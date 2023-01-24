ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

5 arrested for attempted homicide after report of Henderson shooting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested two adults and three juveniles for attempted homicide after a Henderson shooting. Henderson Police and Fire responded to a report of a shooting at the 400 block of Tranquil Peak Court around 3 a.m. on Thursday, January 12. 28-year-old Raven Queen, 26-year-old...
HENDERSON, NV
kicdam.com

Las Vegas Man Pleads Guilty to Iowa Drug Conspiracy

Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Las Vegas man has plead guilty in federal court to playing a role in an Iowa drug conspiracy case. 58-year-old James Conlan entered the plea on Wednesday for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine admitting he and others were involved in a scheme to distribute a large of amount of the drug throughout 2021 that included sending it in the mail to Cherokee.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Horizon Market worker charged with embezzlement

A Pahrump worker is facing an embezzlement charge after a deputy says he viewed a video of the employee taking money from his employer’s cash register before fleeing last fall. According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, released on Jan. 7 deputy Robert Meyers was dispatched to...
PAHRUMP, NV
news3lv.com

Feds release initial findings into crash that killed 9 in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Federal officials have released their initial findings into the crash that killed nine people in North Las Vegas almost one year ago. The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday published more than two dozen documents assembled as part of its examination of the Jan. 29 collision at Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Shooting, crash closes down northwest Las Vegas intersection, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting that resulted in a crash shut down an intersection in the northwest Las Vegas valley on Thursday morning, police say. At approximately 4:00 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting on Farm Road, east of Hualapai Way. Arriving officers made contact with a victim, who stated his vehicle was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect, causing him to crash into a block wall.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas charter school evacuated following possible chemical exposure, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible chemical exposure at a local charter school, they confirmed Thursday afternoon. Medical assistance was requested at Legacy Traditional School North Valley, located near Decatur Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road, around 11:42 a.m. for “possible chemical exposure,” police said. One adult fell ill from […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

