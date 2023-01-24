ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebestmix1055.com

Delayed license plate shipments to affect the area

There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer’s Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The Treasurer’s Office...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha traffic alert: Crash on westbound Interstate 80

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were working to reroute westbound Interstate 80 traffic after a crash near the 72nd Street exit during the Thursday afternoon commute. Douglas County reported the three-vehicle injury crash happened at 3:42 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a maroon minivan. The Nebraska Department of...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Need for truck drivers increasing; Omaha driving school expanding

WOWT's Brent Weber's interview with University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li. WOWT's Brent Weber's interview with University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li. Updated: 2 hours ago. La Vista Police responded to the petition filed by the mother of Ryan Larsen tonight. Updated: 2 hours ago. Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

From the archives: Omaha's foot-of-snow emergency in January 2021

OMAHA, Neb. — In January 2021, the Omaha area faced nearly a foot of snow as 11.9 inches blanketed the city. The storm caused Mayor Jean Stothert to do something the city hadn't seen in years. "Although it is rare, because of heavy accumulation that is forecasted, I have...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'We've received complaints': City of Omaha building demolition list of deteriorating properties

OMAHA, Neb. — Three vacant homes around Omaha are up for demolition with a combined $76,499 price tag. City planning director Dave Fanslau says the Planning Department is building a list of other homes receiving complaints, which they'll work through, and then offer bids for demolition. Homeowners can submit complaints of vacant and deteriorating properties to the city.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Bombs shut down busy Lincoln highway after traffic stop

UPDATE, 5:20 a.m. — The area has reopened to traffic, but authorities remain on scene. Drivers should use extra caution traveling through the area until crews have cleared out. UPDATE: Two in custody after police find several explosives in northwest Lincoln. UPDATE, 4:45 a.m. — The Lincoln Police Department...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Portion of West Omaha road to close for five days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of an Omaha road will close throughout the week for repairs. According to the Omaha Public Works Department, Pierce Street between 137th Avenue and Holling Drive will close beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24. The closure affects a row of homes in West Omaha near Trendwood Park.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Crews called to Woodhouse dealership in Blair to battle fire

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters had their hands full battling a fire at a large building north of Omaha on Wednesday morning. It happened near Highway 30 and Holly Street at a Woodhouse car dealership. Smoke was billowing from one of the buildings for quite some time Wednesday morning. By...
BLAIR, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous

LINCOLN — Police chiefs from Omaha and Lincoln opposed the latest proposal to allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without obtaining a state permit and required training, saying Thursday that it was dangerous. “This bill jeopardizes the safety of our city,” said Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins. Omaha Chief Todd Schmaderer told members of the […] The post Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Omaha neighborhood grant applications now available

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Applications for Mayor Stothert's neighborhood grants program are now being accepted for 2023 projects, according to the City of Omaha's website. Applicants must be registered and listed in the City of Omaha Neighborhood Directory by March 9, 2023. The city says proposals should focus on...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

City of Omaha considering additional $19 million in funding for MAACH

OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha is considering providing another $19 million to MAACH — Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless. These federal government funds would go toward emergency residential assistance. MAACH's executive director spoke to city council members in a public hearing during Tuesday's...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy