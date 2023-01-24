Read full article on original website
Bengals hurt by penalties in AFC Championship loss to Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, MO — The Cincinnati Bengals were hurt by penalties in their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday night’s AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. The Chiefs won, 23-20, on a Harrison Butker...
Chiefs and Eagles triumph to set up Super Bowl showdown
The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl after the two top seeds won their Conference Championships in contrasting style on Sunday. The Eagles sealed the franchise's fourth Super Bowl appearance -- and second in five years -- with an emphatic victory in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles picks, predictions: Who wins Super Bowl 57?
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles play on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL playoffs...
Chiefs, Eagles make it to Super Bowl LVII
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs advanced to Super Bowl LVII with wins in their respective conference title games Sunday. The Eagles will act as home team in the Feb. 12 Super Bowl, held in Glendale Arizona. It will be the first NFL championship game with two Black starting quarterbacks, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts. Brothers Travis Kelce, Chiefs tight end, and Jason Kelce, Eagles center, will also be facing each other. Rihanna will play the halftime show. Philadelphia crushed the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC championship 31-7, thanks partly to the Eagles' aggressive defense and...
Kirk Herbstreit Has Classy Message For Joseph Ossai
Joseph Ossai's late hit on Patrick Mahomes cost the Bengals a chance at reaching the Super Bowl. Ossai's penalty, committed with under 10 seconds left, pushed Kansas City into field goal range. Harrison Butker made him pay with a 45-yarder with three seconds left to pull the Chiefs ahead ...
Tom Brady savors sweet moment with daughter Vivian as NFL decision looms
It was a “Happy Sunday” for Tom Brady, who enjoyed some quality time with his 10-year-old daughter, Vivian. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Buccaneers quarterback, 45, posted a sweet snap of Vivian — whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen — as she stood on an outdoor swing. He also shared a scenic shot of the landscape, which he captioned: “Happy Sunday.” Brady’s post comes days after the seven-time Super Bowl champ took part in a family pizza night with pal David Beckham in Miami. In one photo from the outing, Brady and Vivian can be seen posing beside Beckham, 47,...
