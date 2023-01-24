Read full article on original website
Eyes
2d ago
they are getting younger and younger committing crime and that is so sad so where is the father if the mother can't control them where is the dads need to take their son and step up to the plate and be a role model for your son the woman can't do everything it takes two to tango.
Fontaine
2d ago
Start charging these parents for juveniles 16 Yrs and younger and you'll see a difference. Trust me
WLBT
JPD: Man facing capital murder in deadly carjacking tried to sell the vehicle he stole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has arrested and charged a man in an October 2022 killing. Kareem Ball, 22, faces a capital murder charge in the death of Terrell Jenkins, 44, police say. Investigators say Ball carjacked Jenkins before shooting him to death in a residential area...
WLBT
‘Mo Money’ of Pelahatchie faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pelahatchie man was convicted of trafficking heroin on Wednesday for trafficking the drug in Rankin and Hinds County in 2017 and 2018. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, John Moore, 55, also known as “Mo Money,” conspired and supplied heroin to Erica Rhodes of Forest, Mississippi.
WAPT
'A 15-year-old doesn't just wake up and decide to rob and kill,' sheriff says
JACKSON, Miss. — The arrest of a 15-year-old boy for two separate murders and a string of armed robberies and carjackings is what Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said is "the epitome" of the challenges facing the community. "As I've always said, law enforcement is not responsible for raising...
WLBT
Hinds County officials look to implement alert system for jail escapes following Christmas Day incident
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The escapes of two Hinds County inmates on Christmas Day is prompting officials to implement an alert system for future incidents. A number of people in the Raymond area expressed frustration because they weren’t aware of the incident until long after it happened. The sheriff...
WLBT
Brookhaven Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous‘ man accused of shooting into vehicle with small children
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven Police are searching for a man who they say shot into a vehicle with female juveniles and small children inside. LaJohntae Miquan Fields, 21, is on the run and considered armed and dangerous, according to police. He stands 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 130...
WAPT
Mississippi women share tragic stories of gun violence to raise awareness
JACKSON, Miss. — The families of gun violence victims are telling their stories. The women told horrific stories of losing their loved ones. Many said it was heartbreaking to listen to their testimony. Mothers of Murdered Sons, also called MOMS, held the event Wednesday night at New Dimensions International...
WLBT
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who was allegedly killed by a 15-year-old who a judge described as “one of the most dangerous” suspects he had ever seen was the father of two girls and an “avid hunter,” says his family. William Douglas Wood was killed...
WLBT
Recent violence among youth has some searching for ways to keep them on right track
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shocked and saddened - that’s how James Hopkins feels after hearing about a group of young people accused of going on a crime spree in the Capital City. Montravious Baker, 15, Tyrese Hodges, 20, and Khaliaya Williams, 18, are facing murder, armed carjacking, and armed...
WAPT
2 sentenced for their roles in Hinds County fraud scheme
JACKSON, Miss. — The two people who were indicted and pleaded guilty in the fraud scheme connected to now-former Hinds County Election CommissionerToni Johnson have been sentenced. Cedric Cornelius and Sudie Teague Jones were both in court Wednesday. Documents show Cornelius had time suspended on six of his counts...
WLBT
Mothers of Murdered Sons gather to comfort each other and spread awareness about gun violence
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Women whose sons were victims of gun violence meet in Jackson to offer comfort and pray for peace in the streets. M.O.M.S., the acronym for Mothers of Murdered Sons Organization, gathered at New Dimensions International Fellowship of Ministries for Wednesday night’s service. This organization started...
One injured in Rankin County officer-involved shooting
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured after an officer-involved shooting in Rankin County Tuesday night. The shooting happened on January 24 around 11:45 p.m. near 135 Conerly Road in Braxton. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Rankin County deputies were conducting a narcotics investigating when they encountered a […]
WLBT
Family of 15-year-old Sha’Maya Anderson relieved her suspected killer is behind bars
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “He shouldn’t walk again in the free world. He don’t deserve that. We’ll never get past this. Me and my family are broken and torn.”. A Jackson family is still devastated and heartbroken after losing the person they called “the life of the family.”
WLBT
Second 15-year-old tied to Jackson crime spree arrested on separate charges
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fourth suspect believed to be involved in a violent crime spree that has already landed three people, including one 15-year-old, in jail is currently being held at the Henley-Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center. That suspect, Robert Smith, 15, was arrested last week by the Byram...
WAPT
MBI investigates deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County. According to MBI, deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation on 135 Conerly Road in Braxton. Once they reached the scene around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, a suspect pointed a gun toward the deputies before being shot. The suspect...
WLBT
Hinds County District Attorney says state funding is helping his office prosecute more criminal cases
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Case by case, Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens says his office is doing the work to keep citizens safe and criminals behind bars. Owens says the pandemic shut down courtrooms but he says money and help from state leaders are making up lost ground. Owens...
Former FedEx driver files lawsuit against city in Mississippi, police chief & others
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A former FedEx driver has filed a $5 million lawsuit against the City of Brookhaven, Police Chief Kenneth Collins and two men who allegedly fired shots at him. The Daily Leader reported D’Monterrio Gibson also filed the lawsuit against his former employer. The incident happened in January 2022. A father and […]
Vicksburg woman accused of shooting an occupied vehicle
VICKSBURG, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Vicksburg Police Department is currently searching for 20-year-old Shaderika Turner. According to authorities, Turner is accused of shooting into an occupied vehicle. If you know Turner’s location, contact police at 601-636-2511.
WLBT
Man arrested after 21-year-old found shot to death in vehicle
FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a 21-year-old was shot and killed in Flora last weekend. The victim, Jaquarius Ross, was killed as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, said Coroner Alex Breland, and was found in a vehicle. Jakeviyon Hunter, 21,...
WLBT
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Braxton
BRAXTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened just before midnight Tuesday, near Conerly Road in Braxton. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation when they encountered an individual that displayed a gun toward the deputies, MBI said in...
WLBT
No jail time for co-conspirators who pleaded guilty in Hinds County embezzlement, bribery scandal
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two weeks after a Hinds County election commissioner’s guilty plea removed her from office, two more co-conspirators learned their fate from a circuit judge. Special Judge Jess Dickinson sentenced Cedric Cornelius and Sudie Jones-Teague to twenty years in custody, with fifteen years suspended. Cornelius must...
