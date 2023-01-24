ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: 4 Paths Acupuncture

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to 4 Paths Acupuncture about how acupuncture and the protocols developed at 4 Paths can help with back pain. Find out more in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha launches streetcar website illustrating funding strategy, timeline

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “We are building momentum in Omaha.”. That’s the message greeting visitors to the city’s new informational website — omahastreetcar.org — on the streetcar project, approved nearly unanimously by the Omaha City Council just over a month ago. The Omaha streetcar plan,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Creighton project works to reverse Type 2 diabetes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One project led by Creighton University is working to reverse Type 2 diabetes. In just a year of work, they’ve already seen success in a few measurable ways. “I have joy in my life now,” said Susan Blunk, a participant in the program. Blunk...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska's only astronaut now president of SAC Museum

A pop-up market near 25th and Leavenworth in Omaha is a place goods hope to be re-homed. A new app is being beta tested with veterans and their families designed to make life with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries easier to live. Omaha teacher receives $25k award. Updated: Jan. 20,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Meet Clayton Anderson, Nebraska’s only astronaut

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s only astronaut is back in his hometown of Ashland. He’s the new president and CEO of the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum. “I think astronaut has been described as the greatest job in the universe and I totally agree,” says Anderson.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Mutual of Omaha holds groundbreaking ceremony for new downtown skyscraper

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mutual of Omaha held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon to symbolize the start of construction on its new 44-story headquarters in downtown Omaha. The ceremony took place under a tent at Gene Leahy Mall, near 14th and Farnam streets. The 677-foot skyscraper is slated to become...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Apartment fire keeps Omaha crews busy near 24th & Farnam

WOWT's Brent Weber's interview with University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li. WOWT's Brent Weber's interview with University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li. Updated: 6 hours ago. La Vista Police responded to the petition filed by the mother of Ryan Larsen tonight. 6 FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Water...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Need for truck drivers increasing; Omaha driving school expanding

WOWT's Brent Weber's interview with University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li. WOWT's Brent Weber's interview with University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li. Updated: 2 hours ago. La Vista Police responded to the petition filed by the mother of Ryan Larsen tonight. Updated: 2 hours ago. Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

WOWT's Brent Weber's interview with University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li. WOWT's Brent Weber's interview with University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li. La Vista police chief responds to Ryan Larsen death petition. Updated: 12 hours ago. La Vista Police responded to the petition filed by the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha making progress in demolishing vacant, run-down homes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A block of condemned properties sits near 25th and Ohio. Neighbors say some of the homes have been vacant so long, they actually have a negative neighborhood history. “The red house that was down there, a fire had started, they don’t know,” said area resident Sunshine...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 News Exclusive: A conversation with UNO chancellor Dr. Joanne Li

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dr. Joanne Li -- Jo, as she asks to be called -- stepped into her first chancellorship in the middle of a pandemic last June. 6 News sat down at her office earlier this week and covered a variety of topics, starting with UNO’s approach to the changing higher education landscape.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Goodwill hunting -- for a criminal

A new app is being beta tested with veterans and their families designed to make life with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries easier to live. Culxr House aims to attract business to north Omaha. Updated: 9 hours ago. An organization hopes to attract business to north Omaha. Millions of dollars...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha to demolish abandoned homes

The mother of Ryan Larsen has filed a petition to presume her missing son dead. One disabled homeowner who needs a hot tub and bathroom remodel is now working to get money back from a contractor. Debate over school choice resumes in Lincoln. Updated: 12 hours ago. School choice was...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Woman injured in Omaha stabbing early Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning. Omaha police found her stabbed in the neck and lower body near 22nd and Browne streets around 1 a.m. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital for treatment. Officers believed the person who stabbed her was also...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha traffic alert: Portion of L Street restricted for signal repair

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of L Street is restricted while crews work to restore a knocked-down traffic signal. L Street is restricted westbound at 67th Street. Traffic is being diverted through the frontage road while repairs are made to the signal. Expect delays, and if possible, use an...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha’s Collective for Youth looking for adult tutors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Collective for Youth, an organization focused on advocacy, resources, and training for out-of-school time providers, is looking for adult tutors. The organization says it’s working to assist Omaha Public Schools in building students’ literacy and math skills. To help with this task, Collective for...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy