Vickie Shuchart returned to Congregation B’nai Amoona as director of strategic operations. Her role is to create a strategic vision for all communications and will oversee the messaging, as well as the technology needs of the congregation as they relate to programming. Shuchart previously worked at the synagogue for 13 years in multiple departments. Most recently she was the director of Nishmah, at the Jewish Community Center.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO