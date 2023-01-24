HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the Madison County Jail allegedly assaulted a corrections officer Wednesday. According to an official with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The official with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that the inmate or inmates will have additional charges filed against them.

MADISON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO