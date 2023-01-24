Read full article on original website
news9.com
'Broken Arrow Neighbors' Launches New Program To Provide Clothes To Clients
Broken Arrow Neighbors, an organization dedicated to helping families in financial need, is expanding its services. The organization has launched a new program called 'Crane’s Closet.' It’s designed to give clothes to the organization's clients. News on 6’s Autumn Bracey was live on Thursday morning with details.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa family loses nearly everything in kitchen fire
TULSA, Okla. — A kitchen fire burned down a family’s home in north Tulsa on Tuesday evening. The lawn littered with personal belongings, a couch and kids toys shows the chaos left behind from the fire. Rachel Rogers was cooking dinner when her house went up in flames....
KOKI FOX 23
Firefighters respond to fire at Armstrong Flooring in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater firefighters responded to a fire at Armstrong Flooring on Thursday. The fire department said in a social media post that the building was evacuated and no injuries were reported. Firefighters have not said what caused the fire. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Tulsa families prepare to lose expiring emergency SNAP benefits
Oklahomans depending on SNAP Emergency Allotments will have to find another way to feed their families as the COVID-19 relief program expires nationwide in February.
KOKI FOX 23
Bartlesville bird center prepares for bald eaglet with live nest cam
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A pair of Southern Bald Eagles is preparing for an eaglet coming to its nest. The eagle’s nest is about two miles behind the George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center in Bartlesville. The Center’s first major project was to help re-establish nesting Bald Eagle populations...
KTUL
Stillwater firefighters respond to building fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Fire Department responded to a building fire at the Armstrong Flooring site north of Stillwater Thursday morning. Firefighters say the building was evacuated and there are no injuries reported at this time. SFD asks travelers to avoid the area at this time. This...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police investigate homicide at north Tulsa RV park
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say they are investigating a homicide at a north Tulsa RV park Thursday morning. Police said said one person is dead at an RV park near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road. This is a developing story. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
News On 6
Broken Arrow Plans New 4-Lane Road Extending South From Florence
The City of Broken Arrow is hammering out plans for what to do with 90 acres of land on the South side of town. The "Innovation District" will be south of Florence street, between Olive and Aspen. The city just approved a $750,000 contract with a Tulsa engineering firm to build a four-lane road that will extend from Florence, through that area.
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Broken Arrow family’s dog attacked by animal
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow family is warning others after they said their dog was attacked by a coyote or something bigger. The Guy family said their dog Paco was carried off by an animal early Wednesday morning. Ronnie Guy described the attack as he witnessed it...
KOKI FOX 23
Police involved in standoff in a Broken Arrow neighborhood
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) confirmed Thursday evening that officers are working a standoff involving an individual in a neighborhood off of East 131st Street South. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a crew on their way to the scene. Download the FOX23 News...
KOKI FOX 23
Several Tulsa eateries on James Beard Awards semi-finalist list
TULSA, Okla. — The semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards were announced Wednesday with several Tulsa eateries making the list. The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. The...
KOKI FOX 23
Two people sentenced for double carjacking in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson confirmed a man and woman were sentenced in federal court for two carjacks from Tulsa apartment complexes, a third codefendant will be sentenced in February. Raul Hernandez-Moreno, 22, was sentenced to 225 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release...
KOKI FOX 23
Okmulgee County Homeless Shelter receives grant to expand thrift store, train more people
OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee County Homeless Shelter (OCHS) Thrift Store overflows with things like clothes, furniture and electronics. Everything sold helps fund The OCHS and their mission. OCHS helped shelter more than 300 people last year, most of whom were Okmulgee residents. Rachel Goodson came to the shelter...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Homicide suspect stabbed himself when approached by deputies
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a man is in custody following Thursday morning’s homicide in north Tulsa. It all started Thursday morning, when police were called after a woman was found dead in a north Tulsa RV park. The suspect and victim, according to investigators,...
okcfox.com
Missing man dies in Sequoyah County crash after car ignites, burns completely
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a missing man has died after a fatal car accident in Sequoyah County. A Silver Alert was issued for 75-year-old David Mobley on Saturday after he was last seen leaving the VA clinic in Fort Smith Arkansas the day before.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Boys’ Home asking community to step up, foster kids in need
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Tulsa Boys’ Home in Sand Springs is calling on the community to step up and give homes to kids in need. They’re working to gather their own group of foster parents and said the need is steadily increasing. A drop in the...
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow PD investigating murder suicide following standoff
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (01/26; 8:09 p.m.) — Broken Arrow Police confirmed Thursday night that an hours-long standoff ended in a murder suicide in a neighborhood near East 131st Street South. Shortly before 4:00 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the home for a welfare check. Officers...
KOKI FOX 23
Camera gives rare look at eagle nest in Bartlesville
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A research center is giving web users a special peek at a bald eagle nest in Bartlesville. The Sutton Avian Research Center, near U.S. Highway 60 and State Highway 123, has an active camera showing the nest of two adult bald eagles. The research center said...
KOKI FOX 23
18-year-old hospitalized after crash near Collinsville
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — An 18-year-old from Owasso was admitted to a hospital in critical condition after a crash near Collinsville, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred early Wednesday afternoon near N. Memorial Dr. and 156th St. N., about a mile west of...
