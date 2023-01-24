Read full article on original website
Man found deceased in Council Bluffs structure fire
(Council Bluffs) A man was found deceased in a Council Bluffs structure fire. The Council Bluffs Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 114 Blackhawk Street at 8:49 p.m. Wednesday. During the response, crews were given information that there was possibly a person trapped inside the home. Fire crews arrived finding smoke and fire coming from the house. Fire crews quickly made entry into the house to conduct search and rescue and fire extinguishment.
Omaha police investigating armed robbery at First National Bank on Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an armed bank robbery that injured one person Thursday morning. Around 11:27 a.m., officers responded to a First National Bank, located near S. 175th Street and West Center Road, according to authorities. Employees told investigators that two suspects armed with handguns entered...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 32-year-old Devon Taylor Keller of Creston on Highway 34 and Pole Road. Police transported Keller to the Union County Jail on a charge of Violation of a No Contact Order. Authorities held Keller on no bond until a judge could see him.
La Vista police chief responds to family’s request to declare Ryan Larsen dead
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following the news that the family of Ryan Larsen has submitted a petition to presume the boy dead, the La Vista police chief says there are inaccuracies in the filing. Chief Bob Lausten sat down with 6 News Wednesday to provide an update on the case...
Fatal accident in Page County
(Page Co) A Shenandoah man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Page County. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says dispatch was notified of a vehicle found in a ditch on the west side of E Avenue in the 2000 block at approximately 3:54 p.m. on Monday. An accident...
Cass County Woman arrested on Benton County Warrant
(Red Oak) On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 45-year-old Jessica Craddock of Griswold in the 2300 block of Highway 71. Deputies transported Craddock to the Montgomery County Jail on a Benton County Warrant for Operating a Vehicle without the owner’s consent. Craddock’s bond was set at $2,000.
Red Oak Police Charge Woman For Resisting Arrest
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 33-year-old Madison Marie Bowling of Red Oak for Interference with Official Acts for attempting to flee on foot. Officers transported Bowling to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $300 cash bond.
Ringgold County Man arrested on Red Oak Police Department Warrant
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested a Ringgold County man on a Red Oak Police Department Warrant on drug possession charges. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Monday evening near 4th and Valley Streets in Red Oak. During the stop, it was found that 50-year-old Darold Eugene Bredberg of Mount...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Zachariah Matthew Boyd, 36, of Elk Horn, was arrested January 18th for Child Endangerment and OWI 1st Offense. Bond was set at $3,000. Dylan Ray Janssen, 22, of Council Bluffs, was arrested January 21st on a warrant for Violation...
Glenwood Police Report
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 29-year-old Luke Sneed, of Pacific Junction, on Monday for OWI 1st Offense. Sneed posted the $1,000 cash or surety bond. Glenwood Police also arrested 30-year-old Hannah Sneed, of Glenwood, on Tuesday for Public Intoxication. Bond was set at $300 cash or surety.
CBFD: Man dead inside a burning home
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — One man and a dog were found dead inside a burning home on Wednesday, according to a press release from Council Bluffs Fire Department. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and fire coming from the home at 114 Blackhawk St. A search and rescue...
Omaha traffic alert: Crash on westbound Interstate 80
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were working to reroute westbound Interstate 80 traffic after a crash near the 72nd Street exit during the Thursday afternoon commute. Douglas County reported the three-vehicle injury crash happened at 3:42 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a maroon minivan. The Nebraska Department of...
BREAKING: Petition by mother to have Ryan Larsen presumed dead
The mother of Ryan Larsen has filed a petition to presume her missing son dead. One disabled homeowner who needs a hot tub and bathroom remodel is now working to get money back from a contractor. Debate over school choice resumes in Lincoln. Updated: 12 hours ago. School choice was...
Six hospitalized after Wednesday night fire in Omaha
Six people were taken to the hospital including four kids after a fire just north of 24th and Farnam on Wednesday.
Delayed license plate shipments to affect the area
There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer’s Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The Treasurer’s Office...
Weekend closure of West Broadway for Bridge Demolition
(Council Bluffs) The Iowa Department of Transportation says east and westbound West Broadway will be closed Saturday morning through early Monday morning, January 28-30, at Interstate 29 for bridge demolition work. The closure will begin at 5 a.m. on Saturday and will remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday, weather...
Creston Police arrested a Nebraska Man on a warrant for 1st-degree murder
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 49-year-old Percy James Mathews Jr. from Nebraska on Monday at the Greater Regional Medical Center on a Douglas County Warrant for 1st– degree Murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Officers’ transported Mathews to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond while he awaited extradition to Nebraska.
Minor injuries suspected after pickups collide on highway
AUBURN – The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office investigated an injury accident on Highway 75 south of Auburn on Tuesday. A westbound pickup truck with Nemaha County license plates entered the highway and struck a southbound pickup with metropolitan plates. Despite a driver's side impact that put the Omaha truck into a spin, the driver was able to come safely to a stop in a field.
‘This is where you die’: Omaha man arrested after shooting victim terrorized over stolen car
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A series of events stemming from a stolen car left an Omaha man terrorized and shot last fall has resulted in the charges against another man the victim described as a “gangster disciple.”. Nathaniel Campbell, 30, was booked into the Douglas County jail on Tuesday...
'We've received complaints': City of Omaha building demolition list of deteriorating properties
OMAHA, Neb. — Three vacant homes around Omaha are up for demolition with a combined $76,499 price tag. City planning director Dave Fanslau says the Planning Department is building a list of other homes receiving complaints, which they'll work through, and then offer bids for demolition. Homeowners can submit complaints of vacant and deteriorating properties to the city.
