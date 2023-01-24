ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston eviction results in armed standoff and arrest

KINGSTON – A man who threatened to shoot himself after an Ulster County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at the man’s Wiltwyck Gardens apartment on Albany Avenue in the City of Kingston is facing felony charges after a brief standoff on Wednesday morning. The incident which resulted in a brief closure of Albany Avenue, began at approximately 11 a.m.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Suspect facing felony charges after Poughkeepsie eviction standoff (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – Shawn Magliocchino, 28, who held police at bay during an armed standoff on Wednesday has been charged with a felony after displaying a shotgun at a deputy during an eviction on Pleasant View Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie on Wednesday morning. Magliocchino surrendered after a few hours, was arrested, and arraigned on the felony of menacing a police or peace officer. After arraignment, the subject was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police Say Man Busted With Crack in His Pants in Greene County

Did you read this headline and could somehow hear Beavis and Butthead chortling and laughing somewhere? Well now. Officials say that a New York state man, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs. Police say the bust happened in Greene County Sunday, as the driver who was only carrying a learner's permit was stopped by law enforcement.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Wanted fugitive captured in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – A 23-year-old wanted fugitive was arrested in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Academy and Montgomery Streets. Twenty-three-year-old Mackenzie Arias was wanted on a warrant for absconding from parole and was also wanted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for criminal possession of a controlled substance. Arias was also wanted by the City of Newburgh police for a warrant regarding charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster jail inmate charged with assaulting officers

KINGSTON – An inmate in the Ulster County Jail has been charged with assault, criminal mischief and harassment following an investigation into a June 5, 2022 incident in a jail housing unit. The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office said William Knox III, 29, of Ulster Park, was charged on January...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Woodstock Man Who Drove Under The Influence And Killed Two, Sentenced

Cazenovia, N.Y. - The driver involved in a double-fatal accident in the Town of Cazenovia last July has pled guilty and been sentenced. 36 year old Justin Haines, of New Woodstock pled guilty to two counts of Manslaughter in the 2nd degree and one count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the 1st degree.
CAZENOVIA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Traffic stop leads to ghost gun arrest for Albany man

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop lead to an alleged gun possession arrest for a 22-year-old Albany man on Saturday. T Zi U. Coles faces a number of charges. Deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office pulled Coles over around 5:42 p.m. on Saturday for vehicle and traffic violations. Deputies say after conducting interviews […]
ALBANY, NY

