Read full article on original website
Related
supertalk929.com
Trespasser, Now Charged With Assaulting Cop
A Kingsport man caught trespassing is now facing even more serious charges after he assaults the Kingsport Police officer who was arresting him. Steven Anderson was caught peering into the windows of a home of Shelby Street in Downtown Kingsport by police. Police discovered Anderson was wanted on fugitive charges out of Virginia. The officer attempted to grab Anderson’s wrist and the two began to struggle. Anderson then hit the officer in the eye before fleeing. Anderson was eventually apprehended and is now additionally charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest and simple assault on a police officer.
WDBJ7.com
Inmates on the loose after escaping Abingdon jail
ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - Two inmates are being hunted after they escaped jail in Abingdon Thursday. A $5,000 reward for each man is being offered for information leading to their capture. Around 2:45 p.m. January 26, 2023, the inmates escaped from the recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport, Church Hill men arrested on drug trafficking charges
ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week. According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff's Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36,...
supertalk929.com
South Carolina Woman Arrested For Assaulting Victim With Rock, Police Find Drug Paraphernalia
Johnson City Police arrest a South Carolina woman after she assaulted a victim with a rock, then authorities discover the woman with Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia. The arrest is the result of an investigation of an assault occurring at 123 East Springbook Drive. Police say Kristen J. Mahaffey of Fort Mill South Carolina assaulted a victim with a rock. Mahaffey was taken into custody and police then discovered she was carrying unlawful drug paraphernalia inside her purse. Mahaffey is being housed at the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center where she’s scheduled for arraignment in General Sessions Court.
Police: 2 arrested following Washington Co., VA cocaine bust
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities from Tennessee and Virginia conducted a narcotics seizure and found cocaine, a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states. According to the release, a “multi-jurisdictional narcotic trafficking seizure” was conducted early Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia. The […]
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Facing List Of Charges
40-year old Brandon Lee Thomas of Taylorsville was arrested Friday, January 20th by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Thomas was also served warrants for multiple counts of failure to appear with regards to violation of his probation. He also has charges pending for a series of traffic related offenses that include driving with license revoked. Thomas remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $35.000. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
22-year-old charged in Ashe County drug trafficking investigation
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 22-year-old woman is facing a slew of drug charges following a months-long investigation, the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. Sparta resident Haley Dowell, 22, was arrested last month and faces charges including felony drug possession and trafficking charges. The investigation began last year and lasted several […]
THP: One dead following Wednesday night crash in Hampton
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports one person died following a crash in the 5600 block of Highway 19E in Hampton Wednesday night. A crash report from the THP states Mitchell Oliver, 33, was killed after the pickup truck he was driving reportedly ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected […]
The Tomahawk
Residents grateful for MCPD's diligence
Mountain City Police Sgt. TJ Brown and Ptl. Rick Norris was able to report another case closed thanks to the assistance of a local resident. According to a release, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Sgt. Brown and Ptl. Norris was given information regarding a vehicle that has been stolen the week prior in Mountain City. The information gave the officers leads to multiple locations. After exhausting all resources, Sgt. Brown reached out to a member of the community for assistance, Jonathan Lewis, because "he knew the mountainous area where the vehicle was suspected to be," Sgt. Brown said.
JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly firing gun during altercation
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man has been arrested after allegedly discharging a firearm during an altercation, according to police. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, James Martin was arrested at a home near East Main Street after a warrant was obtained for his arrest in relation to a domestic […]
Man accused of breaking into home, sleeping in a truck in McDowell Co.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said that a man has been charged after they found him asleep in the back of a truck.
Kingsport Times-News
Parents of Summer Wells say DCS has 'kidnapped our boys'
ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept from contact with their sons, who are in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services. Summer, who was 5 at the time, was reported missing on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers...
18-year-old dies days after crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old died Sunday days after a single-vehicle crash in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the driver was traveling south on Riverside Drive around 7:31 p.m. at a high rate of speed. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, became airborne while attempting to return to the road […]
supertalk929.com
Telford man accused of stealing vehicle, using debit card found inside
A Telford man was given additional charges of burglary and identity theft after he reportedly stole a vehicle and fraudulently used a debit card he found. A report from Johnson City Police says Weston George, 33, was already in custody in Jonesborough on unrelated charges when he was served the warrant.
Dispatch: Hwy 19E back open after crash
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. A crash on Highway 19E just past Gap Creek Road near Hampton caused both directions of the highway to be closed. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the crash. News Channel 11 […]
860wacb.com
Rape Charged Filed Against Wilkes County Man
A Wilkes County man has been charged in connection with alleged sexual offenses including rape. The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Department arrested 62-year old Kenneth Ray Pardue of Millers Creek last week. He’s been was charged with two counts of second-degree forcible sexual offense and one count of second-degree forcible rape.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Surveillance footage from inside the home of a Murphy, North Carolina, man provides an inside look at a December raid that left the homeowner shot multiple times. On Dec. 12, 2022, the Cherokee Indian Reservation police SWAT Team fired shots into Jacob Harley Kloepfer’s camper. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected shooter "confronted officers." A newly released video may show a different series of events and is stirring up controversy about the incident.
WCSO unveils grant, program to address inmate needs
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) announced a new three-year, $1 million grant Tuesday morning to provide support for inmates as they struggle with mental health and enter the workforce after incarceration. Sheriff Keith Sexton said a great number of the inmates in the Washington County Detention Center suffer […]
supertalk929.com
Police Investigate After Shots Fired Into Occupied Home
Bristol Virginia Police continue to investigate an incident where a gunshot was fired into an occupied home in the area of Ventura Circle. Police say video footage shows the incident and it appears the shot was fired from a red Nissan Frontier Truck with an extended cab. The Bristol Virginia Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is conducting the investigation. If you have information on this incident your asked to contact Bristol Virginia Police.
THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
Comments / 0