Portsmouth, RI

whatsupnewp.com

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Dave Rosenberg, Newport Winter Festival

After taking a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Newport Winter Festival returns for its 35th edition from February 17-26, 2023. Dave Rosenberg, organizer of the Newport Winter Festival, will join What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation at 12 pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. During...
NEWPORT, RI
1420 WBSM

Pass Permits Free Senior Parking at Westport’s Horseneck Beach

Massachusetts no longer offers free college tuition for seniors, but there are still a few perks left for us "golden agers" to enjoy. SeniorLiving.org provides a comprehensive listing of senior discounts and savings, some available to folks as young as 55 years old, including retail, restaurants, grocery chains, travel, and more.
WESTPORT, MA
ABC6.com

‘We’ll have to keep waiting!’: Winter conditions miss again

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Little to no snow accumulation across the state has Rhode Islanders asking yet again — “Where has winter gone?”. Despite light flurries in the early evening, wind and rain mainly swept through Providence Wednesday. “It’s been a letdown of a winter,” said one...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Lottery for dinghy and kayak rack spaces in Newport opens on Feb. 1

The Newport Harbormaster’s Office has announced that they will be accepting applications for dinghy and kayak rack spaces at King Park and Willow Street dinghy racks starting February 1st and ending on February 28th. The spaces will be filled through a lottery system, with a drawing taking place on March 10th at 9 a.m. at the Newport Harbormaster’s Office.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

URI Sailing team wins McMillan Cup, poised for strong spring

How’s this for a start to a University of Rhode Island head coaching stint? You take over at the beginning of the fall semester, and then in October, your team wins the McMillan Cup, awarded to the first-place finisher at the oldest collegiate sailing regatta. Not only that. Your...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

East Providence's Pazi's Place serves up 50s style service

(WJAR) — For this week's Cheap Eats segment, NBC 10's Temi-Tope Adeleye takes us to East Providence where Pazi's Place is serving up 50's style service. "It has been a diner for over the last 55 years. We've been a 50s diner probably for the past 13 years," said Pazi's Place manager Jackie Brouillette.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
tourcounsel.com

Providence Place | Shopping mall in Rhode Island

Providence Place is a very large shopping center with many floors where you will find an extensive line of stores. In addition, the offers and discounts in this place are favorable. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a tentative gastronomic proposal, finding a fast food area, and other more gourmet alternatives.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones

Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
BOURNE, MA

