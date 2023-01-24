(Council Bluffs) A man was found deceased in a Council Bluffs structure fire. The Council Bluffs Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 114 Blackhawk Street at 8:49 p.m. Wednesday. During the response, crews were given information that there was possibly a person trapped inside the home. Fire crews arrived finding smoke and fire coming from the house. Fire crews quickly made entry into the house to conduct search and rescue and fire extinguishment.

