Saint Louis, MO

New literary magazine will share stories of St. Louis’ Jewish students

The St. Louis Jewish community includes individuals from many different backgrounds who hold diverse perspectives and beliefs. With such diversity comes the perfect opportunity for individuals to share their story. Enter the Machshava Literary Magazine. The Machshava is the St. Louis Jewish literary magazine headed by high schoolers at Yeshivat...
Newsmakers: January 2023

Vickie Shuchart returned to Congregation B’nai Amoona as director of strategic operations. Her role is to create a strategic vision for all communications and will oversee the messaging, as well as the technology needs of the congregation as they relate to programming. Shuchart previously worked at the synagogue for 13 years in multiple departments. Most recently she was the director of Nishmah, at the Jewish Community Center.
Kol Rinah to welcome back Hazzan Joanna Dulkin for special weekend

Kol Rinah will welcome Hazzan Joanna Dulkin back to St. Louis for Shabbat events Feb. 17 and 18. Dulkin serves at Adath Jeshurun Congregation in Minnetonka, Minn. She previously served the Jewish Center of Princeton, N.J., and Kol Rinah’s legacy congregation, Shaare Zedek Synagogue. She received her Master of Sacred Music and Investiture degree from the Jewish Theological Seminary, and completed the Institute for Jewish Spirituality’s Cantorial Leadership Program. An honors graduate of Stanford University, Dulkin is an officer of the Cantors Assembly and was on the editorial committee of Siddur Lev Shalem.
Graffiti removed from Temple Israel monument sign

An illegible scrawl of graffiti has now been removed from the Congregation Temple Israel monument at the entrance on Ladue Road. TI staff discovered the red spray-painted marking on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Creve Coeur Police are investigating the incident, which is being treated as a possible antisemitic hate crime. The...
Miriam “Mimi” Vittert

age 84, of St. Louis, MO and Sarasota, FL, passed away on December 24, 2022. She is the beloved wife of Bruce Vittert; adored mother and mother-in-law of Jan Vittert, Jeff (Leigh) Vittert, Amy (Jonathan) Deutsch; dear Nana of Kevin, Samantha, and Allison Vittert, Chloe and Maggie Deutsch. As well as sister-in-law of Mark (Carol) Vittert and aunt of their children Leland and Liberty Vittert.
Axe throwing with a mohel

The Congregation B’nai Amoona Men’s Club channeled their inner Paul Bunyan on Thursday evening, Jan. 26, at the Axe House in Valley Park. The event, “Axe Throwing with a Mohel,” needs not much of an explanation. It was a bunch of guys throwing axes, with inspirational remarks by Rabbi Mike Rovinsky—the mohel.
