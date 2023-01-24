ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Kraken finally topple Canucks with convincing 6-1 victory

SEATTLE — SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand wasn't around for the struggles the Seattle Kraken endured during their disappointing inaugural season, but he understood the significance of their 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Led by Bjorkstrand's first multigoal game of the season, the Kraken...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires

Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
PHOTOS: Capitals unveil new uniform for NHL Stadium Series Game

The Washington Capitals are showing off their style with new uniforms in time for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series game. The uniforms are a partnership between the Caps, the National Hockey League and Adidas. “We are thrilled to unveil the 2023 Stadium Series uniform with the fan-favorite Weagle front-and-center,” said...
Can the Buffalo Sabres end their NHL Playoffs drought?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres are unlikely to catch the Tampa Bay Lightning for third place in the Atlantic Division. The Wild Card race, though, is an entirely different story. Thanks to recent wins over the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues, the Sabres have jumped the...
‘Cah-nooks’: FOX news anchor comically mispronounces ‘Canucks’, ‘Boudreau’, and ‘Tocchet’ in NHL news report

What’s a Canuck, anyway? …… Don’t ask anybody down at the FOX 5 DC television station for an answer to that question. The Washington-area network produced a report earlier this week about the Vancouver Canucks’ coaching change (it being relevant to the DC market because of Bruce Boudreau’s prior tenure as head coach of the Capitals).
Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals release 2023 Stadium Series jerseys

The Hurricanes, who are hosting the event, will have a black base with a red and black version of their typical Hurricane logo. This is the first Hurricanes jersey to not include white in the logo in any capacity, but will otherwise follow a similar color pattern to the team’s current home uniform, but with a different logo. The Hurricanes have always incorporated white as a third color, but did not carry that over for this uniform.
Reaction to Giannis Antetokounmpo being named a 2023 All-Star Captain

The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been revealed, and to the surprise of no one, Giannis Antetokounmpo was featured among them. Not only was the Greek Freak named an All-Star for the seventh time in his career, but he also got the nod as a captain for the third time. Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, who was selected as the Western Conference Captain, will pick their respective teams just before the tip-off of the All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. After spending the prior two years on LeBron’s team, Antetokounmpo will now go against the 19-time All-Star head-to-head.
