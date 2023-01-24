ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

Western Iowa Today

Man found deceased in Council Bluffs structure fire

(Council Bluffs) A man was found deceased in a Council Bluffs structure fire. The Council Bluffs Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 114 Blackhawk Street at 8:49 p.m. Wednesday. During the response, crews were given information that there was possibly a person trapped inside the home. Fire crews arrived finding smoke and fire coming from the house. Fire crews quickly made entry into the house to conduct search and rescue and fire extinguishment.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Omaha police investigating armed robbery at First National Bank on Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an armed bank robbery that injured one person Thursday morning. Around 11:27 a.m., officers responded to a First National Bank, located near S. 175th Street and West Center Road, according to authorities. Employees told investigators that two suspects armed with handguns entered...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 32-year-old Devon Taylor Keller of Creston on Highway 34 and Pole Road. Police transported Keller to the Union County Jail on a charge of Violation of a No Contact Order. Authorities held Keller on no bond until a judge could see him.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Page County

(Page Co) A Shenandoah man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Page County. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says dispatch was notified of a vehicle found in a ditch on the west side of E Avenue in the 2000 block at approximately 3:54 p.m. on Monday. An accident...
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Woman arrested on Benton County Warrant

(Red Oak) On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 45-year-old Jessica Craddock of Griswold in the 2300 block of Highway 71. Deputies transported Craddock to the Montgomery County Jail on a Benton County Warrant for Operating a Vehicle without the owner’s consent. Craddock’s bond was set at $2,000.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Zachariah Matthew Boyd, 36, of Elk Horn, was arrested January 18th for Child Endangerment and OWI 1st Offense. Bond was set at $3,000. Dylan Ray Janssen, 22, of Council Bluffs, was arrested January 21st on a warrant for Violation...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 29-year-old Luke Sneed, of Pacific Junction, on Monday for OWI 1st Offense. Sneed posted the $1,000 cash or surety bond. Glenwood Police also arrested 30-year-old Hannah Sneed, of Glenwood, on Tuesday for Public Intoxication. Bond was set at $300 cash or surety.
GLENWOOD, IA
fox42kptm.com

CBFD: Man dead inside a burning home

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — One man and a dog were found dead inside a burning home on Wednesday, according to a press release from Council Bluffs Fire Department. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and fire coming from the home at 114 Blackhawk St. A search and rescue...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Omaha traffic alert: Crash on westbound Interstate 80

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were working to reroute westbound Interstate 80 traffic after a crash near the 72nd Street exit during the Thursday afternoon commute. Douglas County reported the three-vehicle injury crash happened at 3:42 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a maroon minivan. The Nebraska Department of...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Petition by mother to have Ryan Larsen presumed dead

The mother of Ryan Larsen has filed a petition to presume her missing son dead. One disabled homeowner who needs a hot tub and bathroom remodel is now working to get money back from a contractor. Debate over school choice resumes in Lincoln. Updated: 12 hours ago. School choice was...
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Delayed license plate shipments to affect the area

There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer’s Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The Treasurer’s Office...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Minor injuries suspected after pickups collide on highway

AUBURN – The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office investigated an injury accident on Highway 75 south of Auburn on Tuesday. A westbound pickup truck with Nemaha County license plates entered the highway and struck a southbound pickup with metropolitan plates. Despite a driver's side impact that put the Omaha truck into a spin, the driver was able to come safely to a stop in a field.
AUBURN, NE
KETV.com

'We've received complaints': City of Omaha building demolition list of deteriorating properties

OMAHA, Neb. — Three vacant homes around Omaha are up for demolition with a combined $76,499 price tag. City planning director Dave Fanslau says the Planning Department is building a list of other homes receiving complaints, which they'll work through, and then offer bids for demolition. Homeowners can submit complaints of vacant and deteriorating properties to the city.
OMAHA, NE

