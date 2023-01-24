ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols trying to steal a top commit from Alabama Crimson Tide

The Tennessee Vols are hoping to steal a top recruit from the Alabama Crimson Tide. GoVols247 reported on Tuesday that 2024 four-star wide receiver Perry Thompson is set to visit Tennessee this weekend for UT’s junior day. Thompson has been committed to Alabama since last summer. Thompson, 6-foot-3/202 lbs...
AL.com

Who are possible candidates to become Alabama’s next offensive coordinator?

After being anticipated for months, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was hired Tuesday in the same role for the New England Patriots. This will mark the fifth time in the past seven seasons that Alabama will have a new offensive coordinator. Three of the four previous hires in that span came from the NFL in Brian Daboll (2017), Steve Sarkisian (2019) and O’Brien (2021), although Sarkisian and O’Brien both had extensive backgrounds in college.
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC head coach salary rankings for 2023 season

I once read that no occupation in America has less job security than a college football head coach. Look at Tennessee. The Volunteers are on their fifth head coach since 2009. Florida’s is on its fourth. But the risk of being fired after just a year or two does not outweigh the reward — millions of dollars to coach college football.
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Critical moment is here for Saban, Alabama football

Bill O’Brien is out as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, which means Alabama’s offense will no doubt be better next season. This was the consensus opinion of Alabama fans on Tuesday, and when we say “consensus opinion” we mean they were partying like it was 1992 after news broke that O’Brien was off to wherever it is failed offensive coordinators go when they can’t even gain a few measly yards against Tennessee at the end of a game.
The Clarion Ledger

Longtime Hugh Freeze assistant reports he's new Jackson State football offensive coordinator

Recent Twitter activity gives a strong clue about coach T.C. Taylor's plans for Jackson State football's offense in 2023. According to former Liberty co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Maurice Harris' Twitter page, he has been hired as Jackson State's offensive coordinator. That means the Tigers' offense could look a lot like Hugh Freeze's offenses at Liberty and Ole Miss.
FanSided

Alabama Football: 5 potential replacements for OC Bill O’Brien

Per a tweet by NFL insider Adam Schefter, Alabama football’s offensive coordinator is leaving the Crimson Tide to reunite with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in the same position. While Belichick and the Pats look to fix their struggling offense, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is looking for an offensive coordinator.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement

Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season.  She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
247Sports

Highlights: No. 4 LSU rolls over Alabama

LSU improved to 20-0 after a thorough, 89-51, victory over Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers took control late in the first quarter and never looked back, fueled by another big night from Angel Reese. With 14 points and 14 rebounds, Reese logged her school record 20th consecutive double-double. This group...
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today

Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
FanSided

