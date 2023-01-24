ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Osos, CA

calcoastnews.com

SLO County award $33 million contract for probation department construction

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to spend more than $33 million on the construction of a new probation department building. The board approved the construction of an approximately 30,000 square foot building near the current facility on Bishop Street in San Luis Obispo. Built in 1940, the Casa Loma facility needs constant repair and is short on space.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Deputies arrest a band of four Central Coast thieves

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four suspects Tuesday morning on a variety of charges related to theft of mail and catalytic converters. Shortly before 8 a.m., a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo. The vehicle left the area by the time deputies arrived.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

No More Large Scale Search Operations Scheduled for Kyle Doan

PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department is now on its second week of search operations to find the missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. Doan went missing on Monday, Jan. 9, after being swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel. It was reported by Cal Fire that on Monday morning, the area the car he inhabited was trying to cross was impacted by a downed tree. A neighbor tried to help rescue those inside, and while Kyle’s mother was pulled to safety, he was unable to be rescued.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
New Times

SLO County supervisors change priorities, policy directions

San Luis Obispo County's new Board of Supervisors majority wasted no time on Jan. 24 making its imprint on the future of county policies and priorities. In a series of 3-2 votes made during its first regular business meeting of 2023, the Board of Supervisors set in motion a new agenda that seeks to undo several of the prior board's most impactful decisions.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County sees unemployment rate drop

Unemployment tumbled in San Luis Obispo County in December even though the region lost about 200 new jobs during the past month, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday. A 700 person reduction in the workforce drove the unemployment rate down to 2.4% in December, from 2.8% in November. In...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
caringmagazine.org

How The Salvation Army in San Luis Obispo is reaching unhoused people

The Salvation Army San Luis Obispo (California) Corps’ Street Level Outreach team is bringing resources and hope to those experiencing homelessness. “We offer anything that we have to help get them out of that situation,” said Salvation Army San Luis Obispo (California) Corps’ Envoy In-Charge Guillermo Marquez.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County’s new board majority launch their agenda

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors liberal majority launched their agenda on Tuesday. Their priorities include a new redistricting map, water banking, reversing a planting ordinance, joining new agencies and changing spending priorities. In closed session, the board voted 3-2 to negotiate with SLO County Citizens for Good...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Clint Weirick appointed to Grover Beach City Council

The Grover Beach City Council on Monday unanimously appointed consultant Clint Weirick to fill the council seat vacated by Mayor Karen Bright. Bright ran for mayor and won in the middle of her council term, requiring the council to appoint a replacement or hold a special election in Grover Beach’s newly formed District 4. The Grover Beach council opted to appoint a member to fill the District 4 seat.
GROVER BEACH, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles homeless shelter celebrates second anniversary

El Camino Homeless Organization’s second campus opened in Dec. 2020. – El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) has been serving those in the community facing homelessness since 2001. But in Dec. 2020, an opportunity arose for ECHO to expand services and open a second campus in Paso Robles. With one-time funding available from the state, a building situated in the city’s Homeless Services Overlay Zone, and a community ready for new services to be introduced, ECHO set to work opening their new campus on a portion of the project offering an emergency shelter program, a residency shelter program, meals, showers, and housing resources available to anyone in the community. Now open for two years what impact has the shelter had on the City of Paso Robles?
PASO ROBLES, CA

