Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
For calling the Second Amendment a "death pact", Newsom was accused of being "hypocritical."Sherif SaadCalifornia State
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
Why there has been a huge increase in mass shootings in the USSherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Related
marinmagazine.com
Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area
The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
Multiple people injured after SUV drives into Dallas restaurant
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people were injured after an SUV drove into a restaurant in far north Dallas Thursday night. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the accident at 8:33 p.m. at Speranza Italian Restaurant, located at 18204 Preston Road.DFR said the Urban Search and Rescue team was also dispatched, but they were disregarded after they determined none of the building's structural supports were damaged. When CBS 11 arrived at the scene, the SUV was located near the entrance, which was damaged.Multiple people were treated on the scene for minor injuries and four people were taken to local hospitals, DFR said. Their injuries and conditions are unknown.There is no information on the condition of the driver or how the SUV ended up in the restaurant.
Body found inside shot-up SUV in east Dallas overnight
A killer is on the run in Dallas where a body was found inside a shot-up SUV overnight. Just past midnight, on Tenison Parkway at Samuel Grand Park in east Dallas, police discovered an SUV
Whataburger employee fatally shot in North Texas parking lot
Family members said he was about to become a father.
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Dallas, TX. - The Dallas-Fort worth Metroplex is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population of more than 7.5 million residents. In fact, more than 300 people move to the DFW area a day.
2 hours and 3 spike strips: Fort Worth chase finally comes to end with suspect in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man after a lengthy chase, which included three spike strips, and an hour of negotiations early Wednesday morning. The suspect, Lamont Bassett, 33, had an active warrant for aggravated robbery from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, according to a police news release.
Woman found shot to death inside car in East Dallas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police found a woman shot to death in a car on Jan. 26. Patrol officers said the car she was in had multiple bullet holes. It was parked in the 5500 block of Tenison Parkway.Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Ronald Kramer at 214-671-3608 or by email at Ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov.
These Texas Residents Could See Up to $50,000 in Homeowner Assistance
These Texas Residents Could See Up to $50,000 in Homeowner Assistance. Residents in Dallas, Texas may be able to claim homeowner assistance to help them buy a home. On Tuesday, Dallas expanded the homeowner assistance program that is aimed to help low and moderate-income homebuyers.
Man struck and killed by traffic in southeast Fort Worth
A man has died at JPS hospital after being run over by traffic in Fort Worth last night. Mark Walker was on foot, heading north in a lane of traffic on Wichita Street near Martin in southeast Fort Worth.
News Channel 25
'Protecting his cousin': 17-year-old cook killed outside Fort Worth Whataburger
FORT WORTH, Texas — A 17-year-old Whataburger cook is dead after getting shot "protecting his cousin," ABC affiliate WFAA in Dallas reported Friday afternoon. Authorities said Zechariah Trevino was fatally shot outside the Whataburger in Fort Worth where he worked, located across the street from his high school. Police...
Police name their lead suspect in a southeast Dallas homicide
Two weeks after a teenager was gunned down in southeast Dallas, police have now identified the suspect they’re looking for. On January 10th, 17-year-old Kendreal Jones was fatally shot on Jim Miller Road near Elam.
Conjoined twins surgically separated at Cook Children's Medical Center
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - For the first time in Cook Children's Medical Center history, doctors successfully separated conjoined twins. Dozens of medical experts from across multiple specialties made up the surgical team. They collaborated on the groundbreaking procedure, leveraging their expertise in treating the most difficult and complex pediatric conditions. It is estimated conjoined twins occur in 1-in-200,000 live births, according to a news release from the hospital. Additionally, each year only five to eight conjoined twins worldwide survive the first few days after birth.
Dallas Observer
Sorry, Frisco. Dallas Mayor Wants Your New Universal Studios Theme Park in Hensley Field.
Some residents in Frisco are upset about Universal Studios’ plans to build a 97-acre kids' theme park in the city. The park still needs to be approved by the Frisco City Council, but as WFAA reported this week, some Frisco residents have told their council members they worry the park could bring more traffic and crime to the area.
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide at 4200 West Illinois Ave
Delgado is charged in the homicide that happened in the 4200 block of West Illinois Avenue on November 5, 2022. The investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man shot in a parking lot. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died. Delgado was taken to the Dallas County Jail.
fox4news.com
Cedar Hill ISD student dies after choking on food at lunch
CEDAR HILL, Texas - An elementary student in the Cedar Hill Independent School District died last week after choking on a piece of food at lunch. The girl was in pre-K at Highland Hills Elementary School. In a letter to parents, the superintendent said teachers responded immediately and the girl...
fox4news.com
Woman's body found in bullet-riddled SUV at Dallas park
DALLAS - A police officer found a woman shot to death at a park in Old East Dallas. The officer was walking with his K-9 partner at Samuell Grand Park just after midnight Thursday. He reportedly spotted an SUV full of bullets in a parking lot there near the park’s...
fox4news.com
2 killed after Fort Worth police break up illegal street takeover
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said an illegal street takeover near downtown led to a crash that killed two people. Police initially responded to a blocked intersection on University Drive near West 7th Street and White Settlement Road around 11 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said several cars performing dangerous...
102.3 The Bull
Wichita Falls, TX
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1023thebullfm.com/
Comments / 0