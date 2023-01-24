ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area

The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas

DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
Multiple people injured after SUV drives into Dallas restaurant

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people were injured after an SUV drove into a restaurant in far north Dallas Thursday night. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the accident at 8:33 p.m. at Speranza Italian Restaurant, located at 18204 Preston Road.DFR said the Urban Search and Rescue team was also dispatched, but they were disregarded after they determined none of the building's structural supports were damaged. When CBS 11 arrived at the scene, the SUV was located near the entrance, which was damaged.Multiple people were treated on the scene for minor injuries and four people were taken to local hospitals, DFR said. Their injuries and conditions are unknown.There is no information on the condition of the driver or how the SUV ended up in the restaurant. 
Woman found shot to death inside car in East Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police found a woman shot to death in a car on Jan. 26. Patrol officers said the car she was in had multiple bullet holes. It was parked in the 5500 block of Tenison Parkway.Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Ronald Kramer at  214-671-3608 or by email at Ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov.
Conjoined twins surgically separated at Cook Children's Medical Center

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - For the first time in Cook Children's Medical Center history, doctors successfully separated conjoined twins. Dozens of medical experts from across multiple specialties made up the surgical team. They collaborated on the groundbreaking procedure, leveraging their expertise in treating the most difficult and complex pediatric conditions. It is estimated conjoined twins occur in 1-in-200,000 live births, according to a news release from the hospital. Additionally, each year only five to eight conjoined twins worldwide survive the first few days after birth. 
Arrest Made in Homicide at 4200 West Illinois Ave

Delgado is charged in the homicide that happened in the 4200 block of West Illinois Avenue on November 5, 2022. The investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man shot in a parking lot. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died. Delgado was taken to the Dallas County Jail.
Cedar Hill ISD student dies after choking on food at lunch

CEDAR HILL, Texas - An elementary student in the Cedar Hill Independent School District died last week after choking on a piece of food at lunch. The girl was in pre-K at Highland Hills Elementary School. In a letter to parents, the superintendent said teachers responded immediately and the girl...
Woman's body found in bullet-riddled SUV at Dallas park

DALLAS - A police officer found a woman shot to death at a park in Old East Dallas. The officer was walking with his K-9 partner at Samuell Grand Park just after midnight Thursday. He reportedly spotted an SUV full of bullets in a parking lot there near the park’s...
2 killed after Fort Worth police break up illegal street takeover

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said an illegal street takeover near downtown led to a crash that killed two people. Police initially responded to a blocked intersection on University Drive near West 7th Street and White Settlement Road around 11 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said several cars performing dangerous...
