ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston community is grieving after a local first-grader was killed last weekend. His father has been charged with capital murder. 6-year-old Jessie McCormack attended Alexandria Elementary School. Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes Jr. described the little boy as “full of energy” and beloved by his friends and teacher.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO