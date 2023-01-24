Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and codeine pills, as well as illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers need the public’s help finding suspects who fired a weapon into a bridge operations office.
Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputy Praised as Meth, a Grenade, and Body Armor Seized During Traffic Stop
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A traffic stop made after a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputy said he noticed illegal window tint violations on a vehicle led to a huge haul of illegal weapons and narcotics that are now off the streets. Sheriff Mark Garber is praising deputy Brennan Miller's "proactive...
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person and needs the public’s help.
A routine traffic stop over window tint led to the seizure of drugs, weapons and body armor, authorities said.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at ex-girlfriend, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Monday, Jan. 23, for attempted second-degree murder and other charges. Officials said Tre’deon Hilliard, 18, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, domestic abuse battery, violation of a protective order, and obstruction of justice.
Franklin Police respond to two shootings less than an hour apart
Franklin Police were called to the scene of two shootings, less than an hour apart.
Sheriff's officials say a woman is dead after crossing the center line of traffic at the intersection of Pinhook and Verot School Roads.
One person hurt in shooting off Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A person was reportedly hurt in a shooting off Airline Highway late Thursday afternoon. The person was reportedly found shot shortly before 4 p.m. on Southpark Drive, between Airline and Coursey Boulevard. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. This is a developing story.
Jeff Davis man located
Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
Multiple bomb threats made to St. Landry Parish schools; suspect arrested
St. Landry law enforcement is responding to Northwest High, Opelousas High, SLATS, CAPS and Washington Trade School for bomb threats.
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Louisiana State Police trooper is recovering after being injured in a rear-end crash on I-49 Tuesday afternoon near Grand Coteau. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. southbound near the Grand Coteau exit. The trooper, who has not been identified, was sitting inside his marked cruiser when it was struck […]
The crash happened at about 1 a.m. near the intersection of Verot School Road and West Pinhook, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies say.
Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving an ATM theft in the Lebeau area. On December 30, 2022
Suspects wanted for questioning in theft at Lafayette Bed, Bath and Beyond
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police is asking for the public’s help identifying several people wanted for questioning regarding theft from a local store. Police said the incidents occurred Jan. 12 and Jan. 16 at the Bed, Bath and Beyond store on Ambassador Caffery. Additional details about the theft were not provided. The suspects pictured […]
