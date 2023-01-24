ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa parents can now find out if student is eligible for $7,598 under new law

DES MOINES, Iowa — The paperwork is signed. The website is updated with details. And a new law is now in effect for private school students in Iowa. On Tuesday, just two weeks and a day after the legislative session began, Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law a plan to eventually provide all private school families with $7,598 per year for tuition and approved expenses.
Iowa bill would punish financial boycotts of specific industries

Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the first time. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
Iowa Senate subcommittee advances Gadsden Flag license plate proposal

A bill that would let Iowans pay extra for a license plate that bears the message “don’t tread on me” has cleared a Senate subcommittee. If the bill becomes law, a specialty Iowa license plate in the image of the yellow Gadsden Flag would be created, with a three inch tall coiled rattlesnake on the left side of the plate and the phrase “Don’t Tread on Me” along the bottom.
Questions for lawmakers who voted for "school choice"

Dianne Prichard of DeWitt taught in public schools for 33 years before becoming a pastor. I have questions for the legislators who voted for the "school choice" bill, which Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law on January 24. 1. How will you support our public schools?. As House File 68...
Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Right now, anyone can take an alcohol order but an […]
Republican legislators want UI officials to explain specific course terms relating to sexuality

Republican legislators are ordering officials at Regents institutions to explain specific terms dealing with sexuality that can be found in official curriculum. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports 26 GOP legislators are seeking explanations for specific terms used in courses at the University of Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa. Terms cited include “compulsory heterosexuality,” “critical media literacy” and “equitable science teaching.”
Democrats vote to give states more time on new primary calendar

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A Democratic National Committee panel has voted to give New Hampshire and Georgia more time to make changes that would allow both to be part of a revamped group of five states leading off the party's presidential primary starting next year. But even as they voted to...
Why I Fear For The Future of Iowa’s Public Schools [OPINION]

As a parent of three children who attend public school here in Iowa, I've been listening to the news of Iowa's new private school assistance bill. It officially became the law of the land yesterday as Governor Kim Reynolds signed the Republican-backed plan. The new law will take public money and help parents pay for their kids to attend private schools. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that once fully implemented, the plan will cost $345 million per year.
WATCH: Gov. Kim Reynolds to sign private school tuition bill Tuesday

Governor Kim Reynolds is signing her top priority into law hours after it passed the Iowa House & Senate and just a few weeks into the legislative session. The Students First Act passed in the Iowa House Monday evening 55-45 and the Iowa Senate 31-18 shortly after midnight Tuesday. The proposal will give Iowa students funds to attend private school.
Iowa Lawmakers Pass Governor Reynolds’ Educational Savings Account Bill

(Des Moines) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill passes through the state legislature on the first day of the third week of the session. Yesterday, both chambers passed the educational savings account proposal, allowing parents to get nearly 76 hundred dollars per child annually if they enroll their kids in private school. After failing in the Iowa House two years in a row, Governor Reynolds’ ESA proposal will be on her desk, waiting for her signature.
Public vs. private school regulations in Iowa

Iowa lawmakers passed a bill Monday night allowing state funding to be used for private school tuition.Why it matters: All public school students will be allowed to take $7,598 in state funding with them annually to be used towards private school tuition.Public school advocates warn the bill could take away money from their school districts, which are funded through enrollment numbers.Driving the news: We examined state laws and regulations to analyze the differences between Iowa private and public schools, including:✅ Accreditation: All public schools are accredited through the state, which requires an on-site visit and an approved five-year plan.Private schools...
Spencer Superintendent Reacts to Passage of School Choice Bill

Spencer, IA (KICD)– There continue to be some mixed feelings around Iowa and locally following the passage of the “School Choice” bill that was identified as a top priority for 2023 by Governor Kim Reynolds. Spencer Community Schools Superintendent Terry Hemann talked with KICD News Tuesday after...
Legislators consider rules for a black bear hunting season

DES MOINES — Black bears would become a protected species under legislation working its way through the Iowa House. Representative Dave Jacoby of Coralville says the goal is to let state officials regulate hunting if the black bear population grows. “I think it’s important for Iowans if we do...
Advocates for Iowa nursing home residents urge systemic change

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A senior living facility in Keokuk County was fined close to $10,000 after a state report said the facility did not provide appropriate medical care for a woman who had a stroke. Advocates who work in nursing homes and care facilities spoke to TV9 following the incident and said there need to be changes in the industry.
Missouri lawmakers act fast on citizen access to the ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri lawmakers are moving fast to put more restrictions on citizens amending the state constitution. House members debated numerous Republican-sponsored bills to crack down on initiative petitions during one of the session's first hearings Tuesday. Many of the proposals would make it harder for citizens...
Iowa joins lawsuit against Biden Administration over Homeland Security

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa is joining a multi-state lawsuit against the Biden Administration. New Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird added the state to a lawsuit that is challenging the Department of Homeland Security’s “parole” program, which it says allows hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants to cross the southern border into the U.S. Homeland […]
