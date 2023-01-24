ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa family loses nearly everything in kitchen fire

TULSA, Okla. — A kitchen fire burned down a family’s home in north Tulsa on Tuesday evening. The lawn littered with personal belongings, a couch and kids toys shows the chaos left behind from the fire. Rachel Rogers was cooking dinner when her house went up in flames....
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Firefighters respond to fire at Armstrong Flooring in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater firefighters responded to a fire at Armstrong Flooring on Thursday. The fire department said in a social media post that the building was evacuated and no injuries were reported. Firefighters have not said what caused the fire. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
STILLWATER, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Bartlesville bird center prepares for bald eaglet with live nest cam

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A pair of Southern Bald Eagles is preparing for an eaglet coming to its nest. The eagle’s nest is about two miles behind the George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center in Bartlesville. The Center’s first major project was to help re-establish nesting Bald Eagle populations...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Stillwater firefighters respond to building fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Fire Department responded to a building fire at the Armstrong Flooring site north of Stillwater Thursday morning. Firefighters say the building was evacuated and there are no injuries reported at this time. SFD asks travelers to avoid the area at this time. This...
STILLWATER, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa police investigate homicide at north Tulsa RV park

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say they are investigating a homicide at a north Tulsa RV park Thursday morning. Police said said one person is dead at an RV park near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road. This is a developing story. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Broken Arrow Plans New 4-Lane Road Extending South From Florence

The City of Broken Arrow is hammering out plans for what to do with 90 acres of land on the South side of town. The "Innovation District" will be south of Florence street, between Olive and Aspen. The city just approved a $750,000 contract with a Tulsa engineering firm to build a four-lane road that will extend from Florence, through that area.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Broken Arrow family’s dog attacked by animal

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow family is warning others after they said their dog was attacked by a coyote or something bigger. The Guy family said their dog Paco was carried off by an animal early Wednesday morning. Ronnie Guy described the attack as he witnessed it...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police involved in standoff in a Broken Arrow neighborhood

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) confirmed Thursday evening that officers are working a standoff involving an individual in a neighborhood off of East 131st Street South. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a crew on their way to the scene. Download the FOX23 News...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Several Tulsa eateries on James Beard Awards semi-finalist list

TULSA, Okla. — The semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards were announced Wednesday with several Tulsa eateries making the list. The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. The...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Two people sentenced for double carjacking in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson confirmed a man and woman were sentenced in federal court for two carjacks from Tulsa apartment complexes, a third codefendant will be sentenced in February. Raul Hernandez-Moreno, 22, was sentenced to 225 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: Homicide suspect stabbed himself when approached by deputies

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a man is in custody following Thursday morning’s homicide in north Tulsa. It all started Thursday morning, when police were called after a woman was found dead in a north Tulsa RV park. The suspect and victim, according to investigators,...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Broken Arrow PD investigating murder suicide following standoff

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (01/26; 8:09 p.m.) — Broken Arrow Police confirmed Thursday night that an hours-long standoff ended in a murder suicide in a neighborhood near East 131st Street South. Shortly before 4:00 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the home for a welfare check. Officers...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Camera gives rare look at eagle nest in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A research center is giving web users a special peek at a bald eagle nest in Bartlesville. The Sutton Avian Research Center, near U.S. Highway 60 and State Highway 123, has an active camera showing the nest of two adult bald eagles. The research center said...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

18-year-old hospitalized after crash near Collinsville

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — An 18-year-old from Owasso was admitted to a hospital in critical condition after a crash near Collinsville, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred early Wednesday afternoon near N. Memorial Dr. and 156th St. N., about a mile west of...
COLLINSVILLE, OK

