung Hills next plays at Hunterdon Central on Saturday.

WATCHUNG, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO