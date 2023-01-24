ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Car accident causes power outage for 1,000 Wednesday

WEST BEND – A vehicle struck a utility pole support line at Highway 33 and Rolfs Avenue in West Bend Wednesday morning during slippery conditions, leading to a brief power outage for the surrounding area. The West Bend Police Department was notified at 8 a.m. Wednesday of a one-vehicle...
WEST BEND, WI
Channel 3000

Driver dies after crash with truck on US 12 near Fort Atkinson

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. -- A driver died Wednesday following a crash on US 12 outside Fort Atkinson. Jefferson County Sheriff's officials said the incident occurred near County Highway C at around 7:40 a.m. An investigation reportedly showed the driver was traveling west when they lost control of their vehicle and...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson County fatal crash; driver lost control, crossed lanes

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Wednesday morning, Jan. 25. It happened around 7:40 a.m. on State Highway 12 at County Highway C in the town of Jefferson. Preliminary investigation at the scene found the driver of a vehicle traveling westbound...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
WISN

Car split in half at 35th and W. Burnham Street

MILWAUKEE — A car was badly damaged near 35th and Burnham. The front end of the car was ripped off the rest of the car after the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree. According to police two drivers, ages 17 and 19, were taken...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Town of Jefferson two-vehicle crash results in fatality

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a two-vehicle crash in the town of Jefferson has resulted in a fatality. According to information released Wednesday by Sheriff Paul Milbrath, at 7:40 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 12 near County Highway C in the town of Jefferson.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-26-23 fatal crash update-fdl county sheriff ryan waldschmidt

Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt released a statement Wednesday evening regarding a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive this month involving three teenagers from Fond du Lac County. The crash claimed the lives of the driver and front seat passenger. The rear seat passenger received non life-threatening injuries.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in town of Jefferson

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Jefferson on Wednesday, Jan. 25. It happened around 7:40 a.m. on State Highway 12 at County Highway C. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary investigation revealed a driver was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

West Bend Police respond to situation on 12th Avenue and Wayne Road

January 25, 2023 – West Bend, Wi – West Bend Police are on scene at 12th Avenue and Wayne Road, just north of Park Avenue. The call came in just after 11:30 a.m. Neighbors said police had their guns drawn and were later looking for a man who fled his apartment on foot.
WEST BEND, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Teenager dies in car crash in Fond du Lac County

TOWN OF TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A memorial is growing at the site of a deadly crash involving local teenagers in Fond du Lac County. Area schools and businesses are stepping up to offer support to their families and peers. Deputies say early Saturday morning the teens’ car was on...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

One dead in Jefferson Co. crash

TOWN OF JEFFERSON, Wis. (WMTV) – One person is dead following a Wednesday morning crash in the Town of Jefferson, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver, whose name has not been released, was heading west on State Hwy. 12 around 7:40 a.m. and lost control of the vehicle. The driver crossed into eastbound lanes where an oncoming truck swerved to avoid the vehicle, but the vehicles ended up colliding.
JEFFERSON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Departments responding to barn fire in Newburg, WI

January 25, 2023 – Newburg, Wi – The Newburg Fire Department is on scene of a barn fire at 5917 County Highway Y. The call came in just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 25. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area so emergency vehicles can get through.
NEWBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend Qdoba gas explosion during hood vent cleaning

WEST BEND, Wis. - There were no injuries when an explosion occurred inside Qdoba on Paradise Drive in West Bend early Thursday, Jan. 26 as contractors were cleaning the hood vents over the stove. Fire officials said the contractors did not shut off the gas to the range, only blowing...
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

11-year-old recovering after being shot, shooter on the loose

MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old Milwaukee boy, shot in the back and arm, is recovering tonight in the hospital, according to his family. Milwaukee police said the boy was inside the home on 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive when someone fired shots into the home. WISN 12 News spoke...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha police chase ends in Elm Grove, driver on the run

ELM GROVE, Wis. - Elm Grove police are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle pursued by Waukesha police into Elm Grove and then abandoned in someone's backyard. All of this unfolded late Monday, Jan. 23, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Police records show the chase...
ELM GROVE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy