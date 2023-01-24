Sometimes, it’s obvious when our health is under threat – but what about the things we can’t see?It’s not always clearly visible when something is potentially causing harm, particularly when it comes to cardiovascular disease – a term used for conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels, including heart attacks and stroke – the leading cause of death worldwide.So, what are some of the ‘invisible’ things that could be harming your heart?1. Air pollution“If you live in an area with high levels of air pollution, this can increase your risk of developing problems with your cardiovascular system,” says Dr Ayyaz...

