Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Christian Siriano Mourns Death of Model Jeremy Ruehlemann
Christian Siriano is grieving the loss of a dear friend. The designer recently shared that model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. "I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard," he wrote on Instagram Jan. 22. "This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever."
Jeremy Ruehlemann death updates – Designer Christian Siriano leads tributes in the sudden death of model, 27
MODEL Jeremy Ruehlemann tragically died on Sunday at the age of 27. Christian Siriano shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday in which he lamented the model. In addition to some of Ruehlemann's most memorable modeling performances, he provided a number of images of himself and Ruehlemann together. Fashion designer...
Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz badly beaten on Manhattan subway; 3 teens arrested
Adam Klotz says he was repeatedly punched in the face by a group of teens around 1 a.m. while coming home from a bar on a 1 train in Chelsea.
Billionaire from New Jersey Giving Away Entire Fortune: Plans To Die Broke.
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in New Jersey and the good he has done for the community.
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?
The Big Apple is known for many wonderful things, including the food scene. From small hole-in-the-wall places to fancy dine-in experiences, NYC never ceases to amaze me. But have you ever wondered what the oldest restaurant in the city is?
Model Kristen McMenamy falls wearing sky-high heels at Valentino fashion show
Valentino’s spring fashion show included a look from the fall. American supermodel Model Kristen McMenamy, 58, took a tumble on the Valentino runway during their spring 2023 haute couture show in Paris earlier this week. After a viral clip of McMenamy falling to the ground made the rounds on Twitter, the luxury brand was blasted for making the catwalk queen strut in what some onlookers claimed were ill-fitting heels. “She was probably shaking. It’s embarrassing to mess up not only at work but especially in front of so many people who are watching you closely,” one added. “I don’t understand how literal VALENTINO...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?
John Overdeck is a businessman and philanthropist from New Jersey known for his success in the finance and investment industry. He is the co-founder and co-chairman of Two Sigma Investments, a quantitative hedge fund based in New York City.
Lobster Served In New York State Restaurants Might Not Be Lobster
Valentine's Day is right around the corner. You may be planning to spend your hard-earned money to enjoy a lobster dish with your sweetheart at a fancy schmancy New York restaurant, but, is it really lobster? According to Tasting Table, you might not be getting what you paid for. According...
Fashion figure Andre Leon Talley collections up for auction at Christie's in New York City
PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Silk caftans, exotic leather coats and monogrammed Louis Vuitton luggage sets are among items from the late American fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley set to go under the hammer this week at Christie's in New York.
NJ Teacher Appears on Drew Barrymore Show
Sayreville has a new celebrity!Photo byShannon Goley. Sayreville’s Ms. Shannon Goley is a preschool teacher by day and a kitchen connoisseur after school hours. She's been selected to be a part of a pizza face-off on the Drew Barrymore Show for National Pizza Day!
