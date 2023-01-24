ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

WAAY-TV

Police continue hunt for suspect in Huntsville bank robbery

Huntsville Police Department investigators now believe only one person was involved in Wednesday’s robbery at PNC Bank, 2004 Country Club Ave. The suspect, who has not been identified, handed a teller a note that made them believe he was possibly armed, police said. No bank employees ever saw a weapon.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Man accused of busting into Jackson County home, dragging victim outside

A Jackson County man is being held on $100,000 bond after allegedly busting into a home and dragging a man outside. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a robbery call on County Road 778 in Pisgah about noon Tuesday. They were told a suspect went to a neighbor’s home, forced his way inside, assaulted a 65-year-old male victim and dragged him outside.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Madison County inmate allegedly assaults corrections officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the Madison County Jail allegedly assaulted a corrections officer Wednesday. According to an official with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The official with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that the inmate or inmates will have additional charges filed against them.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County teen reported missing, last seen Friday

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find 17-year-old Nadalie Faith Griffin. Griffin left her home Friday and has not been seen since. She has no cell phone that family members are aware of, the sheriff's office said. Griffin is described as being 5 feet tall...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Inmate charged with murder attacks Madison County Jail corrections officer

A Madison County Detention Center inmate charged with capital murder will face additional charges after an assault on a corrections officer. Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said Keon Jackson attacked a day shift sergeant Wednesday. The sergeant was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Jackson...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

3 sought in Huntsville afternoon bank robbery

Huntsville police are currently investigating an afternoon bank robbery. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were called to PNC Bank, 2004 Country Club Ave., around 3 p.m. Police say the robbery was carried out by three suspects, but have not issued any kind of physical description yet. Investigators are still gathering...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Documents: Suspect admits robbing multiple Madison County banks

Newly filed court records show a man arrested for robbing multiple Regions Bank locations in Madison County admits to the crimes. The admission was included in records seeking to revoke Lawrence Jones' probation. The records show during his Tuesday arrest that Jones admitted to the Madison Police Department that he...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week a shoplifting situation at a department store took a wild turn. The Huntsville Police Department is hoping you can lead them to the woman they say wielded a weapon and then took off with a lot of stolen stuff. Last month, a week before...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Governor offers $5K reward in Lawrence Co. cold case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New leads are being sought in a Lawrence County cold case. Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett announced Monday that Governor Kay Ivey is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the person or persons responsible for Tariq Steward’s death.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
