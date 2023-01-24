Bill O’Brien is out as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, which means Alabama’s offense will no doubt be better next season. This was the consensus opinion of Alabama fans on Tuesday, and when we say “consensus opinion” we mean they were partying like it was 1992 after news broke that O’Brien was off to wherever it is failed offensive coordinators go when they can’t even gain a few measly yards against Tennessee at the end of a game.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO