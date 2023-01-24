One person hurt, eight displaced by fire at El Cajon apartment building

Eight people — including four children — were displaced when fire broke out in an El Cajon apartment building early Tuesday morning, a fire official said.

One person was hurt in the fire, which destroyed two units and damaged two others, Heartland Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Sam Rihan told OnScene TV.

The two-alarm fire at Village Green Apartments, on Ballantyne Street near Main Street, was reported about 6:10 a.m., Rihan said.

Crews arrived to find fire and smoke coming from a second-floor apartment. Rihan said the unit was "well involved with heavy fire and smoke coming from it."

The fire spread into adjacent second-floor units, as well as one unit underneath, he said.

Rihan said someone who'd been in the unit that initially caught fire was taken to a hospital to be treated for "minor burns and smoke inhalation."

Two of the units were destroyed and two others sustained water damage. Rihan said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The battalion chief praised the actions of neighbors in the complex, saying they "worked very well with each other to evacuate the area."

"They moved out of the way into a staging location, so props to the neighbors for doing that for each other," Rihan said.

