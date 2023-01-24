ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle of Princeton reenactment draws spectators near and far

For spectators of the 246th anniversary reenactment of the Battle of Princeton, it wasn’t as cold as it was on Jan. 3, 1777 – that is for sure. This allowed quite a crowd of over 800 spectators as the Princeton Battlefield Society (PBS) marked the anniversary on Jan. 8 with its signature educational event, “Experience the Battle of Princeton” at Princeton Battlefield State Park – the same ground as the original battle.
PRINCETON, NJ
centraljersey.com

Community Bulletin Board: Edison: Jan. 24

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
EDISON, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

Community Bulletin Board: East Brunswick: Jan. 24

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Atlantic Hub

Monmouth County News Briefs, Jan. 25

The Assembly Judiciary Committee on Jan. 19 cleared a bill sponsored by Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn (R-Monmouth) that would, if eventually signed into law, increase penalties for anyone who assaults youth sports officials, participants and players. In June, a 72-year-old umpire was attacked by a coach during a youth baseball game...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Princeton allows dogs off-leash at Quarry Park

Princeton’s off-leash dog park at Quarry Park will become a permanent park. The park does not have a fenced-in area for dogs. Owners can allow their dog off-leash in the park between 7-9 a.m., except in the playground area and on the basketball court. The Princeton Council approved a...
PRINCETON, NJ
Princeton Packet

Princeton Police blotter

Someone shattered a rear basement window of a Mercer Street home sometime between Jan. 9-14. Once inside the house, the alleged thief forced entry through two interior doors and stole various items belonging to the victim. The two rear tires on a car belonging to a Billie Ellis Lane resident...
PRINCETON, NJ
Tri-Town News

Jackson Sun On Campus, Jan. 18

Kristina Donza of Jackson has been named to the Slippery Rock University, Slippery Rock, Pa., dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester. Angelina N. Lopiccolo, a State University of New York, Canton, N.Y., veterinary technology major from Jackson, has earned dean’s list honors during the Fall 2022 semester.
JACKSON, NJ
Princeton Packet

Three veteran Princeton police officers move up the ranks

Three veteran Princeton police officers have been promoted to higher ranks. Detective Sgt. Thomas Lagomarsino was promoted to the rank of lieutenant, and Cpl. Don Mathews was promoted to sergeant. Detective Eric Dawson was promoted to corporal. Lagomarsino joined the Princeton Police Department in 2006. He served as a patrolman...
PRINCETON, NJ
Criterion Sentinel

Edison welcomes Lunar New Year in festive style

EDISON – Edison Township welcomed the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit in festive style. First with a parade that traveled from Festival Plaza down Route 27 to Papaianni Park on Municipal Boulevard. Police, fire and emergency medical service vehicles were “dressed up” in festive colors. Edison Mayor Sam...
EDISON, NJ
centraljersey.com

Former Bordentown woman sentenced in 2017 GoFundMe scam

A former Bordentown woman was the last of three defendants sentenced on state charges to three years in her role in the fictitious GoFundMe “Paying it Forward” campaign in 2017 that misled donors into contributing more than $402,000 to a fabricated cause, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Lawrence Ledger

Melker, Lewis sworn in as Mercer County Commissioners

Two Mercer County Commissioners-elect, including incumbent Commissioner Nina Melker and newcomer Cathleen Lewis, were sworn into office at the Mercer County Board of County Commissioners’ annual reorganization meeting. Melker was sworn into office by Assemblyman Wayne P. DeAngelo (D-14) at the meeting on Jan. 4. She was appointed in...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

