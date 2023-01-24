Effective: 2023-01-26 21:20:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake enhanced snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. Greatest accumulations will be across the Boston Hills, western Wyoming County, and the northern portions of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions with poor visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO