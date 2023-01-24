ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Tank Bigsby, Anders Carlson receive NFL Combine invites

At least two former Auburn standouts are headed to the NFL Combine. Running back Tank Bigsby and kicker Anders Carlson both shared on their Instagram stories that they have received invites to the NFL Combine. This year’s NFL Combine will be held in Indianapolis from Feb. 28 to March 6.
Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown

Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year. Burzynski,...
No. 16 Auburn loses 80-77 at West Virginia

Auburn is on a two-game losing skid after Saturday’s 80-77 loss against Big 12 foe West Virginia. The Tigers entered the locker room at halftime trailing 49-25 on the road. Auburn shot 11-27 from the field, 22% from three (2-9), and went 5-8 from the charity stripe. Erik Stevenson...
Briggs & Stratton moving engine-component production to Auburn

Briggs & Stratton is moving its engine-component production to Auburn, according to a Wisconsin television station. The company, the world’s largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, has ceased production at its Wauwatosa, Wisc. plant, resulting in 160 layoffs. According to WTMJ in Milwaukee, the company’s moves...
