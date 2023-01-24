ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imlay City, MI

'We're still the underdog': Imlay City wrestling motivated to defend regional title

By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
 2 days ago

It's been nearly a year since the Imlay City wrestling team went on a run for the ages.

Despite entering last season's MHSAA tournament unranked, the Spartans left with a district title and their first-ever regional championship . Then Imlay City defeated Hart, 45-24, in a Division 3 state quarterfinal.

Now with the 2023 tournament on the horizon, the Spartans are gearing up for what they hope is another long journey.

"We just keep doing the same things," Imlay City coach Tony D'Ambrosio said. "We don't put any pressure on the kids. We work hard and we try to have fun. With the season we had and what we did (last year), that's kind of motivating in itself."

"We're down some guys but we're still fighting and we're still competing," said senior Anthony D'Ambrosio, who is also Tony's son. "There's not really any pressure, because we're still the underdogs. So, maybe we just have to do it again."

Imlay City, which is 28-6 overall and 3-3 in BWAC action, knows it isn't the favorite to win the conference. But that hasn't discouraged the Spartans.

"Last year, we lost to all those guys during the (regular season)," Tony D'Ambrosio said. "And we ended up coming out on top."

"We're versing the same teams we faced last year," sophomore Christopher Galiana said. "Other than that, we have a whole new team. But I think we can make it far this year."

Leading the way are two seniors who grabbed their 100th career victories earlier this month — Julian Rojas (132 pounds) and Anthony D'Ambrosio (157 pounds).

"It honestly means a lot," Rojas said of the milestone. "I didn't have a freshman season, but I'm really proud that I could reach it and get there."

For Anthony D'Ambrosio, the moment had added significance because he got to share it with his dad.

"He taught me, probably, 99% of the stuff I know," Anthony D'Ambrosio said. "So, it's pretty exciting that he gets a chance to wrestle through me and celebrate with me."

"It was pretty special," Tony D'Ambrosio said. "Being the coach but also being the parent and watching him grow up through the years ... to watch it all happen is pretty special."

While those two have long been part of the program's foundation, a new group wrestlers have emerged as key contributors for Imlay City.

"(For Travis Dupont), it was his very first year last year," Anthony D'Ambrosio said of the junior. "He went to camps all summer, (now) he's beat some pretty decent kids that've been wrestling a long time. He's having a good season."

"Galiana is working hard and he was up a couple weights last year," Tony D'Ambrosio said of the 120-pound wrestler. "So, he's kind of down now to his normal weight and is ranked. He's been wrestling really good this year."

"I feel like I'm doing better now," Galiana said. "I've got a lot more technique to work on and I'm just trying to get better and better every day. I love the sport and want to keep working hard."

Other notable Spartans include senior Latham Perry (215 pounds) and junior Dominic D'Ambrosio (138 pounds), the latter of who is sitting on 99 career wins.

Imlay City is certainly younger this season. But if the Spartans have shown anything in the past 12 months, it's their ability to adapt at every turn.

"I don't think we have any secrets anymore," Tony D'Ambrosio said. "I think everybody is keeping an eye on us."

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: 'We're still the underdog': Imlay City wrestling motivated to defend regional title

