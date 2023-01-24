Read full article on original website
WAFF
Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for persons of interest
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two people who are persons of interest after property was damaged at a laundromat on Jan. 10. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies would like to question the two...
What goes into missing persons cases? Huntsville Police Department explains.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — I'm sure you've received Amber Alerts or have seen missing persons reports on social media. But what goes on behind the scenes when looking for these people?. In the last six months, Huntsville Police Department says they've had 62 missing persons cases but luckily with a...
WAAY-TV
Police continue hunt for suspect in Huntsville bank robbery
Huntsville Police Department investigators now believe only one person was involved in Wednesday’s robbery at PNC Bank, 2004 Country Club Ave. The suspect, who has not been identified, handed a teller a note that made them believe he was possibly armed, police said. No bank employees ever saw a weapon.
WAAY-TV
Man accused of busting into Jackson County home, dragging victim outside
A Jackson County man is being held on $100,000 bond after allegedly busting into a home and dragging a man outside. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a robbery call on County Road 778 in Pisgah about noon Tuesday. They were told a suspect went to a neighbor’s home, forced his way inside, assaulted a 65-year-old male victim and dragged him outside.
WAFF
Madison County inmate allegedly assaults corrections officer
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the Madison County Jail allegedly assaulted a corrections officer Wednesday. According to an official with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The official with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that the inmate or inmates will have additional charges filed against them.
WAAY-TV
Alabama troopers ask for public's help in solving fatal Colbert County hit-and-run
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for the public's help in solving a deadly hit-and-run investigation. Corey Maxwell, 29, of Town Creek was killed in November as he walked along Alabama 184 near Osborne Lane in Colbert County. ALEA said the case is at a standstill, and they need...
WAAY-TV
Madison County teen reported missing, last seen Friday
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find 17-year-old Nadalie Faith Griffin. Griffin left her home Friday and has not been seen since. She has no cell phone that family members are aware of, the sheriff's office said. Griffin is described as being 5 feet tall...
WAAY-TV
Inmate charged with murder attacks Madison County Jail corrections officer
A Madison County Detention Center inmate charged with capital murder will face additional charges after an assault on a corrections officer. Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said Keon Jackson attacked a day shift sergeant Wednesday. The sergeant was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Jackson...
3 sought in Huntsville afternoon bank robbery
Huntsville police are currently investigating an afternoon bank robbery. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were called to PNC Bank, 2004 Country Club Ave., around 3 p.m. Police say the robbery was carried out by three suspects, but have not issued any kind of physical description yet. Investigators are still gathering...
WAAY-TV
Documents: Suspect admits robbing multiple Madison County banks
Newly filed court records show a man arrested for robbing multiple Regions Bank locations in Madison County admits to the crimes. The admission was included in records seeking to revoke Lawrence Jones' probation. The records show during his Tuesday arrest that Jones admitted to the Madison Police Department that he...
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
SUV collides with house in Limestone County, no injuries reported
A vehicle ran into the side of a home in Athens Wednesday.
HPD: Only one person now wanted in connection to PNC Bank robbery
Police are searching for one person after a robbery at a PNC Bank in Huntsville on Wednesday.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week a shoplifting situation at a department store took a wild turn. The Huntsville Police Department is hoping you can lead them to the woman they say wielded a weapon and then took off with a lot of stolen stuff. Last month, a week before...
Fatal shooting of Hazel Green man by MCSO deputies still being investigated
It's been nearly three weeks since a Hazel Green man was shot and killed in his home by Madison County Sheriff's deputies.
Trinity woman accused in 2015 arson, murder of husband requests plea deal in handwritten letter
In a letter penned to the judge, Stovall said she has remained in the jail for seven years - and is ready to either take a plea deal or go to trial.
WAAY-TV
After Tuesday arrest, only 2 Huntsville murders from start of year remain unsolved
Of the four murders in the city of Huntsville so far this year, only two remain unsolved. U.S. Marshals arrested 24-year-old Anfernee Bradley on Tuesday afternoon in connection to one of the four shootings. PREVIOUS: U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in fatal Huntsville shooting. Bradley is accused of shooting 33-year-old Joshua...
WAFF
Governor offers $5K reward in Lawrence Co. cold case
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New leads are being sought in a Lawrence County cold case. Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett announced Monday that Governor Kay Ivey is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the person or persons responsible for Tariq Steward’s death.
MCSO: 1 injured in apartment shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at FarmHaus apartment in Madison.
Governor Kay Ivey offers $5,000 reward in fatal Lawrence County shooting
Tariq Steward was 21 years old when he died from a gunshot wound in a gas station parking lot on December 12, 2020.
