Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Said He "Never Came Back," So She Left His Young Children Alone In An Abandoned HouseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Man Sentenced to 235 Months In Federal Prison After IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzEast Saint Louis, IL
10 St. Louis Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Historic St. Louis, Missouri house built for prominent dentist, Dr. George Ashe Bronson, in 1885CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
starvedrock.media
Alton man sent to prison for shooting woman, daughter outside ice rink
MADISON COUNTY — An Alton man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting a woman and her daughter outside an East Alton ice rink. Berton L. Newton, 31, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty of attempted first-degree murder. Newton was also charged on Thursday with attempted...
advantagenews.com
Alton Police Chief speaks on gun crime
The Alton Police Department responds to gun crimes on a routine basis, and many of those arrested are young men and juveniles. It troubles Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford, who tells The Big Z he sees a lot of multi-generational criminals in the city. Your browser does not support the...
Teen suspects released following violent St. Louis incident
Authorities are addressing concerns about why juvenile suspects were released following a violent incident outside the City Foundry in Midtown, where shots were fired.
edglentoday.com
Granite City Man Returns To Prison After Ditching Firearm On Playground During Police Pursuit
BENTON – In a U.S. District Court on Thursday, a Granite City man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after possessing a firearm as a felon while out on supervised release from previous gun convictions. Donnie A. Sherrell, 30, pled guilty to one count of Possession of a Firearm as a Felon.
KMOV
Teens arrested for several St. Louis area burglaries; police recover 5 guns
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teenagers were arrested for a number of burglaries in the St. Louis region. Officers with St. Louis County and St. Louis City said a stolen white Hyundai Sonata was used in a string of business burglaries that happened on December 6, 2022. Officers arrested two 16-year-old boys on burglary and stealing charges for hitting these businesses:
Man charged in connection with deadly shooting outside former Jennings church
ST. LOUIS — Months after a fatal shooting outside of a former church in Jennings, a St. Louis man was arrested in connection to the incident. On April 16, police responded to the 6300 block of Lillian Avenue at about 4:45 p.m., where they found a man and a woman who had been shot inside a car that was parked in the street in front of a former church, just north of Interstate 70 between Goodfellow Boulevard and Jennings Station Road.
KMOV
Man sentenced for shooting girlfriend in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend in 2020. Kristopher Burns-Jackson pleaded guilty Monday to charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He shot his girlfriend Monay Phillips on Nov. 10, 2020 during an argument in a car in the 3100 block of Arsenal in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.
Police, Courts Disagree Why St. Louis Teen Foundry Shooting Suspects Sent Home
The SLMPD and juvenile court have different stories about why the teens found with guns were released to parents
18-Year-Old Charged After Yesterday's Crash in Downtown St. Louis
Cameron Brown is in the hospital, charged with tampering and resisting arrest
wlds.com
State Police Release Report on Fatal U.S. 67 Crash
The Illinois State Police have released more information about a two-vehicle crash that killed a Roodhouse woman on Tuesday. According to the report, at approximately 7:30AM on Tuesday a 2010 Yellow Freightliner Straight Truck driven by 28 year old Johnathan Price of Pittsfield was traveling eastbound on the Winchester-Woodson Road. At the same time, a 2017 silver Subaru Forester being driven by 66 year old Karen S. Crabtree of Roodhouse was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 67.
St. Louis crime spree suspects arrested after crash
A police chase with a stolen car on Wednesday ended in a crash and the arrest of three people.
Thousands of doses of fentanyl stolen from Fenton hospital; feds investigating
More than three thousand vials of liquid fentanyl have been stolen from SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton. The drug — almost two gallons worth of it — went missing alongside more than 700 vials of Midazolam from the hospital’s radiology unit.
Police, court disagree over the release of teens 'armed with modified guns' connected with City Foundry car break-ins
ST. LOUIS — During an interview with 5 On Your Side on Monday, Gail Watkins, with Mothers Advocating Safe Streets made a comment on the minds of many. "It just baffles me to put them back into the hands of their parents," Watkins said. She's talking about two teens...
KSDK
Caught on camera: A St. Louis man protects his property, chases away would-be thieves
The thieves were trying to steal his car's catalytic converter. This automotive piece holds precious metals worth thousands of dollars.
Clemency requested for man facing execution in Jennings quadruple murder
At least one person has requested clemency for Leonard Taylor, a man facing execution next month for the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her three children in St. Louis County nearly two decades ago.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 6-1/2 years in prison for shooting up gas station
U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Monday sentenced a man from St. Louis, Missouri to 6 ½ years in prison for firing a shooting at a St. Louis gas station in 2021. Jamell Sanders, 47, pleaded guilty in July to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He admitted that on Jan. 15, 2021, at the Convenience Express at 8815 North Broadway in St. Louis, he fired into the ceiling and again into bulletproof glass surrounding the register. He admitted firing the 10mm handgun again in the parking lot.
KMOV
2 killed within an hour in south St. Louis Tuesday; 1 man in custody
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within an hour Tuesday in south St. Louis. One suspect was in custody as of Wednesday. Around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Minnesota after a man was shot in the...
Possible carjacking attempt leaves woman shot, critically injured Wednesday
ST. LOUIS — A woman was hospitalized with critical injuries early Wednesday after what police said could have been an attempted carjacking in St. Louis' Bevo neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after midnight Wednesday in the 5000 block of Gravois Avenue.
St. Louis man sentenced for 2020 murder of girlfriend
ST. LOUIS – A 25-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday for killing his girlfriend in 2020. On Monday, Kristopher Burns-Jackson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in St. Louis Circuit Court. His trial was set to begin this week. He was originally charged with first-degree murder, but agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors.
KMOV
Police: carjackings are connected
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Department is investigating a rash of carjackings that happened on Monday. Carjackers stole Andrew Wasson’s Honda Civic at gunpoint around 6:00 p.m. in the Schnucks parking lot on Hampton, near Chippewa. “Heard a tap on the window and looked over...
Comments / 1