ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOLR10 News

Walmart announces raises, new programs for associates

By C.C. McCandless
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HVJRF_0kPmFsl300

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced a four-point plan to strengthen its jobs and invest in its employees.

According to a January 24 media release, the Bentonville-based retailer will initiate raises next month that will bring the average U.S. associate’s hourly salary to more than $17.50. The raise “includes a mixture of associates’ regular annual increases and targeted investments in starting rates for thousands of stores” and will be reflected in paychecks starting on March 2.

Walmart removes ‘KKK boots’ from online store

The second aspect of the plan is investing in employees that run Walmart’s Auto Care Centers. The retailer is introducing a higher-paying ACC team lead position and elevating tech positions to a higher pay band “that reflects the special skills needed for the role and its importance to our business.”

Walmart is also adding new college degrees and certificates to its Live Better U education program. According to the release, these new options “will equip associates with skills to unlock new career opportunities” and are focused on where the business is headed in the future.

Both part-time and full-time associates can participate in LBU beginning on their first day. Walmart said the program will pay 100% of tuition and fees.

Walmart launches campaign to give $5 million to nonprofits

The final point is an expansion of Walmart’s Associate-to-Driver program, which pays for supply chain associates to earn their commercial driver’s licenses and become Walmart truck drivers earning up to $110,000 in their first year. The retailer announced last week that this development program is now available to store associates.

“And as you continue to focus on your customers, we’re focused on investing in you—our store associates—through higher wages and new opportunities to gain the skills to serve tomorrow’s customers and grow a career with Walmart,” said John Furner, Walmart President and CEO, in a note sent to all U.S. associates. “No matter where you are in your journey, getting your start here can open doors—the first step into jobs that become careers and build better lives.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Mt. Vernon cancels remaining girls basketball schedule

MT. VERNON, Mo–Mt. Vernon high school has cancelled the remainder of the girls basketball season. On it’s facebook page, the administration and school board said it was an extremely difficult decision. The girls team has struggled this season with a 1-8 record. And recently a rash of injuries and player defections has placed the team […]
MOUNT VERNON, MO
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy

Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
The US Sun

Inside ‘horrible’ new Walmart self-checkout trick even more sneaky than the ‘switcheroo’ being used to steal from stores

THIS self-checkout shoplifting trick that has been revealed is even more sneaky than the common "switcheroo" stealing tactic. As self-checkout becomes more popular in big-box stores like Walmart and Target, retailers are losing more money from theft. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been," Walmart...
TEXAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Photos: Ozarks hit with January snowstorm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on January 24 that has resulted in several inches of snow for most of the viewing area. You can view the photos below in our slideshow. If you have any photos you would like to submit, email news@kolr10.com or reply to our Facebook post. We will then […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield murderer sentenced to life in prison

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering a man in the summer of 2019. Dustin C. Winter, 33, of Springfield, was sentenced to life in prison on Jan. 20, after a jury found him guilty in September of 2022. The case was created after a person reported to the police […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Man found guilty of murder in death of girlfriend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend back in November 2020. According to a press release from the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, Shane Mackey was found guilty of second-degree murder following a three-day bench trial that concluded in December 2022. Judge Jerry Harmison made the following finding in his […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
money.com

Highest Paying Retail Jobs

*Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. When you think of high-paying careers, retail might not be the first industry to come to mind. But there are plenty of retail positions out there that offer more than the average salary. If you like customer service, marketing or managing a...
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy