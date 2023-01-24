Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
SF’s Most Storied Trophy Could Be Won Wednesday Night
One of the few high school trophies significant enough to have its own Wikipedia article could be won on Wednesday night. St. Ignatius currently holds a 2-1 lead over Sacred Heart Cathedral in the 2022-23 Bruce-Mahoney Series, and should the Wildcats’ girls basketball team defeat the Fightin’ Irish on Wednesday night, the trophy will remain in the Sunset for another year.
KRON4
San Ramon Valley High student shouts racial slurs at Dublin basketball player
DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, the San Ramon Valley High School administration team sent out an email to parents calling an incident where a student from San Ramon Valley used a racial slur towards a Dublin High School student taking a free throw during a basketball game Tuesday unacceptable and extremely disappointing.
Silicon Valley
Alameda wants a mulligan on lawsuit against operators of its prestigious Bay Area golf course
ALAMEDA — A legal battle that drove relationships at Alameda’s municipal greens into the rough may soon run its course. Accusations of poor management, parochial retaliation and a “systematic campaign” to control the historic greens at Corica Park evolved last year into a pair of opposing lawsuits filed by Alameda officials and the business they enlisted to run it.
Bay Area restaurants and chefs named James Beard Award 2023 semifinalists
James Beard Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
oaklandside.org
‘Paradise Blue’ takes us to a Detroit jazz club in 1949 — with urban ‘renewal’ on the horizon
Paradise Blue, opening at the Aurora Theatre in Downtown Berkeley Jan. 27, tells the story of a jazz club in Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood, a vibrant Black community. The people connected with the club are being squeezed between the future of the city, their individual ambitions, and Paradise’s place in the community.
oaklandside.org
Mayor Thao announces leadership team, including interim city administrators
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao announced the members of her senior leadership team today, including the two public servants who will fill in as interim city administrators until a permanent candidate is appointed. Oakland Public Works Director G. Harold Duffey will take over as interim city administrator after Ed Reiskin leaves...
oaklandside.org
Lilan Kane to celebrate Nancy Wilson with concert at the Sound Room
Lilan Kane doesn’t like to sit still. The Oakland vocalist stays on the move, creatively and geographically, building alliances that keep her musical universe expanding. At the same time, she’s rooted in fundamentals, like the importance of building a narrative in interpreting a song. Most visible singing soul and R&B in recent years, Kane (whose given name is pronounced LEE-lawn) will delve into the music of a primary influence with her tribute to an unsurpassed master of musical storytelling, Nancy Wilson, this Sunday at the Sound Room.
7x7.com
Where to Brunch Your Heart Out in Oakland
Brunch is a hallowed occasion in San Francisco, but since by now you've either exhausted the options or, more likely, moved to Oakland, it's time to shake up your breakfast game. Fortunately, mornings are hopping in Oakland again. Though Covid killed several of our favorite spots (RIP Brown Sugar Kitchen,...
Rare San Francisco mini-compound for sale for $1.7M
The six-home residential court is one of just five such properties in the heart of the city.
sfstandard.com
Check Out All the Incredible California Rock Legends Playing This Small Festival in Marin
Cake, Michael Franti & Spearhead, and Tank and the Bangas will headline the Mill Valley Music Festival on Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14. Returning to Friends Field for its second year, the Mill Valley Chamber of Commerce also announced today that the outdoor all-ages festival will expand to two days. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 24, at noon.
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortune
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities. It is great to share these stories with readers.
Rock band sells out San Francisco's Grace Cathedral, covers David Bowie
Hundreds of fans gathered on the cathedral labyrinth.
oaklandside.org
Give Chief Armstrong his job back, community members say at large downtown rally
Oakland’s embattled Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong told a large crowd of supporters at a rally today on the steps of the Rene C. Davidson Courthouse that he expects to be vindicated and reinstated. “This is Oakland. If you want to pick a fight with somebody, Oakland is the wrong...
oaklandside.org
Keeping schools open means tough budget decisions for OUSD board
A long-awaited report on the financial impacts of reversing school closures was presented to the Oakland Unified School District board this week, two weeks after directors voted to keep five elementary schools and one middle school open this year. Prepared by district staff, the report lays out how the board’s...
oaklandside.org
Alvarado Road neighbors have long lived with threat of mudslides ‘hanging over our heads’
The first time Gary and Randi Plotner remember the hill above their house starting to slide, it was spring 2006. It began with a giant crack, debris falling as the land separated from the hillside. The hill was deemed at risk of “imminent danger of catastrophic failure.” As it pulled...
berkeleyside.org
Rapidly expanding hot chicken chain opens Oakland location
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for...
multifamilybiz.com
The Martin Group Acquires 170-Unit Anton Edge and Alice House Apartment Communities in Sought-After Oakland Neighborhoods
OAKLAND, CA - The Martin Group and STARS REI announced the acquisition of two apartment properties located in Oakland, California. The partners closed on the acquisition of Anton Edge, a brand-new 91-unit luxury apartment complex located in the heart of Oakland's Pill Hill neighborhood. The partners also closed on the recapitalization of Alice House, a recently completed 79-unit luxury apartment complex located in Oakland's Lakeside neighborhood. Anton Edge will be rebranded as Edson House and operated in conjunction with Alice House to create a 170-unit portfolio.
The Unique San Francisco Restaurant that Has a Lagoon Inside
Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar has a tropical and exuberant environment with live entertainment, dancing, and a rainstorm. Excellent Pacific Rim Asian cuisine is served at Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar in a tropical environment.
These are San Francisco's 5 priciest neighborhoods to rent an apartment
You'd only need to travel along two streets to visit all of San Francisco's five most expensive zip codes. The apartment listing company RentHop included the zip codes in its list of the 100 most expensive in the country published on Monday. All intersect with or are bordering 3rd or Market streets: 94105 (No. 59), 94158 (71), 94102 (81), 94107 (94) and 94114 (97). Four of the zip codes sit east of Divisadero Street, and the street splits the fifth (94114). ...
Silicon Valley
Here are the Bay Area’s most expensive ZIP codes to rent an apartment
The Bay Area is home to nine of the 100 most expensive U.S. ZIP codes to rent an apartment, according to a new report. But only one local neighborhood cracked the top 50, coming in behind high-society enclaves in Florida, New York, Colorado and Southern California. Los Gatos (95030) ranked...
