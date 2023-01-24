ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Cops: Monmouth County, NJ jail guard provided phone to inmate lover

A prison guard in Monmouth County was having a romantic relationship with an inmate and provided him with a cell phone so they could stay in touch, according to authorities. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday announced a criminal charge against 51-year-old Latonya Johnson, a guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold, for knowingly providing an electronic communication device to an inmate.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Long Branch Man Charged In Shooting: Prosecutor

A 27-year-old man from Long Branch has been indicted in connection with a shooting that left one victim injured, authorities said. Donte Gibson is charged with first-degree attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2022, West Long...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ man on electric bike killed in Neptune crash on Route 66

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Monmouth County officials are trying to learn more about what led to a fatal crash Tuesday night along Route 66. While riding through the intersection of the main road and Neptune Boulevard, a 52-year-old male on an electric bicycle collided with the front driver's side corner of a Honda Civic that has been traveling eastbound, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Two kids hit by car crossing Atlantic City, NJ street

ATLANTIC CITY — Two children were seriously injured when they were struck by a car Wednesday morning. Atlantic City police said the 10- and 14-year-olds were crossing Maryland Avenue at Magellan Avenue around 8:14 a.m. They were struck by a vehicle heading south on Maryland Avenue driven by a 45-year-old Pleasantville man. The driver immediately stopped and remained at the scene, according to police.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

East Brunswick Man Killed In Condo Fire

A man was killed overnight in a fire in East Brunswick, authorities said. The man was found unresponsive inside a condominium on Lake Avenue after police and firefighters arrived at 4:24 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, East Brunswick police said. All three fire districts responded. First responders worked quickly to extinguish...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
