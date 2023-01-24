Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode IslandDiana RusNewport, RI
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23Joel EisenbergProvidence, RI
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Related
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Evan Smith, President & CEO of Discover Newport
What’s ahead for travel and tourism in 2023? Just how bad or good was 2022 for the tourism industry?. Evan Smith, President & CEO of Discover Newport, will join What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation on Wednesday, February 15 at 10 am to answer those questions and discuss much more.
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Brad Read, Sail Newport and The Ocean Race Newport Stopover
The Ocean Race fleet is expected to arrive in Newport on or around May 10-12, 2023, following an approximately 17-day trek from Itajai, Brazil. Before reaching the shores of the United States, the sailors will have completed 28,650 nautical miles, which is approximately 89% of the global race, which began on January 15, 2023.
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Dave Rosenberg, Newport Winter Festival
After taking a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Newport Winter Festival returns for its 35th edition from February 17-26, 2023. Dave Rosenberg, organizer of the Newport Winter Festival, will join What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation at 12 pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. During...
Pass Permits Free Senior Parking at Westport’s Horseneck Beach
Massachusetts no longer offers free college tuition for seniors, but there are still a few perks left for us "golden agers" to enjoy. SeniorLiving.org provides a comprehensive listing of senior discounts and savings, some available to folks as young as 55 years old, including retail, restaurants, grocery chains, travel, and more.
12 News past and present bid farewell to Danielle North
Thursday is Danielle's last day before she embarks on a new journey outside of the television business.
nrinow.news
Brooklyn-based company looks to create 65-unit ‘tiny cabin’ rental outpost at Burrillville Scout camp
BURRILLVILLE – A business that markets tiny cabins where visiting urban dwellers can unplug and reconnect with nature has set its sights on Burrillville, with hopes to build a 65-unit campground on a property currently owned by the Rhode Island Boy Scouts. Brooklyn-based Getaway has submitted a preliminary proposal...
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode Island
The White Horse Tavern is believed to be the oldest tavern building in the United States and was built before 1673. It is located in Newport, Rhode Island, near the intersection of Farewell and Marlborough streets.
ABC6.com
‘We’ll have to keep waiting!’: Winter conditions miss again
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Little to no snow accumulation across the state has Rhode Islanders asking yet again — “Where has winter gone?”. Despite light flurries in the early evening, wind and rain mainly swept through Providence Wednesday. “It’s been a letdown of a winter,” said one...
Danielle North looks back on her time at WPRI 12
After almost 25 years at WPRI 12, Danielle North has signed off for the final time.
Valley Breeze
Mansion on Diamond Hill Road fits within code, says official
CUMBERLAND – Up until a few months ago, a pair of homes along Diamond Hill Road, one at 2640 and one at 2660, would barely have drawn a glance, a low-lying home to the right resting further away from the road. The home at the right, 2660 Diamond Hill,...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport trails far behind other cities and towns in short-term rental registration requirement
Senators and representatives from across Rhode Island are reminding owners of short-term rental properties of a new requirement this year: registering their business with the state. They are singling out owners in the city of Newport, which has fallen behind other cities and towns. Last year the General Assembly passed...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
whatsupnewp.com
Lottery for dinghy and kayak rack spaces in Newport opens on Feb. 1
The Newport Harbormaster’s Office has announced that they will be accepting applications for dinghy and kayak rack spaces at King Park and Willow Street dinghy racks starting February 1st and ending on February 28th. The spaces will be filled through a lottery system, with a drawing taking place on March 10th at 9 a.m. at the Newport Harbormaster’s Office.
The Explanation Behind This Door Sign at a Dartmouth Liquor Store
Oftentimes, it's the little things in life that can change someone's day from bad to better. You never know when it's going to happen, but with a little faith, you just might find or see something good enough to make a difference in your day. I've stumbled across this "little...
whatsupnewp.com
Wind Advisory issued for Southern Rhode Island, Cape Cod, and the Islands
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Newport County, Rhode Island and surrounding areas. The advisory is in effect from 9 PM on Wednesday, January 26th to 9 AM EST on Thursday, January 27th. During this time, residents can expect south winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Valley Breeze
Champs Diner re-opened under owners of Missy's Restaurant
WOONSOCKET – New owners of Champs Diner on Front Street in Woonsocket, Judy Beauchemin and her husband, Roland, get up every morning at 4 a.m. to do prep work before opening their doors. “We just want to keep it going,” says Beauchemin.
whatsupnewp.com
URI Sailing team wins McMillan Cup, poised for strong spring
How’s this for a start to a University of Rhode Island head coaching stint? You take over at the beginning of the fall semester, and then in October, your team wins the McMillan Cup, awarded to the first-place finisher at the oldest collegiate sailing regatta. Not only that. Your...
Turnto10.com
East Providence's Pazi's Place serves up 50s style service
(WJAR) — For this week's Cheap Eats segment, NBC 10's Temi-Tope Adeleye takes us to East Providence where Pazi's Place is serving up 50's style service. "It has been a diner for over the last 55 years. We've been a 50s diner probably for the past 13 years," said Pazi's Place manager Jackie Brouillette.
tourcounsel.com
Providence Place | Shopping mall in Rhode Island
Providence Place is a very large shopping center with many floors where you will find an extensive line of stores. In addition, the offers and discounts in this place are favorable. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a tentative gastronomic proposal, finding a fast food area, and other more gourmet alternatives.
NECN
Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones
Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
Comments / 0