Read full article on original website
Related
kchanews.com
Time to Heal, Move Forward After Charles City School Board Approves Staff Reductions
Staff reductions will be made in the Charles City School District for the 2023-24 school year after they were approved Monday night by the School Board. Faced with a budget shortfall of over $600,000 in state funding next school year due to an enrollment decline this year, the School Board considered multiple scenarios to save the district about $750,000 in total expenses.
kiow.com
Area School Districts Discuss the Student Savings Program
With the passage of a student savings system in Iowa, area districts now must examine the process and if it is beneficial to the district and/or the student. The measure would allot money to the district for the student who resides in the district but chooses not to attend school there. The student would be able to use the funding to attend a private school of their choice. For Lake Mills Community Schools Superintendent Chris Rogne, the effects are not being felt.
KIMT
Accident involving Forest City teacher and students on the way to Mason City
FOREST CITY, Iowa – Forest City Community School District says no one was injured in a Wednesday morning accident involving a teacher and two students. The School District sys a high school teachers and two students were involved in an accident on the way from Forest City to Mason City.
kchanews.com
Charles City Second Graders On the Move
The Charles City School District will have second grade students attend classes in a new building next school year. The district’s second graders currently go to Washington Elementary, but future classes will go to Lincoln Elementary starting with the 2023-24 school year this August. Lincoln Elementary Principal Marcia DeVore...
kchanews.com
All Options on Table for Improvements to Lions Field Pool in Charles City
Like a kid in a candy store, the options for improvements and enhancements to the Lions Field swimming pool in Charles City are plentiful. Last fall, JEO Consulting, the firm conducting a study of the pool’s current makeup, told the Park-Rec Board it will take about $1.3 million for the most necessary pool renovations. JEO has since presented possible additions that could also fit in the City’s budget, which City Administrator Steve Diers noted in a recent Board meeting is a must.
kchanews.com
National Thank Your Mentor Day Thursday
Thursday, January 26th is National “Thank Your Mentor Day.”. Charles City City Administrator Steve Diers says that makes it a perfect time to salute Foster Grandparents. If you’re 55-or-older, Diers says you can become a Foster Grandparent. More Foster Grandparents are also needed in New Hampton and it...
News-Medical.net
Wave of rural nursing home closures grows amid staffing crunch
Marjorie Kruger was stunned to learn last fall that she would have to leave the nursing home where she'd lived comfortably for six years. The Good Samaritan Society facility in Postville, Iowa, would close, administrators told Kruger and 38 other residents in September. The facility joined a growing list of nursing homes being shuttered nationwide, especially in rural areas.
Radio Iowa
Legislators consider rules for a black bear hunting season
Black bears would become a protected species under legislation working its way through the Iowa House. Representative Dave Jacoby of Coralville says the goal is to let state officials regulate hunting if the black bear population grows. “I think it’s important for Iowans if we do see a shift or...
Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork
The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
kchanews.com
Chickasaw County Swears In Shawver as New Sheriff
The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department has a new leader. The Board of Supervisors Monday officially voted to approve the appointment of Chief Deputy Ryan Shawver to take over for former Sheriff Marty Hemann, who retired on Thursday. Shawver was then sworn in as Sheriff by a magistrate judge. With...
AOL Corp
Small-town nursing homes closing amid staffing crunch
WAUKON, Iowa — Marjorie Kruger was stunned to learn last fall that she would have to leave the nursing home where she’d lived comfortably for six years. The Good Samaritan Society facility in Postville, Iowa, would close, administrators told Kruger and 38 other residents in September. The facility joined a growing list of nursing homes being shuttered nationwide, especially in rural areas.
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls man sentenced for ‘check-kiting scheme’ that caused nearly $250,000 in losses to a trucking company
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old man from Cedar Falls was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a bank fraud scheme. Nolan Otto Dewall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain cooperative, as well as a part owner of a trucking company in Dike, Iowa. Evidence at the hearing showed that in May of 2018, DeWall “check-kiting” scheme in which he transferred large amounts of funds by check between the grain cooperative and trucking company.
951thebull.com
One-Time Floyd County Supervisor Candidate Killed in Rollover Crash
A one-time Floyd County Supervisor candidate has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred at about 2:30 pm Monday afternoon about seven miles northeast of Charles City. 44-year-old Julius Bryant was driving a Ford F350 truck south on Willow Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle due the ice and snow-packed road conditions. The truck then entered the ditch and impacted a creek bank before rolling onto the driver’s side, partially ejecting Bryant from the vehicle.
KAAL-TV
Nursing home neglect leads to death
(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
Waterloo Woman Shocked By Significantly Higher Lottery Prize
Another day, another Waterloo woman taking home a huge lottery prize. Sometimes it doesn't hurt to look over your lottery ticket a second, third, or even a fourth time. A woman from Waterloo couldn't believe her luck when she went to go redeem her tiny prize of $3 earlier this month only to find out she would be taking home just a bit more money.
KCRG.com
Slick roads possible Wednesday, Winter Weather Advisory in effect for part of Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some scattered snow showers across eastern Iowa are making for some slick roads in portions of eastern Iowa Wednesday morning. This system still carries the potential for a trace to two-inch snow in the area, and will impact both the morning and evening commutes. A...
kchanews.com
New Charges Added Against Former Charles City Resident Charged with Murder
Additional charges have been filed against a former Charles City resident accused of killing a New Hampton man. 26-year-old Sayvonne Jordan of Elma faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 30-year-old Jonathan Esparza, who was last seen leaving New Hampton to visit a friend in Elma on October 20th. According to the criminal complaint, Jordan allegedly killed Esparza the same day at a residence in Elma.
kchanews.com
Trial for Former Clarksville Police Officer Delayed
The trial for a former Clarksville Police officer facing almost a dozen counts of sexual exploitation of a minor has been delayed. 34-year-old Michael Tobin is accused of showing sexually explicit images and videos from a pending criminal case to a minor under the age of 18 between September of 2021 and February of 2022. The minor reported the illegal activity last March, Tobin was then fired by the City of Clarksville, and he was arrested in September by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa DCI.
superhits1027.com
Mason City woman accused of pocketing $3350 out of local store cash register pleads guilty
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman accused of pocketing over $3000 out of a local store’s cash register has pleaded guilty. A criminal complaint accused 55-year-old Ann Rosenmeyer of taking money out of a cash register 14 different times while working at Fleet Farm in November totaling $3350. Rosenmeyer was charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
kchanews.com
Cabin Fever Weekend on Tap In and Around Charles City
You’re invited to get out of the house and shake off the winter doldrums in and around Charles City this weekend. Charles City Chamber and Tourism has brought together a variety of special activities, both indoors and outdoors, for Cabin Fever Weekend running Thursday through Sunday. From floral classes, a Murder Mystery Dinner Party and a Chili Cook-Off to a free kids ice fishing derby, NERF fights. Adult Dungeons & Dragons, Bingo, a free movie matinee and more, there’s something to do for all ages.
Comments / 0