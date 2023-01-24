Read full article on original website
WNYT
Man charged with shoplifting $1,600 in goods at Granville Price Chopper
A Washington County man is accused of shoplifting more than $1,600 worth of items from the Price Chopper in Granville, last month. David Bratianu Jr. surrendered on Tuesday, state police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston eviction results in armed standoff and arrest
KINGSTON – A man who threatened to shoot himself after an Ulster County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at the man’s Wiltwyck Gardens apartment on Albany Avenue in the City of Kingston is facing felony charges after a brief standoff on Wednesday morning. The incident which resulted in a brief closure of Albany Avenue, began at approximately 11 a.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Suspect facing felony charges after Poughkeepsie eviction standoff (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Shawn Magliocchino, 28, who held police at bay during an armed standoff on Wednesday has been charged with a felony after displaying a shotgun at a deputy during an eviction on Pleasant View Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie on Wednesday morning. Magliocchino surrendered after a few hours, was arrested, and arraigned on the felony of menacing a police or peace officer. After arraignment, the subject was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.
Troy man pleads not guilty in 2021 arson case
A Troy man pleaded not guilty to causing an explosion that damaged an SUV in September of 2021. Robert Melendez, 41, is scheduled to appear in court again on February 15.
Albany man pleads guilty in Third Avenue hit-and-run
Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced that Jose Guevara Bonilla, 26 of Albany has pleaded guilty for the fatal Third Avenue crash. Guevara Bonilla reportedly hit and killed a pedestrian with his car in October of 2022.
Police Say Man Busted With Crack in His Pants in Greene County
Did you read this headline and could somehow hear Beavis and Butthead chortling and laughing somewhere? Well now. Officials say that a New York state man, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs. Police say the bust happened in Greene County Sunday, as the driver who was only carrying a learner's permit was stopped by law enforcement.
Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend in Rensselaer
A Rensselaer woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in Rensselaer on Monday. Jennifer Yowell, 35, faces several charges.
Police Send Warning After Girl was Allegedly Abducted in Rensselaer County
Police in Rensselaer County posted a message on their Facebook page to warn residents about an abduction that allegedly took place in the parking lot of a Home Depot on Wednesday. The North Greenbush Police edited out the name of the person who posted it, but their allegations were terrifying...
Two accused of public drug possession in Albany
State police arrested Laquicia N. Fox, 38 of Albany and Kanetta Louis, 36 of Albany on January 22. Fox and Louis were allegedly trying to use drugs in public in Albany.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wanted fugitive captured in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – A 23-year-old wanted fugitive was arrested in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Academy and Montgomery Streets. Twenty-three-year-old Mackenzie Arias was wanted on a warrant for absconding from parole and was also wanted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for criminal possession of a controlled substance. Arias was also wanted by the City of Newburgh police for a warrant regarding charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster jail inmate charged with assaulting officers
KINGSTON – An inmate in the Ulster County Jail has been charged with assault, criminal mischief and harassment following an investigation into a June 5, 2022 incident in a jail housing unit. The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office said William Knox III, 29, of Ulster Park, was charged on January...
WRGB
Albany man arrested, accused of leading State Police on pursuit after fleeing traffic stop
ROTTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested an Albany man, accused of fleeing a traffic stop and leading police on a pursuit. According to investigators, back on January 22nd, just after 3:30 AM, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on I-890 in Rotterdam. The driver, later...
Armed Standoff: 28-Year-Old Apprehended After Hours-Long Incident In Town Of Poughkeepsie
A 28-year-old Hudson Valley man was apprehended after an hours-long standoff with police. The incident began in Dutchess County around 9 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 21 Pleasant View Road in the town of Poughkeepsie. Just after 9 a.m., a deputy from the Sheriff’s Office’s Civil Division went to the...
Catskill Man's Stun Gun, Fire Death Prompts $20M Lawsuit Against Police: Report
A police department in New York is facing a federal lawsuit in connection with the death of a man who was hit with a TASER device and caught fire in the department’s lobby, WRGB reports. Greene County resident Jason Jones, of Catskill, voluntarily went to the Catskill Police Department...
Voorheesville man accused of raping minor
A Voorheesville man was arrested for allegedly using physical force to engage in sexual contact with a female under 15. William Maguire, 28, faces multiple charges of rape.
PD: Albany man leads high-speed chase across I-890
On Sunday, an Albany man was ordered to appear in Rotterdam Town Court after he led state troopers on a high-speed chase across I-890, according to a press release.
Schenectady man charged with 2022 murder
An arrest has been made in connection with the November 2022 homicide of Matteo Henderson. David Ayala, 37, of Schenectady, was arrested and faces second-degree murder, among other charges.
iheart.com
Woodstock Man Who Drove Under The Influence And Killed Two, Sentenced
Cazenovia, N.Y. - The driver involved in a double-fatal accident in the Town of Cazenovia last July has pled guilty and been sentenced. 36 year old Justin Haines, of New Woodstock pled guilty to two counts of Manslaughter in the 2nd degree and one count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the 1st degree.
Cohoes man pleads guilty to 2022 fatal shooting
A Cohoes man has pleaded guilty to a 2022 homicide.
Traffic stop leads to ghost gun arrest for Albany man
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop lead to an alleged gun possession arrest for a 22-year-old Albany man on Saturday. T Zi U. Coles faces a number of charges. Deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office pulled Coles over around 5:42 p.m. on Saturday for vehicle and traffic violations. Deputies say after conducting interviews […]
