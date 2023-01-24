The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been revealed, and to the surprise of no one, Giannis Antetokounmpo was featured among them. Not only was the Greek Freak named an All-Star for the seventh time in his career, but he also got the nod as a captain for the third time. Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, who was selected as the Western Conference Captain, will pick their respective teams just before the tip-off of the All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. After spending the prior two years on LeBron’s team, Antetokounmpo will now go against the 19-time All-Star head-to-head.

