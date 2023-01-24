ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

sportszion.com

Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed

A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
CALIFORNIA STATE
gamblingnews.com

Charles Barkley Details His Struggle with Addiction

Charles Barkley has been known for his unhealthy relationship with gambling. In many ways, he has served as an example for others on how to steer clear of what could be a destructive hobby. Yet, gambling addiction is hardly about just resisting temptation. Charles Barkley Talks “Action” of Gambling and...
People

Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'

The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday.  In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach.  For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
sportszion.com

“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters

Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
Bossip

Larsa Pippen Trolls Scottie Pippen In IG Post WIth Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen is seemingly trolling her ex-hubby Scottie Pippen in an Instagram post with her special friend Marcus Jordan. Last September Larsa, 48, was spotted in Miami getting cozy on what seemed to be a double date but the dinner wasn’t what turned heads—it was who she was with. The Real Housewife of Miami was sitting directly beside Marcus Jordan the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan who has a storied history with his former teammate/Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
Golf Digest

Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)

The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
The Spun

Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream

Though he has surprisingly been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best players lately, Dennis Schroder had himself a rather awkward moment this week. The Lakers guard Schroder was live on the streaming platform Twitch on Monday when commenters on his stream informed him of the team’s trade for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired... The post Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

