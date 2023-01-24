Lilan Kane doesn’t like to sit still. The Oakland vocalist stays on the move, creatively and geographically, building alliances that keep her musical universe expanding. At the same time, she’s rooted in fundamentals, like the importance of building a narrative in interpreting a song. Most visible singing soul and R&B in recent years, Kane (whose given name is pronounced LEE-lawn) will delve into the music of a primary influence with her tribute to an unsurpassed master of musical storytelling, Nancy Wilson, this Sunday at the Sound Room.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO