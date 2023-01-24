Read full article on original website
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
Battle of Princeton reenactment draws spectators near and far
For spectators of the 246th anniversary reenactment of the Battle of Princeton, it wasn’t as cold as it was on Jan. 3, 1777 – that is for sure. This allowed quite a crowd of over 800 spectators as the Princeton Battlefield Society (PBS) marked the anniversary on Jan. 8 with its signature educational event, “Experience the Battle of Princeton” at Princeton Battlefield State Park – the same ground as the original battle.
Community Bulletin Board: Edison: Jan. 24
New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
Community Bulletin Board: East Brunswick: Jan. 24
Monmouth County News Briefs, Jan. 25
The Assembly Judiciary Committee on Jan. 19 cleared a bill sponsored by Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn (R-Monmouth) that would, if eventually signed into law, increase penalties for anyone who assaults youth sports officials, participants and players. In June, a 72-year-old umpire was attacked by a coach during a youth baseball game...
Princeton allows dogs off-leash at Quarry Park
Princeton’s off-leash dog park at Quarry Park will become a permanent park. The park does not have a fenced-in area for dogs. Owners can allow their dog off-leash in the park between 7-9 a.m., except in the playground area and on the basketball court. The Princeton Council approved a...
Princeton High School students competing for nationwide STEM award with saltwater aquaponics entry
Princeton High School has been named one of eight finalists statewide in the 13th annual Samsung Electronics America’s national “Solve for Tomorrow” STEM competition. The high school is one of 300 public schools nationwide to make the cut. The annual competition challenges public school students in grades...
Hearing on assisted living facility on historic Gulick House property will continue in February
It was a standing-room only crowd at the public hearing on Care One at Lawrence LLC’s proposed assisted living facility at the historic William Gulick House property drew a standing-room-only crowd at the Lawrence Township Zoning Board of Adjustment’s meeting. More than 40 residents filled the meeting room...
Princeton receives state grant for Terhune Road improvements ahead of housing development construction
Princeton has received a $636,000 grant from the New Jersey Department of Transportation’s “Safe Streets to Transit” program, paving the way for improvements to a section of Terhune Road near the Princeton Shopping Center. Terhune Road will be improved between North Harrison Street and Grover Avenue, in...
Princeton Police blotter
Someone shattered a rear basement window of a Mercer Street home sometime between Jan. 9-14. Once inside the house, the alleged thief forced entry through two interior doors and stole various items belonging to the victim. The two rear tires on a car belonging to a Billie Ellis Lane resident...
From Cathleen to Catherin: Lawrence Township Council appoints new member
The Lawrence Township Council has appointed lifelong resident Catherin “Catie” MacDuff to fill the vacancy on the council that was created by the resignation of former Township Councilwoman Cathleen Lewis in early January. MacDuff was chosen from among three nominees to fill the vacancy at the Lawrence Township...
Petition calls for East Windsor Township to address rash of burglaries
Upset about a rash of burglaries, more than 400 East Windsor Township residents have signed an online petition calling on township officials to address the issue. The Change.org petition, which has been circulating since Dec. 29, 2022 had been signed by 428 people as of Jan. 24. The petition was triggered by five reported residential burglaries in November and December.
Jackson Sun On Campus, Jan. 18
Kristina Donza of Jackson has been named to the Slippery Rock University, Slippery Rock, Pa., dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester. Angelina N. Lopiccolo, a State University of New York, Canton, N.Y., veterinary technology major from Jackson, has earned dean’s list honors during the Fall 2022 semester.
Three veteran Princeton police officers move up the ranks
Three veteran Princeton police officers have been promoted to higher ranks. Detective Sgt. Thomas Lagomarsino was promoted to the rank of lieutenant, and Cpl. Don Mathews was promoted to sergeant. Detective Eric Dawson was promoted to corporal. Lagomarsino joined the Princeton Police Department in 2006. He served as a patrolman...
Lawrence Township Municipal Manager: Significant increases expected in trash collection, 911 dispatch contracts
The Lawrence Township Council got its first look at the recommended $60.7 million municipal budget for 2023, which carries a 2-cent increase in the municipal property tax rate. The 2023 municipal budget, which was recommended at a Jan. 17 Council meeting, is $6.1 million more than the 2022 budget of...
After community pushback, Joshi administration will not pursue plans to relocate Clara Barton Branch Library
EDISON – The Clara Barton Branch Public Library will remain open at 141 Hoover Ave. In a letter addressed to “Clara Barton Neighbors” on Jan. 19, Mayor Sam Joshi said after “careful consideration, I am announcing that my administration will not pursue relocating the Clara Barton Branch Library.”
Edison welcomes Lunar New Year in festive style
EDISON – Edison Township welcomed the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit in festive style. First with a parade that traveled from Festival Plaza down Route 27 to Papaianni Park on Municipal Boulevard. Police, fire and emergency medical service vehicles were “dressed up” in festive colors. Edison Mayor Sam...
Former Bordentown woman sentenced in 2017 GoFundMe scam
A former Bordentown woman was the last of three defendants sentenced on state charges to three years in her role in the fictitious GoFundMe “Paying it Forward” campaign in 2017 that misled donors into contributing more than $402,000 to a fabricated cause, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.
Health Matters: Cancer Clinical Trials Can Help You and Future Patients
If you have been diagnosed with cancer, your doctor may recommend that you participate in a cancer clinical trial. In general, clinical trials are designed to help find better ways to prevent, screen for, and diagnose and treat diseases — including cancer. Clinical trials can have many benefits for...
Robinson, Singleterry lead Somerset County Board of Commissioners
The Somerset County Board of Commissioners reorganized selecting Commissioner Shanel Y. Robinson to lead the board for her third consecutive year and Commissioner Doug Singleterry to serve as deputy director. “This is my fifth reorganization with this board, and I feel the same sense of awe at the faith and...
Melker, Lewis sworn in as Mercer County Commissioners
Two Mercer County Commissioners-elect, including incumbent Commissioner Nina Melker and newcomer Cathleen Lewis, were sworn into office at the Mercer County Board of County Commissioners’ annual reorganization meeting. Melker was sworn into office by Assemblyman Wayne P. DeAngelo (D-14) at the meeting on Jan. 4. She was appointed in...
