Weekend closure of West Broadway for Bridge Demolition
(Council Bluffs) The Iowa Department of Transportation says east and westbound West Broadway will be closed Saturday morning through early Monday morning, January 28-30, at Interstate 29 for bridge demolition work. The closure will begin at 5 a.m. on Saturday and will remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday, weather...
thebestmix1055.com
Delayed license plate shipments to affect the area
There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer’s Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The Treasurer’s Office...
WOWT
Omaha traffic alert: Crash on westbound Interstate 80
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were working to reroute westbound Interstate 80 traffic after a crash near the 72nd Street exit during the Thursday afternoon commute. Douglas County reported the three-vehicle injury crash happened at 3:42 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a maroon minivan. The Nebraska Department of...
WOWT
Need for truck drivers increasing; Omaha driving school expanding
WOWT's Brent Weber's interview with University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li. WOWT's Brent Weber's interview with University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li. Updated: 2 hours ago. La Vista Police responded to the petition filed by the mother of Ryan Larsen tonight. Updated: 2 hours ago. Omaha...
KETV.com
From the archives: Omaha's foot-of-snow emergency in January 2021
OMAHA, Neb. — In January 2021, the Omaha area faced nearly a foot of snow as 11.9 inches blanketed the city. The storm caused Mayor Jean Stothert to do something the city hadn't seen in years. "Although it is rare, because of heavy accumulation that is forecasted, I have...
Public comment needed on safety risks at Garrison Dam
The safety risks include spillway deficiencies through the dam's drainage system, which the study says were found in controlled flood releases back in 2011.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 72nd and I-80 westbound crash cleared
Traffic has slowed on I-80 westbound near 72nd street due to a crash. Motorists should be prepared for delays. Traffic backup visible on traffic cams.
KETV.com
'We've received complaints': City of Omaha building demolition list of deteriorating properties
OMAHA, Neb. — Three vacant homes around Omaha are up for demolition with a combined $76,499 price tag. City planning director Dave Fanslau says the Planning Department is building a list of other homes receiving complaints, which they'll work through, and then offer bids for demolition. Homeowners can submit complaints of vacant and deteriorating properties to the city.
Robbery at First National Bank of Omaha near 175th and Center Streets
The Omaha Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Thursday morning at First National Bank of Omaha (FBNO) on South 175th Street.
klkntv.com
Truck mangled after icy roads cause a rollover wreck, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Sergeant Courtney Horak with Nebraska State Patrol shared a photo that might remind you to buckle up on your next trip. She tweeted a picture of a pickup truck that suffered serious damage from a crash. You can see the roof was completely caved in...
KETV.com
Council Bluffs skilled nursing center unveils new sensors that detect vital signs, movement
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A skilled nursing facility in Council Bluffs gets new technology they say will change how they care for patients. Midlands Living Center now has sensors that can monitor vital signs and movement, without nurses even having to touch the patients. Jordan Tjaden, the administrator for...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Bombs shut down busy Lincoln highway after traffic stop
UPDATE, 5:20 a.m. — The area has reopened to traffic, but authorities remain on scene. Drivers should use extra caution traveling through the area until crews have cleared out. UPDATE: Two in custody after police find several explosives in northwest Lincoln. UPDATE, 4:45 a.m. — The Lincoln Police Department...
WOWT
Portion of West Omaha road to close for five days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of an Omaha road will close throughout the week for repairs. According to the Omaha Public Works Department, Pierce Street between 137th Avenue and Holling Drive will close beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24. The closure affects a row of homes in West Omaha near Trendwood Park.
WOWT
La Vista police chief responds to family’s request to declare Ryan Larsen dead
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following the news that the family of Ryan Larsen has submitted a petition to presume the boy dead, the La Vista police chief says there are inaccuracies in the filing. Chief Bob Lausten sat down with 6 News Wednesday to provide an update on the case...
WOWT
Crews called to Woodhouse dealership in Blair to battle fire
BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters had their hands full battling a fire at a large building north of Omaha on Wednesday morning. It happened near Highway 30 and Holly Street at a Woodhouse car dealership. Smoke was billowing from one of the buildings for quite some time Wednesday morning. By...
Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous
LINCOLN — Police chiefs from Omaha and Lincoln opposed the latest proposal to allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without obtaining a state permit and required training, saying Thursday that it was dangerous. “This bill jeopardizes the safety of our city,” said Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins. Omaha Chief Todd Schmaderer told members of the […] The post Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Six hospitalized after Wednesday night fire in Omaha
Six people were taken to the hospital including four kids after a fire just north of 24th and Farnam on Wednesday.
fox42kptm.com
Omaha neighborhood grant applications now available
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Applications for Mayor Stothert's neighborhood grants program are now being accepted for 2023 projects, according to the City of Omaha's website. Applicants must be registered and listed in the City of Omaha Neighborhood Directory by March 9, 2023. The city says proposals should focus on...
Early Wednesday fire near Blair car dealership now under control
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries have been reported and no word yet on a cause.
KETV.com
City of Omaha considering additional $19 million in funding for MAACH
OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha is considering providing another $19 million to MAACH — Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless. These federal government funds would go toward emergency residential assistance. MAACH's executive director spoke to city council members in a public hearing during Tuesday's...
