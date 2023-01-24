Read full article on original website
What LSU Tigers fans are saying about Joe Brady as an Alabama coaching candidate
Joe Brady is forever enshrined in LSU Tigers football lore because of his role in the 2019 National Championship team. So, it is understandable why many fans are uneasy with rumors the former Tigers passing game coordinator is on Alabama’s radar. Multiple college news outlets have suggested Joe Brady...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols trying to steal a top commit from Alabama Crimson Tide
The Tennessee Vols are hoping to steal a top recruit from the Alabama Crimson Tide. GoVols247 reported on Tuesday that 2024 four-star wide receiver Perry Thompson is set to visit Tennessee this weekend for UT’s junior day. Thompson has been committed to Alabama since last summer. Thompson, 6-foot-3/202 lbs...
Who are possible candidates to become Alabama’s next offensive coordinator?
After being anticipated for months, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was hired Tuesday in the same role for the New England Patriots. This will mark the fifth time in the past seven seasons that Alabama will have a new offensive coordinator. Three of the four previous hires in that span came from the NFL in Brian Daboll (2017), Steve Sarkisian (2019) and O’Brien (2021), although Sarkisian and O’Brien both had extensive backgrounds in college.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Ole Miss fans now apparently want to hire Bruce Pearl
This may be the most interesting Ole Miss message board take yet.
SEC head coach salary rankings for 2023 season
I once read that no occupation in America has less job security than a college football head coach. Look at Tennessee. The Volunteers are on their fifth head coach since 2009. Florida’s is on its fourth. But the risk of being fired after just a year or two does not outweigh the reward — millions of dollars to coach college football.
atozsports.com
One potential offensive coordinator option for Nick Saban and Alabama has been ruled out
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide need a new offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien left to return to the New England Patriots as Bill Belichick’s offensive coordinator. It’s always interesting when Saban has an offensive coordinator opener because it tells us which direction Alabama plans to take...
Former SEC Coach 'Not' Candidate For Alabama Offensive Coordinator
Former Florida and Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the Alabama offensive coordinator vacancy. However, according to ESPN's Chris Low, Mullen is not interested in joining the Crimson Tide. "In talking to several close to the situation, Dan ...
Joseph Goodman: Critical moment is here for Saban, Alabama football
Bill O’Brien is out as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, which means Alabama’s offense will no doubt be better next season. This was the consensus opinion of Alabama fans on Tuesday, and when we say “consensus opinion” we mean they were partying like it was 1992 after news broke that O’Brien was off to wherever it is failed offensive coordinators go when they can’t even gain a few measly yards against Tennessee at the end of a game.
Longtime Hugh Freeze assistant reports he's new Jackson State football offensive coordinator
Recent Twitter activity gives a strong clue about coach T.C. Taylor's plans for Jackson State football's offense in 2023. According to former Liberty co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Maurice Harris' Twitter page, he has been hired as Jackson State's offensive coordinator. That means the Tigers' offense could look a lot like Hugh Freeze's offenses at Liberty and Ole Miss.
Alabama Football: Confidence soars for a Jeremy Pruitt return
In the last 24 hours, confidence has soared about a Jeremy Pruitt return to Alabama Football. Much of the recent enthusiasm is being generated by what can only be labeled as rumor. Too many who claim to be Alabama football insiders are too often wannabes. On the Bama Hammer site,...
Alabama Football: 5 potential replacements for OC Bill O’Brien
Per a tweet by NFL insider Adam Schefter, Alabama football’s offensive coordinator is leaving the Crimson Tide to reunite with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in the same position. While Belichick and the Pats look to fix their struggling offense, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is looking for an offensive coordinator.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement
Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season. She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
Podcast: Auburn football, Hugh Freeze will have one of the best passing seasons in school history
Auburn should have a better passing attack in 2023.
247Sports
Highlights: No. 4 LSU rolls over Alabama
LSU improved to 20-0 after a thorough, 89-51, victory over Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers took control late in the first quarter and never looked back, fueled by another big night from Angel Reese. With 14 points and 14 rebounds, Reese logged her school record 20th consecutive double-double. This group...
NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today
Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
Late Kick: Ole Miss commit LB Suntarine Perkins is a brand new 5-star
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides insight into Suntarine Perkins' upside for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.
State of the Program: Ole Miss Football
With the spring semester now underway in Oxford, let's take a look at how the major sports on campus sit early in 2023, continuing with football.
Rumors Heating Up Regarding 1 Alabama Defensive Coordinator Candidate
Alabama football currently has openings at both coordinator positions after the departures of Pete Golding and Bill O'Brien. Right now, there is one name being mentioned extensively for the role of defensive coordinator. It's a familiar one for Crimson Tide fans: Jeremy Pruitt. Pruitt did not coach ...
Auburn’s Passing offense last year vs Coach Hugh Freeze historically
Hugh Freeze's passing offenses averaged 293 yards per game at Arkansas State, 290 at Ole Miss, and 250 at Liberty.
FanSided
