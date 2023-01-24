ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Guest opinion: Birmingham-Southern College alum asking hard questions about public bailout

As a 1982 graduate of Birmingham-Southern College, it pains me to see the financial condition it has fallen into that now threatens its viability as an institution. I count my four years on The Hilltop as some of the most formative and enjoyable years of my life. There, I learned much about myself and much about the world. One of the most significant things I learned there was that learning how to think for oneself is an essential component of being well-educated. So, despite my appreciation for my experience at BSC, it might surprise you to find I’m skeptical of the notion that public funds should be used to create some bridge to the future for my alma mater.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Guest opinion: Opioid crisis not a red or blue state issue – it’s an American issue

As the COVID pandemic recedes and disappears from the headlines, public officials are increasingly focused on another crisis – the opioid crisis. The opioid crisis is national and local tragedy. Over one million Americans have succumbed to drug overdoses since the turn of the century, with more than 107,000 dying in 2021 alone. Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18 to 45, more than violent crime, automobile accidents, and yes, COVID-19.
ALABAMA STATE
Hanna Steel announces $20 million Tuscaloosa expansion

Hoover-based Hanna Steel Corp. is announcing a $20 million expansion to its steel production lines in Tuscaloosa. The project is expected to create 14 new jobs. The company, which began operations in Tuscaloosa in 1991, will add 9,000 square feet to its existing 600,000 square foot complex in the Tuscaloosa County Airport Industrial Park. Construction is slated to begin in the first half of this year, and the expansion should be fully operational during the second quarter of 2025.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
No. 2 Alabama blown out at Oklahoma as defense disappears

The trap was set and Oklahoma yanked the cord Saturday afternoon. After winning nine straight, Alabama imploded in a rare trip outside of league play as Oklahoma students rushed the floor in the aftermath. The 93-69 loss was never really close as the defensive intensity coach that Nate Oats listed Friday as the reason for its surge was suddenly missing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Birmingham police condemn actions of Memphis officers in Tyre Nichols’ death

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond on Friday extended condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols as police in Memphis prepared to release video of the deadly beating. Nichols, 29, died in Tennessee three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Five police officers have been fired and charged with murder in Nichols’ death.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
‘His family deserves justice’: Randall Woodfin calls Tyre Nichols police bodycam video ‘chilling’

The video showing the death of Tyre Nichols while in police custody is “chilling,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said Friday as he called for police reform. “The video of the killing of Tyre Nichols is chilling. It’s a blatant, horrifying display of the evils of police brutality,” the mayor tweeted shortly after the video was released Friday. “This vicious cruelty must not be our norm. Our country demands police reform. His family deserves justice.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Gunfire in north Birmingham neighborhood leaves 1 dead

Gunfire erupted in a northern Birmingham neighborhood Saturday night, leaving one person dead. About 9:30 p.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North on a report of a person shot, said Officers Truman Fitzgerald. Officers arrived on the scene and found Robert Dewayne White,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham at the Oscars: 10 times the Magic City made it to the Academy Awards

Get your popcorn ready! Birmingham will be in the house at the Academy Awards this year, competing in major categories among the glitterati of Hollywood. Filmmaker Daniel Scheinert, born and raised in the Magic City, is one of the prime movers for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a 2023 Oscar contender for best picture, best director, best original screenplay and more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham native, comedian Rickey Smiley says son Brandon Smiley has died

Comedian Rickey Smiley announced Sunday that his oldest son Brandon Smiley has died, in a raw message shared via social media channels. In a brief video shared on Instagram and YouTube, Smiley said that he was on his way “to get to the airport to get to Birmingham” after getting the bad news Sunday morning. Smiley, a Birmingham native, did not address the specifics of his son’s death.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Plane crashes near Childersburg; pilot injured

Emergency responders say a plane has crashed near U.S. Highway 280 in Talladega County, southeast of Birmingham. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the plane crashed at approximately 5:40 p.m. Saturday in a field near Meadow Farm Lane. Authorities say the pilot of the twin-engine plane was transported to a...
CHILDERSBURG, AL
