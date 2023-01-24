Read full article on original website
Tank Bigsby, Anders Carlson receive NFL Combine invites
At least two former Auburn standouts are headed to the NFL Combine. Running back Tank Bigsby and kicker Anders Carlson both shared on their Instagram stories that they have received invites to the NFL Combine. This year’s NFL Combine will be held in Indianapolis from Feb. 28 to March 6.
Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown
Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year. Burzynski,...
No. 16 Auburn loses 80-77 at West Virginia
Auburn is on a two-game losing skid after Saturday’s 80-77 loss against Big 12 foe West Virginia. The Tigers entered the locker room at halftime trailing 49-25 on the road. Auburn shot 11-27 from the field, 22% from three (2-9), and went 5-8 from the charity stripe. Erik Stevenson...
Auburn-West Virginia live stream (1/28): How to watch SEC/Big 12 Challenge online, TV info, time
West Virginia hosts the No. 15 Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Jan. 28. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Joe Toussaint scored 22 points in West Virginia’s 76-61 win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The teams play Saturday for the first time this season. West Virginia is 8-3 at home, and Auburn is 4-2 on the road.
Briggs & Stratton moving engine-component production to Auburn
Briggs & Stratton is moving its engine-component production to Auburn, according to a Wisconsin television station. The company, the world’s largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, has ceased production at its Wauwatosa, Wisc. plant, resulting in 160 layoffs. According to WTMJ in Milwaukee, the company’s moves...
Perry Hooper ‘personally and professionally ... injured’ by allegations, lawyer says
Former state representative Perry Hooper Jr. “only seeks the truth” with a lawsuit he has filed against Montgomery’s police chief and the city alleging he was set up for an arrest on a sexual abuse charge involving a restaurant hostess. He is asking for a copy of...
18-year-old killed in Montgomery shooting that also wounded adult male
A Montgomery teen was killed in a Sunday predawn shooting that also wounded another person. Montgomery police identified the victim as Jaedan Davis. He was 18. Police and fire medics responded at 1:40 a.m. to the 2900 block of Canterbury Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found Davis dead.
