calcoastnews.com
SLO County award $33 million contract for probation department construction
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to spend more than $33 million on the construction of a new probation department building. The board approved the construction of an approximately 30,000 square foot building near the current facility on Bishop Street in San Luis Obispo. Built in 1940, the Casa Loma facility needs constant repair and is short on space.
Four Central Coast residents arrested for mail and catalytic converter theft in Nipomo
Officers arrested four Central Coast residents for theft of catalytic converters, mail, packages, power tools and burglary tools according to the SLO County Sheriff's Office. The post Four Central Coast residents arrested for mail and catalytic converter theft in Nipomo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Deputies arrest a band of four Central Coast thieves
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four suspects Tuesday morning on a variety of charges related to theft of mail and catalytic converters. Shortly before 8 a.m., a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo. The vehicle left the area by the time deputies arrived.
Popular Orcutt bakery struggling to reopen after suffering extensive flood damage
A locally-owned Orcutt bakery is struggling to reopen after being damaged from flooding earlier this month. The post Popular Orcutt bakery struggling to reopen after suffering extensive flood damage appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
No More Large Scale Search Operations Scheduled for Kyle Doan
PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department is now on its second week of search operations to find the missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. Doan went missing on Monday, Jan. 9, after being swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel. It was reported by Cal Fire that on Monday morning, the area the car he inhabited was trying to cross was impacted by a downed tree. A neighbor tried to help rescue those inside, and while Kyle’s mother was pulled to safety, he was unable to be rescued.
New Times
SLO County supervisors change priorities, policy directions
San Luis Obispo County's new Board of Supervisors majority wasted no time on Jan. 24 making its imprint on the future of county policies and priorities. In a series of 3-2 votes made during its first regular business meeting of 2023, the Board of Supervisors set in motion a new agenda that seeks to undo several of the prior board's most impactful decisions.
Minor scrapes reported in vehicle vs pedestrian collision in Atascadero
Only minor scrapes were reported when a juvenile was hit by a car while crossing the street in Atascadero Thursday morning.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County sees unemployment rate drop
Unemployment tumbled in San Luis Obispo County in December even though the region lost about 200 new jobs during the past month, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday. A 700 person reduction in the workforce drove the unemployment rate down to 2.4% in December, from 2.8% in November. In...
kclu.org
Santa Barbara County and non-profits team up on new plan to tackle part of homelessness problem
Santa Barbara County and some non-profit groups are working on a new initiative to help ease homelessness in the northern part of the county. They are looking at creating a temporary village on county-owned property across from the county government center on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria. What’s being called...
caringmagazine.org
How The Salvation Army in San Luis Obispo is reaching unhoused people
The Salvation Army San Luis Obispo (California) Corps’ Street Level Outreach team is bringing resources and hope to those experiencing homelessness. “We offer anything that we have to help get them out of that situation,” said Salvation Army San Luis Obispo (California) Corps’ Envoy In-Charge Guillermo Marquez.
Lunchbox, laptop, DVDs found in search for SLO County boy lost in flood
“We will continue the search until we’ve exhausted all reasonable possibilities of finding Kyle,” a SLO County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.
KMJ
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved For Those Impacted By Storm Damage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Disaster unemployment assistance has been approved for those impacted by devastating storms in Dec. and Jan. There are now benefits available to people in the counties of Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin. The assistance is specifically for...
Kyle Doan search efforts to continue, but on limited basis
No other large-scale operations in the search for Kyle Doan are being planned at this time. They will be done on a limited, but continuous basis.
Noozhawk
Orcutt Residents Speak Out Against Proposal to Annex 44 Acres Into Santa Maria for Development
Orcutt residents have rallied against a proposal to annex nearly 44 acres into the city of Santa of Maria to develop 400 apartments, 95 townhomes and 106,800 square feet of retail space along Union Valley Parkway. A draft environmental impact report on the Richards Ranch Annexation was released in December....
kcbx.org
KCBX News Update: Highway 1 resupply convoys, federal agriculture grants and new Morro Bay shelter
Caltrans and Monterey County will hold a resupply convoy tomorrow for residents in Big Sur affected by the recent storms and the ongoing closure of Highway 1. The highway is closed from the elephant seal viewing area in San Simeon up to the area south of Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County.
Santa Maria holds meeting to discuss Homeless Village proposal
The "Hope Village" housing will provide ninety-four private cabins with beds, bathrooms and Wi-Fi. The post Santa Maria holds meeting to discuss Homeless Village proposal appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County’s new board majority launch their agenda
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors liberal majority launched their agenda on Tuesday. Their priorities include a new redistricting map, water banking, reversing a planting ordinance, joining new agencies and changing spending priorities. In closed session, the board voted 3-2 to negotiate with SLO County Citizens for Good...
calcoastnews.com
Clint Weirick appointed to Grover Beach City Council
The Grover Beach City Council on Monday unanimously appointed consultant Clint Weirick to fill the council seat vacated by Mayor Karen Bright. Bright ran for mayor and won in the middle of her council term, requiring the council to appoint a replacement or hold a special election in Grover Beach’s newly formed District 4. The Grover Beach council opted to appoint a member to fill the District 4 seat.
Paso Robles homeless shelter celebrates second anniversary
El Camino Homeless Organization’s second campus opened in Dec. 2020. – El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) has been serving those in the community facing homelessness since 2001. But in Dec. 2020, an opportunity arose for ECHO to expand services and open a second campus in Paso Robles. With one-time funding available from the state, a building situated in the city’s Homeless Services Overlay Zone, and a community ready for new services to be introduced, ECHO set to work opening their new campus on a portion of the project offering an emergency shelter program, a residency shelter program, meals, showers, and housing resources available to anyone in the community. Now open for two years what impact has the shelter had on the City of Paso Robles?
Amtrak cancels Central Coast train routes due to storm repairs. When will tracks reopen?
Crews are working to repair a railroad bridge damaged by heavy rainfall, an Amtrak spokesperson said.
Comments / 1