Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
What Stocks To Buy Today? 3 Streaming Stocks In Focus

For the unaware, streaming stocks point to companies that offer online streaming services, such as video and music streaming, to consumers. The demand for such services has skyrocketed in recent years as more and more people turn to the internet for entertainment. As a result, streaming stocks have become increasingly popular among retail investors looking for growth opportunities in the technology sector.
Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Monday after opening in the green, giving up the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying below the 7,500 level, despite the broadly positive cues from global markets on Friday, with strong gains in technology stocks, more than offset by weakness in mining stocks.
Chevron's Profits Fall Short. Is This Top Warren Buffett Stock in Trouble?

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) finished 2022 with a bit of a whimper. While the oil giant's profits rose compared to the prior year period, they were significantly below its third-quarter record. Meanwhile, they fell short of analyst expectations. The oil company, which is one of the top holdings of Warren Buffett's...
Why Curaleaf Stock Sparked Investors' Portfolios on Friday

It's always exciting for a company's shareholders when a new market opens, even if that market isn't all that big. This was the case on Friday for marijuana company Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), whose stock was up by nearly 4% late in the trading session. That was well outpacing the less than 0.7% gain of the S&P 500 index.
Malaysia Stock Market May Snap Losing Streak On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, although it has eased just 3 points in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,500-point plateau although it may find traction on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
Top Stock Reports for Costco Wholesale, Intuit & Schlumberger

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST), Intuit Inc. (INTU) and Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Stock Market News for Jan 27, 2023

U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday in a choppy trading session that saw investors weigh in an onslaught of economic data, as the fourth-quarter gross domestic product came in higher than expectations, and digested mixed corporate earnings. All three major indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The Benchmarks Perform?
3 Magnificent Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

If you're a glass-half-full kind of person, last year's stock market sell-off presents a great opportunity, especially if you like to collect dividend income. Many stock prices are much lower, pushing dividend yields higher. Because of that, several spectacular dividend stocks look like great buying opportunities. Three top-notch dividend stocks...
Mild Upside Seen For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, rallying more than 1,000 points or 4.5 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 22,690-point plateau and it's predicted to open higher on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian...
Consumer Sector Update for 01/27/2023: LCID,HAS,MQ,ALV

Consumer stocks were broadly higher Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising less than 0.1%, reversing its midday slide, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was gaining 2.8%. Consumer spending was down 0.2% during December, according to data Friday from the US...
4 ETFs to Tap on Solid Q4 GDP Numbers

The American economy expanded faster than expected in the fourth quarter, with GDP rising 2.9% annually versus 2.6% expectation. Though the economy has been resilient, the pace of momentum has slowed in recent months due to stubborn inflation, rising interest rates, and battered financial markets. The GDP growth marks a slowdown from the 3.2% advancement in the third quarter.
Insider Bets Paying Off At TBBK As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Friday, shares of The Bancorp Inc (Symbol: TBBK) touched a new 52-week high of $32.75/share. That's a 97.41% rise, or $16.16 per share from the 52-week low of $16.59 set back on 06/17/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased TBBK stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.
Forget Bargain Hunting, Buy 5 Stocks With Rising P/E

Bargain hunting or chasing stocks with a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is among the widely-used investing strategies. Investors believe that the lower the P/E, the higher will be the value of the stock.The logic is simple — a stock’s current market price does not justify its higher earnings and therefore leaves room for upside.
Why Sumo Logic Stock Zoomed 55% Higher This Week

The beaten-down shares of cloud data intelligence company Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO) jumped by almost 55% in value this week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That was logical, as rumors swirled around the stock about buyout interest from not one, not two, but three private equity firms.
2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

Holding a stock forever can seem crazy, but as investors, we want to have the kind of time horizon that allows us to think in terms of decades. Two companies that fit that description of forever stocks are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL). They don't have the highest yields on the market at 4.1% and 2.5%, respectively, but they have sustainable businesses and payouts that should continue for the foreseeable future.
Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

You've probably noticed how volatile the technology sector is right now, and it could be a little while longer before things stabilize. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 20% over the past 12 months, and that means there are great, beaten-down tech stocks out there that have the potential to bring investors significant gains in the coming years.
Commercial Metals (CMC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Commercial Metals (CMC) closed at $54.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the manufacturer and...

