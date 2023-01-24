Iowa lawmakers passed a bill Monday night allowing state funding to be used for private school tuition.Why it matters: All public school students will be allowed to take $7,598 in state funding with them annually to be used towards private school tuition.Public school advocates warn the bill could take away money from their school districts, which are funded through enrollment numbers.Driving the news: We examined state laws and regulations to analyze the differences between Iowa private and public schools, including:✅ Accreditation: All public schools are accredited through the state, which requires an on-site visit and an approved five-year plan.Private schools...

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO