Admitted Las Vegas child killer refuses to appear for sentencing
A man who previously pleaded guilty to abusing and murdering his son refused to show up in court for his sentencing on Thursday morning.
news3lv.com
5 arrested for attempted homicide after report of Henderson shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested two adults and three juveniles for attempted homicide after a Henderson shooting. Henderson Police and Fire responded to a report of a shooting at the 400 block of Tranquil Peak Court around 3 a.m. on Thursday, January 12. 28-year-old Raven Queen, 26-year-old...
news3lv.com
Juveniles charged as adults, the challenges this brings to the legal system
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The court appearance was quick. 16-year-old Damarion Bennett answering a few questions and ordered back to court next month. "Sir do you have a copy of the criminal complaint that was filed against you?" asks Judge Joe Sciscento. "Yes, sir," says Bennett. Bennett is charged...
kicdam.com
Las Vegas Man Pleads Guilty to Iowa Drug Conspiracy
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Las Vegas man has plead guilty in federal court to playing a role in an Iowa drug conspiracy case. 58-year-old James Conlan entered the plea on Wednesday for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine admitting he and others were involved in a scheme to distribute a large of amount of the drug throughout 2021 that included sending it in the mail to Cherokee.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect accused in November death of woman left at Las Vegas hospital
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Nov. 26, 2022 murder in which a woman was dropped off at a Las Vegas hospital before she was pronounced deceased. Ferrari Busby, 37, is being held without bond Wednesday facing charges of first-degree murder and...
Man arrested 82 times sentenced for his role in Las Vegas hookah lounge mass shooting
A man convicted for his part in a mass shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge could serve a little more than a year in prison as police continue to search for other shooters involved.
pvtimes.com
Horizon Market worker charged with embezzlement
A Pahrump worker is facing an embezzlement charge after a deputy says he viewed a video of the employee taking money from his employer’s cash register before fleeing last fall. According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, released on Jan. 7 deputy Robert Meyers was dispatched to...
37-year-old man arrested for November homicide
A man is now behind bars in connection with a woman's death in November of last year, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday.
news3lv.com
Feds release initial findings into crash that killed 9 in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Federal officials have released their initial findings into the crash that killed nine people in North Las Vegas almost one year ago. The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday published more than two dozen documents assembled as part of its examination of the Jan. 29 collision at Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue.
Officials air findings in Nevada shooting that left 4 dead
Authorities in Nevada aired the results of the investigation of the November 2020 police killing of a man after he shot two women dead, wounded a teenage girl and abducted a 12-year-old boy.
Las Vegas Faces a Whole New Kind of Theft Problem
A local company nearly lost $175,000.
Las Vegas police search for armed suspect accused in New Year’s Day robbery
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect accused in a business robbery on New Year’s Day. Police said it happened after the suspect entered a business near the 3800 block of East Sunset Road and pulled a gun out and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect is described […]
KTNV
Shooting, crash closes down northwest Las Vegas intersection, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting that resulted in a crash shut down an intersection in the northwest Las Vegas valley on Thursday morning, police say. At approximately 4:00 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting on Farm Road, east of Hualapai Way. Arriving officers made contact with a victim, who stated his vehicle was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect, causing him to crash into a block wall.
Las Vegas police, FBI arrest Metro Detroit teen accused of stealing woman's purse, using credit cards at multiple stores
A Metro Detroit teen accused of stealing a woman’s purse near downtown Birmingham and using her credit cards at various stores has been arrested in Las Vegas.
NTSB releases report on North Las Vegas crash that killed 9
The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report Thursday into the crash last year that killed 9 people, including several members of one family.
13 Investigates: What's really driving up catalytic converter theft?
Catalytic converter theft continues to haunt car owners, costing thousands in repairs. What factors are driving up costs of the precious metals used to filter out pollutants? 13 Investigates.
‘We’ll take this pain with us forever,’ Henderson father speaks out after driver going nearly 100 mph sentenced
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was sentenced to six years in prison with the possibility of parole after two years for hitting and killing a teenager in front of his Henderson middle school while driving almost 100 mph. There were nearly 200 people in the courthouse to support Rex Patchett, including his family and […]
Las Vegas charter school evacuated following possible chemical exposure, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible chemical exposure at a local charter school, they confirmed Thursday afternoon. Medical assistance was requested at Legacy Traditional School North Valley, located near Decatur Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road, around 11:42 a.m. for “possible chemical exposure,” police said. One adult fell ill from […]
pvtimes.com
Sheriff: ‘Smear campaign’ targets Nye County Captain David Boruchowitz
Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill is defending the actions of Capt. David Boruchowitz, saying the officer has endured an ongoing “smear campaign” ever since Boruchowitz arrested a belligerent attendee at a local school board meeting last spring. In a video released by McGill on Saturday, the sheriff addressed...
Shay Mikalonis pays a visit to Metro police officers
Shay Mikalonis, the Metro police officer who was paralyzed in a shooting on the Strip two and a half years ago, returned to visit officers at the Convention Center Area Command on Tuesday.
