Ohio looking for rapper named ‘Officially Got Paper’ for human trafficking

Law enforcement is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a suspect indicted on multiple human trafficking offenses.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WTRF Daily News

Dawud Sami, 42, was indicted on Dec. 7, 2022, in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on six felony counts related to human trafficking, including trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution and promoting prostitution.

“The task force uncovered credible, serious allegations that this trafficker must answer for,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “We’re hoping the public has information on his location so this investigation can bring his victims justice.”

Sami, who was born Thomas Bradford and is also known as “Officially GP” (“Officially Got Paper”), is a rapper and music producer who owns a business called Red Karpet Entertainment on E. 185 th Street in Cleveland.

Sami’s whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information about his location or the case in general is urged to contact the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force at (216) 443-6085 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at crimestoppers@cuyahogacounty.us .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.