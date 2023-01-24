POUGHKEEPSIE – Shawn Magliocchino, 28, who held police at bay during an armed standoff on Wednesday has been charged with a felony after displaying a shotgun at a deputy during an eviction on Pleasant View Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie on Wednesday morning. Magliocchino surrendered after a few hours, was arrested, and arraigned on the felony of menacing a police or peace officer. After arraignment, the subject was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO