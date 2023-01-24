ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KTBS

DOTD highway worker killed, 3 others injured in DeSoto Parish crash

MANSFIELD, La. -- A state highway department worker who was filling potholes was killed and two coworkers were injured Wednesday afternoon when a log truck crashed into their dump truck. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said Chris Gray, 35, of Lake Charles was killed. Jalen Singleton sustained...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Ragley resident can only watch from truck as storm rips awning from home

Ragley, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana continues to recover from Tuesday’s severe weather. Staci Duplechin was arriving home when her house was hit. “It was very emotional,” Duplechin said. “This is my first home, and I just purchased it.”. Duplechin, like many residents in Ragley, is devastated...
RAGLEY, LA
KATC News

Jeff Davis man located

Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
KINDER, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Arthur woman pleads for help with leaky roof

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you worry about your home and safety in bad weather, imagine how much worse it is for people living in houses never repaired after the hurricanes of 2020. Winnie McZeal lives in one such home in Lake Arthur. It was never repaired from Hurricanes...
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Big Lots to reopen in Lake Charles Feb. 11

After 29 months to build back after hurricane decimation, Big Lots is back. The home discount retailer will host its grand opening at 3250 Gerstner Memorial Drive on Saturday, Feb. 11. Shoppers can expect doorbuster offers at the store’s grand opening as well as scratch-off cards given to the first...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
OBERLIN, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 26, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 26, 2023. Joshua Hadden Heinbach, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; loitering while drug trafficking. Jessica Lejeune Griffin, 35, Ragley: Driving on a roadway laned...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
VINTON, LA
107 JAMZ

Iowa Rabbit Festival is Coming Back To Lake Charles And Releases 2023 Entertainment Lineup

If there is one thing we love in Southwest Louisiana is our festivals. One of those festivals we have been missing the last few years is the Iowa Rabbit Festival. The festival had to take a few years off due to the pandemic and hurricanes but we are happy to announce that it is back! The festival originated in Iowa, Louisiana, and took place in the city park.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Ragley residents pick up the pieces after possible tornado, one injury confirmed

Ragley, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are reporting damage across SWLA following yesterday’s severe weather, including a possible tornado that touched down in the Ragley area. In the nearby Reeves area, a photo of a home that had been destroyed could be seen. Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed that there was one injury that they’d been made aware of during the storm. That injury was an elderly man who received moderate injuries to his head and torso while he was home during the storm. He has since been transported to a local hospital for treatment.
RAGLEY, LA
KPLC TV

Prien Lake Park pavilion, playground closed for several weeks

LAKE CHARLES, LA
