Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
This Mac Jones Comment Reportedly Didn’t Sit Well With Patriots Brass
Remember when New England Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones, fresh off his first offseason in the NFL, expressed his excitement about working with assistant Joe Judge as the two set out to “teach each other.”. If not, let the following serve as a quick reminder. “He has knowledge that...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
How Mac Jones Reportedly Feels About Patriots Hiring Bill O’Brien
Patriots fans likely are thrilled that Bill O’Brien is back in Foxboro, and Mac Jones apparently is right there with them. New England on Tuesday hired O’Brien as its next offensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter and Chris Low of ESPN. The move both confirms the removal of Matt Patricia as offensive play-caller and a reunion with O’Brien, who coached for the Patriots from 2007 through 2011, working as the offensive coordinator the final season.
List of 2023 Atlanta Falcons Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Atlanta Falcons free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Patriots Address Defense With First Pick In Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft
Much like last year, a number of different positions would make sense for the Patriots’ first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. An offensive tackle arguably is New England’s biggest need entering an offseason that’s already seen significant changes in Foxboro, Mass. And speaking of helping starting quarterback Mac Jones, taking a shot at a playmaking pass-catcher in Round 1 this spring would be a practical move for Bill Belichick and company as well.
Patriots reportedly eyeing three-time Super Bowl champ as next offensive line coach
The New England Patriots moved fast in the hiring process for a new offensive coordinator, and the same could hold true for their next offensive line coach as well. Following the news of Bill O’Brien returning to New England for the vacant offensive coordinator role, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported the team was “zeroing in” on Oregon assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm to join the staff.
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
Aaron Rodgers to Patriots? NFL Insider Proposes ‘Belichickian’ Move
Aaron Rodgers reportedly could be traded this offseason. Could he really wind up in New England?
List of 2023 Denver Broncos Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Denver Broncos free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Preferred Teams
Tom Brady is a free agent this offseason. The all-time great quarterback has been vocal about keeping his options open as he potentially heads into the 24th season of his NFL career. If he doesn't retire or return to Tampa Bay, he could be on his way to a new franchise. The Las Vegas Raiders ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Joe Judge Announcement
This year's East-West Shrine Bowl will be coached by the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. The Patriots have finalized their coaching staff for this year's game. The staff does not include several key coaches — most notably Joe Judge and Matt Patricia. New England hired Bill O'Brien as its ...
When is Super Bowl 2023? How to buy tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona
Super Bowl LVII will be on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 6:30 p.m. EST. The teams may not be decided just yet but fans can still shop around for tickets to see the game as well as an epic halftime performance from Rihanna. Resale ticket vendors such as VividSeats, StubHub and SeatGeek have several options for tickets still available.
Patriots projected to get a massive haul in 2023 compensatory picks
The New England Patriots are expected to make out well when it comes to compensatory picks in the 2023 NFL draft. According to Over The Cap’s Nick Korte’s recent compensatory pick projections, the Patriots are expected to be rewarded with three extra picks, including a fourth-round pick for J.C. Jackson, sixth-rounder for Ted Karras and seventh-rounder for Brandon Bolden.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Question
These days, it seems like the sports world is filled with loud and confrontational commentary, and that's something former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner just can't support. On Wednesday, the Hall of Famer brought up a fair question regarding the current state of analysis. "When did we decide ...
List of 2023 Green Bay Packers Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Green Bay Packers free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
Houston Texans LT Laremy Tunsil Earns AFC Honors from PFWA
The Houston Texans are undoubtedly eager to turn the page to a new season after having finished a dismal 3-13-1 in 2022. Still, there were a handful of stellar individual performances worthy of some well-deserved accolades. The Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA) released its annual All-NFL team on Monday and...
