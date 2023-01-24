ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sfstandard.com

SF’s Most Storied Trophy Could Be Won Wednesday Night

One of the few high school trophies significant enough to have its own Wikipedia article could be won on Wednesday night. St. Ignatius currently holds a 2-1 lead over Sacred Heart Cathedral in the 2022-23 Bruce-Mahoney Series, and should the Wildcats’ girls basketball team defeat the Fightin’ Irish on Wednesday night, the trophy will remain in the Sunset for another year.
KRON4

San Ramon Valley High student shouts racial slurs at Dublin basketball player

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, the San Ramon Valley High School administration team sent out an email to parents calling an incident where a student from San Ramon Valley used a racial slur towards a Dublin High School student taking a free throw during a basketball game Tuesday unacceptable and extremely disappointing.
DUBLIN, CA
Silicon Valley

Alameda wants a mulligan on lawsuit against operators of its prestigious Bay Area golf course

ALAMEDA — A legal battle that drove relationships at Alameda’s municipal greens into the rough may soon run its course. Accusations of poor management, parochial retaliation and a “systematic campaign” to control the historic greens at Corica Park evolved last year into a pair of opposing lawsuits filed by Alameda officials and the business they enlisted to run it.
ALAMEDA, CA
oaklandside.org

Mayor Thao announces leadership team, including interim city administrators

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao announced the members of her senior leadership team today, including the two public servants who will fill in as interim city administrators until a permanent candidate is appointed. Oakland Public Works Director G. Harold Duffey will take over as interim city administrator after Ed Reiskin leaves...
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Lilan Kane to celebrate Nancy Wilson with concert at the Sound Room

Lilan Kane doesn’t like to sit still. The Oakland vocalist stays on the move, creatively and geographically, building alliances that keep her musical universe expanding. At the same time, she’s rooted in fundamentals, like the importance of building a narrative in interpreting a song. Most visible singing soul and R&B in recent years, Kane (whose given name is pronounced LEE-lawn) will delve into the music of a primary influence with her tribute to an unsurpassed master of musical storytelling, Nancy Wilson, this Sunday at the Sound Room.
OAKLAND, CA
7x7.com

Where to Brunch Your Heart Out in Oakland

Brunch is a hallowed occasion in San Francisco, but since by now you've either exhausted the options or, more likely, moved to Oakland, it's time to shake up your breakfast game. Fortunately, mornings are hopping in Oakland again. Though Covid killed several of our favorite spots (RIP Brown Sugar Kitchen,...
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Keeping schools open means tough budget decisions for OUSD board

A long-awaited report on the financial impacts of reversing school closures was presented to the Oakland Unified School District board this week, two weeks after directors voted to keep five elementary schools and one middle school open this year. Prepared by district staff, the report lays out how the board’s...
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Rapidly expanding hot chicken chain opens Oakland location

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for...
OAKLAND, CA
multifamilybiz.com

The Martin Group Acquires 170-Unit Anton Edge and Alice House Apartment Communities in Sought-After Oakland Neighborhoods

OAKLAND, CA - The Martin Group and STARS REI announced the acquisition of two apartment properties located in Oakland, California. The partners closed on the acquisition of Anton Edge, a brand-new 91-unit luxury apartment complex located in the heart of Oakland's Pill Hill neighborhood. The partners also closed on the recapitalization of Alice House, a recently completed 79-unit luxury apartment complex located in Oakland's Lakeside neighborhood. Anton Edge will be rebranded as Edson House and operated in conjunction with Alice House to create a 170-unit portfolio.
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

These are San Francisco's 5 priciest neighborhoods to rent an apartment

You'd only need to travel along two streets to visit all of San Francisco's five most expensive zip codes. The apartment listing company RentHop included the zip codes in its list of the 100 most expensive in the country published on Monday. All intersect with or are bordering 3rd or Market streets: 94105 (No. 59), 94158 (71), 94102 (81), 94107 (94) and 94114 (97). Four of the zip codes sit east of Divisadero Street, and the street splits the fifth (94114). ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy