LYON COUNTY, KY — A man was arrested Friday after investigators claim he made multiple threatening statements regarding Lyon County Middle School. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says the man made the threats while he was at work in Murray, Kentucky. The threats were investigated by sheriff's deputies, state troopers and ATF personnel. The man — identified as 30-year-old Steven M. Jester — is accused of threatening to bring a gun to Lyon County Middle School, shoot a student and then "shoot up the school," the sheriff's office says.

LYON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO