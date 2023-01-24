Are the Browns close to being a playoff team? Mary Kay Cabot, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE

Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
247Sports
Cleveland Browns: The BIG Trade UP #BrownsMockDraftCountdown Day 7, 1/24/22
Good morning OBR family! We trudge on with the mocks you desire and boy do we have a doozy for you today. I have been seeing a desire to go chase a difference-maker at the wide receiver position by trading up in the draft and that is the move I decided to show you guys today. If you want to jump into the back half of the first round, here is the cost.
sportszion.com
Bills QB Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Brittany Williams posts series of fun-looking photos despite loss vs Bengals
The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen were anticipated to compete for their first Super Bowl victory this season, but it did not happen. Despite their best efforts, including MVP favorite QB Allen, the Bills were defeated 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round. Following their loss, Allen inevitably faced heavy criticism on social media and TV.
Former CLE pitcher Mike Clevinger under MLB investigation: Report
A former Cleveland pitcher is reportedly the subject of a Major League Baseball investigation.
Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day
Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel knows what it takes to win in Columbus. The legendary coach cemented his legacy by defeating a dominant Miami squad for the 2002 BCS National Championship. Tressel, who exited Ohio State under a cloud of an NCAA investigation into then-quarterback Terrelle Pryor and four other former players, currently works Read more... The post Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Former NFL Player Confirms Troubling Browns Story
Benjamin Watson apparently isn't the only former NFL player who had an unpleasant interview with the Cleveland Browns. This week, Watson shared that when he was at the 2004 NFL Scouting Combine, the Browns asked him if he smoked weed and did not seem to believe him at first when he said he didn't. ...
Bad Apple: Damar Hamlin Bills ‘3’ Mocked by Classless Bengals
“Cancun on ‘3,” Bengals CB Eli Apple tweets at Stefon Diggs … and at the rest of the world. … including the Bills’ fallen Damar Hamlin.
50-plus students involved in fight after basketball game at Cleveland Hts. HS
On Tuesday night, a large fight broke out at Cleveland Heights High School following a basketball game between Cleveland Heights and Garfield Heights.
How close are the Browns to the teams we saw in the divisional round? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals and Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship this weekend and the Eagles and 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship. Browns fans, once again, were left watching, wondering what could have been as their team missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season. How close are...
Joe Haden ready to help out Browns' secondary and be a mentor in Berea
Browns legend Joe Haden joins Jonathan Peterlin at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards and says he’s ready to help out the Browns’ secondary and be a mentor in Berea as he celebrates life in Cleveland and his new role in the organization.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
Longtime NFL Veteran Reveals Disturbing Browns Interview
On Wednesday afternoon, the football world received a troubling message from a former player. Benjamin Watson, who played for several teams during his 17-year career, called out the Cleveland Browns. Watson recounted a moment with the team in response to Paul Finebaum asking everyone's worst job ...
What offseason WR options do the Browns have? Ashley Bastock, Tim Bielik, Brad Ward on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. We are joined by Ashley Bastock and...
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move
The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
Bet365 Ohio bonus code: $1 Bengals-Chiefs play scores $200 bonus bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Bengals are in the AFC Championship, and customers in the Buckeye State can use the latest bet365 Ohio bonus code...
Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Love won’t play Thursday night vs. Houston Rockets, sources say
HOUSTON -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without two members of their usual rotation for Thursday night’s matchup against the Houston Rockets -- the second leg of the team’s three-game road trip. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, named an Eastern Conference All-Star starter Thursday night, will miss another game...
Why Cleveland high school is closed Tuesday
Students who go to Glenville High School are getting a calamity day Tuesday.
No. 4 Garfield Heights ‘plays big’ to beat No. 10 Cleveland Heights, 66-56, for first place in the LEL
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Germainn Marshall didn’t have long to make a strong impression. Garfield Heights coach Sonny Johnson feared playing a bigger lineup that includes Marshall at 6-foot-5 with 6-9 forward Deandre Jones could struggle against Cleveland Heights’ quick, guard-oriented lineup.
Dissecting what makes Bengals QB Joe Burrow successful against the Chiefs: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Kansas City Chiefs just haven’t seemed to fully figure out Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Despite possessing a late lead in each of their last three matchups with Cincinnati, the Chiefs haven’t been able to finish the job. Part of that is due to Burrow finding a way to keep the Bengals in the game, including last month’s 27-24 win in Cincinnati even though the Chiefs possessed a fourth-quarter lead.
