Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
NYC Resident Fatally Shot And Killed In Chile During a Vacation TripAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Cops: Monmouth County, NJ jail guard provided phone to inmate lover
A prison guard in Monmouth County was having a romantic relationship with an inmate and provided him with a cell phone so they could stay in touch, according to authorities. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday announced a criminal charge against 51-year-old Latonya Johnson, a guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold, for knowingly providing an electronic communication device to an inmate.
Bicyclist killed following collision with car along Jersey Shore, cops say
A 52-year-old man riding an electric bicycle was killed after being hit by a vehicle at an intersection in Monmouth County on Tuesday night, authorities said. The man was riding south on Neptune Boulevard in Neptune Township just before 10 p.m. when he collided with a car traveling east on Route 66, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
Monmouth County, NJ Grand Jury lays down the hammer in heinous case of Long Branch shooter
🚔 Long Branch man arrested for West Long Branch shooting is indicted. 🚔 Donte Gibson faces significant charges, while the victim recovered. 🚔 Two other shootings that occurred on the same day, October 10, remain under investigation. A man responsible for one of three shootings in a...
Woman Caught Posing As High School Student In NJ
A 29-year-old woman has been arrested after posing as a teenager and going to high school in New Jersey.
Long Branch Man Charged In Shooting: Prosecutor
A 27-year-old man from Long Branch has been indicted in connection with a shooting that left one victim injured, authorities said. Donte Gibson is charged with first-degree attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2022, West Long...
Prison Guard Charged With Giving Cell Phone To Inmate In Monmouth County
A correctional police officer assigned as a guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution has been charged with providing a cell phone to an inmate, authorities said. Latonya C. Johnson, 51, of Piscataway is charged with knowingly providing an electronic communication device to an inmate. An investigation led by the...
NJ man on electric bike killed in Neptune crash on Route 66
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Monmouth County officials are trying to learn more about what led to a fatal crash Tuesday night along Route 66. While riding through the intersection of the main road and Neptune Boulevard, a 52-year-old male on an electric bicycle collided with the front driver's side corner of a Honda Civic that has been traveling eastbound, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
Prosecutor: Drunk Howell man was speeding in Route 9 crash that killed NJ woman
A 59-year-old Howell man has been accused of speeding and driving drunk in a luxury SUV at the time of a Marlboro crash that killed a 22-year-old Middlesex County woman nearly a year ago. Walter Decanio has now been charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter while driving under the influence of...
Scooter Rider Killed In Neptune Crash, Public's Help Sought
Law enforcement officials seek help from anyone who may have witnessed a fatal electric scooter crash on Route 66 in Neptune Township. At 9:56 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Neptune Township police responded to a crash at the intersection of Route 66 and Neptune Boulevard, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
91-year-old woman in nursing home dies after assault by another resident, family says
Just like she did every other day, Rose Taylor visited her 91-year-old Aunt Clara at the nursing home across the street in South Plainfield, N.J., at about 8 a.m. on Jan. 16. After bathing, changing her clothes and feeding her, Taylor tucked her aunt into bed and assured her she would return later.
Ocean County, NJ, Police Department Issues Girl Scout Cookie ‘Warning’
It's Girl Scout cookie time - just in case you didn't know. A local Ocean County Police Department has issued a warning that many should certainly heed. With tongue firmly in cheek, the Stafford Township Police Department has issued a statement "warning" about the highly addictive nature of the Girl Scout cookie.
Man Indicted In Monmouth County Shooting
FREEHOLD – A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a three-count indictment against a Long Branch man in connection with a shooting that left one victim injured, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Wednesday. Donte Gibson, 27, of Long Branch, is charged with one count of first-degree Attempted...
East Brunswick Man Killed In Condo Fire
A man was killed overnight in a fire in East Brunswick, authorities said. The man was found unresponsive inside a condominium on Lake Avenue after police and firefighters arrived at 4:24 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, East Brunswick police said. All three fire districts responded. First responders worked quickly to extinguish...
Two kids hit by car crossing Atlantic City, NJ street
ATLANTIC CITY — Two children were seriously injured when they were struck by a car Wednesday morning. Atlantic City police said the 10- and 14-year-olds were crossing Maryland Avenue at Magellan Avenue around 8:14 a.m. They were struck by a vehicle heading south on Maryland Avenue driven by a 45-year-old Pleasantville man. The driver immediately stopped and remained at the scene, according to police.
Man, 60, struck and killed near N.J. street corner, police say
A 60-year-old pedestrian from Mercer County was struck and killed by a vehicle in Ewing on Wednesday evening, officials said. Michael Roche was hit at about 5:45 p.m. near the corner of Pennington Road (Route 31) and Somerset Street, Ewing police said. Roche, of Hamilton, was brought to an area...
Howell Man Charged In Fatal DUI Crash
A Monmouth County man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash involving alcohol, authorities said. Walter Decanio, 59, of Howell Township is charged with aggravated manslaughter while driving under the Influence of alcohol, vehicular homicide and other offenses in the death of a 22-year-old woman from Monroe Township, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Manchester Square shooting suspect arrested
DOVER, DE – A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting that occurred at Manchester Square last week. Assault and conspiracy charges were filed against Alexander Singletary, 19, by the Delaware State Marshal’s Service. Singletary is accused of shooting a 20-year-old man last Thursday at around 5:45 pm in the area of Stevenson Drive. The post Manchester Square shooting suspect arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Morris Township Police Provide Update on Incident Outside Resident's Home
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Morris Township Police have updated the community on the incident that occurred on January 23. The person in question was located and according to police, it was a delivery person searching for the house he was trying to make the delivery to. Residents should still be alert and aware of their surroundings. According to police, a resident of Morris Township was traveling to her residence on the west side of town. She pulled into the driveway, and entered her garage, when she noticed a male behind her peering into the garage. The male fled a short time later, said police. "We remind residents to be please be aware of their surroundings", said Morris Township Chief Robert Shearer. Residents should contact the police department with anything that appears to be suspicious. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App! Click here for Android. Click here for iOS
Man was speeding, had been drinking before crash that killed 22-year-old, cops say
A man was speeding and had been drinking before a crash last year that claimed the life of a 22-year-old woman on a Marlboro highway, authorities said. Walter Decanio, 59, of Howell Township was charged with aggravated manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol and vehicular homicide in connection with the Feb. 13, 2022 crash that left the Monroe Township woman — who was not identified at the request of her family — dead, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday. Decanio was also issued summonses for failure to observe a traffic control device, failure to wear a seat belt, speeding, reckless driving, and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Man charged with raping woman in Newark Airport, NJ parking garage
ELIZABETH — Authorities have charged a West New York man with sexual assault for attacking a woman in a parking garage connected to Newark Airport Terminal A, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office. Assistant Prosecutor Caroline Lawlor said the victim, a woman, reported that she was walking to...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0