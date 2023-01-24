Read full article on original website
taylorvilledailynews.com
IAAF Announces 112th Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield last weekend. Every year, the IAAF names the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. This year, 20-year-old Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville took home the 63rd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen crown. She...
wmay.com
Lick Creek Coming to Motorheads Stage
One of the best bands in Springfield hit the Motorheads stage on Saturday, January 28th at 8p! Check out their video below. It’s going to be a great night for local music!
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Salvation Army food pantry changes hours of operation
January 25, 2023 – The Decatur Salvation Army has new hours of operation for their food pantry located at 229 W. Main Street on the edge of Downtown Decatur. The hours of operation are now Tuesday & Wednesday evening 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. & Saturday morning 8:00 – 10:00 a.m.
wmay.com
Documentary On Old State Capitol Renovation To Premiere
A new documentary tells the story of one of the most ambitious restoration projects in Springfield history… the 1960s project to dismantle the Old State Capitol brick by brick, and then rebuild it to its original specifications. An invitation-only screening of that documentary, called “History Reborn,” will be held...
wmay.com
Date Night Coming to UIS
It’s Date Night with fingerstyle guitar at UIS January 28th at 6:30p!. Enjoy a beverage from our concession stand while experiencing skilled local artists sharing their work in the intimate UIS Studio Theatre. These short events will leave you with time for dinner afterwards to make for a great date night!
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat
Miss Macoupin County competes, places in Final 15 at Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant
Miss Macoupin County Fair Queen MacKenzie Moyer recently joined her 72 fellow County Fair Queens on Stage at the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant held in Springfield over the weekend. The 2023 Pageant was the 63rd County Fair Queen Pageant. The winner of the Pageant is the official hostess...
wmay.com
Springfield school board weighs yoga and mindfulness proposal
The Springfield school board will hear more in February regarding a proposal to spend more than $200,000 on a program to bring yoga and mindfulness classes to the city’s elementary schools. While local advocates have been pushing for some variation on this proposal since at least 2017, the idea...
Central Illinois Proud
OSF Bloomington bequested grant money for food insecurity
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– OSF Healthcare in Bloomington has received grant money from the John M. Scott Health Care Commission. According to an OSF press release, The City of Bloomington is the trustee of two grants. $15,000 is going to wards OSF Peace Meal and another $15,000 is going towards Smart Meals.
wmay.com
Entrepreneur Urges Aldermen To Reject Motorized Surfboard Ban
The man who wants to bring a motorized surfboard business to Springfield is asking city aldermen to reject a proposed ban on the devices. An ordinance before the City Council would prohibit use of the devices, also known as “e-foils,” on Lake Springfield. Matt Scherer of Surf Springfield says he actually received a loan through the city for his business, only to then be told that the boards would not be permitted on the lake.
freedom929.com
NEW ROYALTY CROWNED LAST NIGHT
(SPRINGFIELD) The 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant ended last night with a young lady from the downstate area crowned as the new queen. It’s Miss Clay County, Paige VanDyke of Louisville, who was crowned among the total 73 participants in the competition during the annual convention of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs in Springfield. The other top selections included Miss Edgar County Caroline Smith as 1st Runner Up, Miss Union County Avery Osman as 2nd Runner Up, Miss Perry County Kyla Epplin was 3rd Runner Up, and Miss Schuyler County Charlie Weishaar was 4th Runner Up. In the special awards, Miss Effingham County Anna Carrell won the Swimsuit Award. A tip of the hat to Miss Richland County Kaitlyn Kerr and Miss Jasper County Jaleena Hemrich for their hard work in the competition. The new queen will represent Illinois agriculture at statewide events over the next year, including the 2023 Illinois State Fair and Du Quoin State Fair.
wmay.com
Worst Of Winter Storm Bypasses Springfield
Springfield seems to have gotten off easy from the first major winter storm of 2023. Snowfall totals in the immediate Springfield area averaged around two to three inches, lower than the predictions earlier in the week. The snow was heavier south and east of Springfield, and caused headaches for drivers all over.
wmay.com
Langfelder, Buscher Meet In First Forum Of Mayor’s Race, Heard Live On WMAY
Significant differences are on display between the candidates for Springfield mayor as they met in their first candidates forum, heard live on WMAY. Incumbent Mayor Jim Langfelder and city Treasurer Misty Buscher will meet in the April general election. Buscher says city government’s minority hiring record under Langfelder is “dismal,” while Langfelder said his administration has made great strides in building trust between the police department and minority communities. Langfelder left the door open for the return of paid metered parking downtown, with the adoption of smart parking meters… but Buscher says she would do away with the meters entirely.
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
Central Illinois Proud
Former Avanti’s restaurant to become new green space for Bradley
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University announced Monday that an acquisition of new property is part of a long-term plan to create more green space on and around campus. Bradley gained ownership of the property on Main Street, which was formerly an Avanti’s restaurant, on Friday, Jan. 20. The university purchased the building, the land it sits on, and surrounding lots for $690,000.
KYTV
Driver smashes into a light pole during rush-hour traffic in Springfield, Mo.
Fact Finders: Does Missouri require flags bought with taxpayer money to be made in America?. Kids of all ages took advantage of Wednesday’s snow day across the Ozarks.
Illinois Driver Tries To Outsmart Cops With Hilarious Car Hack
When you thought you have seen it all, this Illinois driver took beating the system to a whole new level of petty and I'm totally here for it. The Chatham, Illinois Police Department posted to Facebook a photo of an Illinois driver's license plate sticker that wasn't exactly... a valid sticker majority of people would get when they leave the DMV.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois woman indicted with 4 counts of burglary in 5 days at Bartonville KFC
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman has been charged with burglary at the Bartonville KFC on four different occasions. According to a Grand Jury press release, 32-year-old Rachel Sansale was arrested for four burglary attempts between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 at the KFC on Washington St, Bartonville. All...
25newsnow.com
Snow is on the way
Ol’ Man Winter has been quiet this month but that’s about to change. A storm system will spread snow over the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday mid-day. Peoria can expect 2 to 4 inches while Bloomington-Normal can expect 3 to 5 inches. The heaviest snow will fall along I-57 with 4 to 7 inches expected. Snow showers return Friday and Sunday. Long term, a couple of days next week we’ll see highs in the twenties and single digit lows.
Springfield, January 26 High School 🏐 Game Notice
capitolwolf.com
Going to the candidates’ debate
One of the subjects at the Springfield mayoral candidate forum Wednesday was far from new. People have been debating the proposed Hunter Lake for more than fifty years. “We have to have a backup water source,” said Mayor Jim Langfelder. “The cities that grow in the future have to have a quality, reliable source of water. We have no backup plan. Our backup plan is damming the Sangamon River, and that would be catastrophic for the region.”
