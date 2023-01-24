Effective: 2023-01-26 21:40:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Crawford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Crawford county. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO