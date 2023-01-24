ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 9

Jeffery Monroe
5d ago

Why ? We never did this crap when I was in school from 1972-84

Reply(4)
12
Ellen Woods
5d ago

Never was school canceled for storms back home. I was surprised when I moved here and they do it.

Reply
3
Related
AL.com

A few strong storms possible Sunday in parts of Alabama

If you’re in south Alabama keep an eye out for a few severe storms later today. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has Alabama’s most southern counties under Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather today, mainly this afternoon into tonight. It’s a low-end risk, but a...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Prepare for a rainy Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday! Tonight, we will see increasing cloud coverage with overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight will be mostly dry but Sunday brings our next chance for rain. Rainy Sunday: Sunday morning will start off cloudy and cool in the upper 40s...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS42.com

Sunny Saturday Followed by a Soggy Sunday

Even with the sunshine Saturday, we are already bracing for a messy Sunday. I would go ahead an rethink any and all outdoor plans rom noon Sunday through the evening. First up, Saturday: It will be another chilly start to the morning, but we will have a nice warm up to around 60 by afternoon. There will be a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon and no rain.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Alabamians Should Prepare for Heavy Rainfall, Potential Flooding

Be sure to stay weather aware because a very wet pattern will be impacting Alabama soon. This brings concerns about potential flooding due to heavy rainfall amounts. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the wet pattern is expected to start on Sunday and “could last through much of next week with additional rounds of rainfall expected.”
ALABAMA STATE
CBS42.com

Multiple Rounds Of Heavy Rain Incoming

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Rain has become widespread as of early afternoon, and will continue through the rest of today and into tonight. High temperatures will remain in the 50s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain and a few rumbles of thunder continue tonight. Rain may be locally heavy at times. Some flooding is possible in parts of the state, but the best chance for any flooding issues would be between Highway 80 and I-10 in far Southern Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event

CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category.   According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college.  “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Storm damage reported in the News 5 coverage area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With the threat of high winds and tornadoes, storm damage is possible. News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates. Alabama […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Severe weather school closings, schedule changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
SARALAND, AL
AL.com

Severe weather in Alabama today: Where and when will storms hit?

A variety of severe weather scenarios are possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a potential for strong storms in parts of Alabama, the Alabama Emergency Management Agency said. According to Jim Stefkovich, meteorologist with Alabama EMA, the strength of the storms will be determined by both the amount...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown

Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year. Burzynski,...
AUBURN, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama 3rd most expensive state for electricity in 2022: Report

ALABAMA (WKRG) — The state of Alabama was the third most expensive state for electric bills in 2022, according to a report from Ownerly. Ownerly “examines which states saw the largest increase in electric bills the past year, as energy inflation hit a 40-year high,” according to the website. Alabama electrical bills averaged $164.62 a […]
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy