LINCOLN — Police chiefs from Omaha and Lincoln opposed the latest proposal to allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without obtaining a state permit and required training, saying Thursday that it was dangerous. “This bill jeopardizes the safety of our city,” said Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins. Omaha Chief Todd Schmaderer told members of the […] The post Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

OMAHA, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO