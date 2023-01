Effective: 2023-01-26 18:36:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Oneida WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING Light snow showers will continue through the evening but only minor additional accumulations are anticipated.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO