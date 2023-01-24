ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

advantagenews.com

Alton Police Chief speaks on gun crime

The Alton Police Department responds to gun crimes on a routine basis, and many of those arrested are young men and juveniles. It troubles Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford, who tells The Big Z he sees a lot of multi-generational criminals in the city. Your browser does not support the...
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Teens arrested for several St. Louis area burglaries; police recover 5 guns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teenagers were arrested for a number of burglaries in the St. Louis region. Officers with St. Louis County and St. Louis City said a stolen white Hyundai Sonata was used in a string of business burglaries that happened on December 6, 2022. Officers arrested two 16-year-old boys on burglary and stealing charges for hitting these businesses:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man charged in connection with deadly shooting outside former Jennings church

ST. LOUIS — Months after a fatal shooting outside of a former church in Jennings, a St. Louis man was arrested in connection to the incident. On April 16, police responded to the 6300 block of Lillian Avenue at about 4:45 p.m., where they found a man and a woman who had been shot inside a car that was parked in the street in front of a former church, just north of Interstate 70 between Goodfellow Boulevard and Jennings Station Road.
JENNINGS, MO
KMOV

Man sentenced for shooting girlfriend in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend in 2020. Kristopher Burns-Jackson pleaded guilty Monday to charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He shot his girlfriend Monay Phillips on Nov. 10, 2020 during an argument in a car in the 3100 block of Arsenal in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wlds.com

State Police Release Report on Fatal U.S. 67 Crash

The Illinois State Police have released more information about a two-vehicle crash that killed a Roodhouse woman on Tuesday. According to the report, at approximately 7:30AM on Tuesday a 2010 Yellow Freightliner Straight Truck driven by 28 year old Johnathan Price of Pittsfield was traveling eastbound on the Winchester-Woodson Road. At the same time, a 2017 silver Subaru Forester being driven by 66 year old Karen S. Crabtree of Roodhouse was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 67.
ROODHOUSE, IL
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to 6-1/2 years in prison for shooting up gas station

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Monday sentenced a man from St. Louis, Missouri to 6 ½ years in prison for firing a shooting at a St. Louis gas station in 2021. Jamell Sanders, 47, pleaded guilty in July to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He admitted that on Jan. 15, 2021, at the Convenience Express at 8815 North Broadway in St. Louis, he fired into the ceiling and again into bulletproof glass surrounding the register. He admitted firing the 10mm handgun again in the parking lot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis man sentenced for 2020 murder of girlfriend

ST. LOUIS – A 25-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday for killing his girlfriend in 2020. On Monday, Kristopher Burns-Jackson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in St. Louis Circuit Court. His trial was set to begin this week. He was originally charged with first-degree murder, but agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police: carjackings are connected

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Department is investigating a rash of carjackings that happened on Monday. Carjackers stole Andrew Wasson’s Honda Civic at gunpoint around 6:00 p.m. in the Schnucks parking lot on Hampton, near Chippewa. “Heard a tap on the window and looked over...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

